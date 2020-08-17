Sports

NBA-PLAYOFFS

Denver takes Utah in overtime 135-125

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Denver Nuggets have taken the first game of the NBA’s bubble playoffs with an overtime win over the Utah Jazz. The series is a best of seven face-off without fans because of the pandemic.

NFL NEWS

Cowboys newcomer Gerald McCoy out for season with leg injury

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Gerald McCoy is out for the season after tearing the quadriceps tendon in his right leg in the first padded practice of training camp. The Cowboys added plenty of depth on the defensive line in the offseason. But the loss of a potential starting tackle is a setback. McCoy will have surgery soon. The 32-year-old was working against Antwaun Woods in an individual drill. McCoy signed a three-year contract in March.

In other NFL news:

— The New York Giants have released placekicker Chandler Catanzaro. Coach Joe Judge announced the move Monday, just 16 days after the team hired the veteran following the release of incumbent Aldrick Rosas. New York is in talks with former Carolina Panthers veteran Graham Gano. He hit a career-long 63-yard field goal with :01 to play to help the Panthers beat the Giants 33-31 in 2018. Judge did not say why he cut Catanzaro. Gano missed last season with an injury.

— Bengals cornerback Trae Waynes had surgery for a torn pectoral muscle, a significant setback to a defense in transition. The Bengals signed Waynes to a three-year deal as a free agent from Minnesota, a key part of their defensive overhaul. Waynes was expected to start along with William Jackson III, but now has a long recovery ahead.

— The Detroit Lions have signed running back Jonathan Williams, adding depth in the backfield behind Kerryon Johnson and rookie D’Andre Swift. Detroit released running back Wes Hills on Monday to clear a spot on the roster. Williams has 329 yards rushing on 79 carries with two touchdowns over parts of three seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints and Buffalo Bills.

— The Washington Football Team has hired Jason Wright as team president. He’s the first Black person to hold that position in NFL history and at 38 becomes the league’s youngest team president. Wright spent seven years as an NFL running back, was an Arizona Cardinals captain and their Players Association representative. After retiring as a player, Wright earned an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago and joins the organization after working at a strategy and management consulting firm in Washington, D.C. He will run the business side of the organization and join coach Ron Rivera in reporting directly to owner Dan Snyder.

— ESPN’s new Monday Night Football team of Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick will debut on Sept. 14 when they call the late game between the Tennessee Titans and Denver Broncos. The three are familiar with each other. They called the late game in last season’s Week 1 doubleheader between Denver and Oakland. They replace the duo of Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland. Ratings had increased the past two seasons but the announcing was widely criticized. ESPN is hoping this booth has more staying power. Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will call the early game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

K-State OK’d for 25% capacity for football games

Kansas State will allow 25% capacity at its football stadium for games this season after getting approval Monday from the county commission. That means a maximum crowd of just under 15,000 fans.

The Big 12 Conference is allowing schools to set their own attendance policies based on local jurisdictions.

The Riley County Commission reviewed the rest of Kansas State’s return-to-play protocols, too. Fans will be required to wear face coverings where 6 feet of social distancing cannot be maintained. Tailgating will not be permitted in parking lots controlled by the school. There will be no reentry. There also will be hand sanitizing stations and other protective measures.

The school will allow beer and wine to be purchased in general seating sections for the first time.

In other college football news:

— Auburn football coach Gus Malzahn says his players have had 33 positive tests for COVID-19 this summer. Malzahn says one staff member also tested positive earlier this summer. The Tigers and other Southeastern Conference teams opened preseason camp Monday ahead of a season scheduled to start on Sept. 26. Malzahn says Auburn had no positive tests last week, but four players are still going through the testing protocols. He expects results back by the end of the week. He says the school has administered 863 tests among players, an average of more than seven times each.

— Mississippi starting center Eli Johnson says he won’t play football this season. Johnson announced on Twitter that he’ll sit out the season and focus on completing his master’s degree in criminal justice in December. The Southeastern Conference allows players to opt out of the season because of COVID-19 and remain on scholarship. Johnson started all 12 games last season, allowing only one sack. His father, David, was hospitalized this summer because of the virus.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPORTS

No fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium through Sept.

There will be no fans at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium for NFL and MLS games played in September. The Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United say the coronavirus pandemic forced the decision. The teams say they will continue to collaborate with local and national health officials before deciding on the possibility for fans in games after September. The Falcons will play at least two home games without fans — against Seattle on Sept. 13 and against Chicago on Sept. 27. Atlanta United previously announced there would be no fans for three games: Aug. 22 against Nashville SC, Aug. 29 against Orlando City SC and Sept. 2 against Inter Miami CF.

In other virus-related sports news:

— The Canadian Football League has canceled its 2020 season because of the pandemic. The decision marks the first year since 1919 the Grey Cup won’t be awarded. The nine-team league announced the move Monday, dashing hopes of a shortened season in the hub city of Winnipeg, Manitoba. Commissioner Randy Ambrosie says the cancellation was in the “best long-term interests” of the league and the CFL is “absolutely committed” to 2021. The CFL, unlike other major leagues in North America, does not have the luxury of a billion-dollar television contract. While its deal with TSN has become more lucrative over the years, the CFL remains a gate-driven league, a major problem when fans aren’t allowed in the stands.

NHL PLAYOFFS-SCHEDULE

Welcome to the playoffs: The NBA’s best time of year is here

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The NBA has begun its two-month playoff journey at the Disney complex in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Denver and Utah were the first pairing to take the court today.

They’ll be followed by the defending champion Toronto Raptors playing the Brooklyn Nets. The it’s Philadelphia and Boston, with the Dallas Mavericks and L.A. Clippers playing the final game of the night.

Teams have been in the bubble for nearly six weeks already for training camp, scrimmages and seeding games. Now there are 16 teams left.

For the first round of the playoffs, it’ll be four games per day at each of two Disney arenas, meaning drama will begin in the early afternoon and continue until late in the evening.

If Kawhi Leonard wins an NBA Finals MVP award with the Clippers this season, he’d do something that nobody has ever done — three finals MVPs with three different teams.

NHL PLAYOFFS-SCHEDULE

Avalanche aiming to distract Coyotes’ Kuemper more in Game 4

UNDATED (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche will be searching for ways to get in front of Arizona Coyotes goalie Darcy Kuemper more in Game 4 of their playoff series.

Arizona pulled within 2-1 in the series after Kuemper stopped 49 shots in a 4-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 3. Kuemper has stopped 111 of 119 shots against Colorado and is the main reason the Coyotes have a chance to tie up the series inside the Edmonton bubble.

The first game of the day has Tampa Bay and Columbus on the ice at 3 p.m. Eastern. Columbus managed just seven combined shots in the final two periods in Saturday’s Game 3 against Tampa Bay, leading to a 3-2 loss that put the Lightning up 2-1 heading into Game 4. The Blue Jackets already play a close-to-the-vest style and the Lightning have made it tougher on them with offensive pressure.

Boston took control of its series against Carolina on Saturday despite learning goalie Tuukka Rask decided to opt out of the playoffs to be with his family. The defending Eastern Conference champions also were without leading scorer David Pastrnak for the second straight game because of injury, but still beat the Hurricanes 3-1 to take a 2-1 lead into that series’ Game 4. Pastrnak skated with the team on Sunday, but coach Bruce Cassidy says he’s “50/50 at best.” Meanwhile, Carolina will be without Andrei Svechnikov. The young Russian winger’s right leg buckled after he tangled with Zdeno Chara late in Game 3.

And the late game has the defending Stanley Cup champs looking to breathe more life into their repeat hopes. The St. Louis Blues beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Brayden Schenn’s overtime goal Sunday. Now, instead of being down 3-0, the Blues pulled to 2-1 heading into Game 4.

NHL NEWS

Penguins star Malkin undergoes elbow surgery

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin has undergone surgery to repair a left elbow injury. The team did not provide specifics on the nature of Malkin’s injury or when it occurred. The 34-year-old Malkin led the Penguins with 74 points during the regular season but was ineffective during a four-game loss to Montreal in the qualifying round of the playoffs. Malkin recorded just one assist during the series and had a minus-3 rating. The expected recovery time for Malkin is about a month, meaning he should be available whenever training camp for the 2020-21 season opens.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Darvish pitching like All-Star again for Cubs

UNDATED (AP) — After entering the season at a bit of a crossroads, the Chicago Cubs are atop the NL Central.

Since winning the World Series in 2016, the Cubs have won only one postseason series. They didn’t make the playoffs at all in 2019, and David Ross replaced Joe Maddon as manager before this season. Chicago broke out early to a 13-3 record, and the Cubs still lead the division by 3 1/2 games even after dropping the last three games of their series against Milwaukee.

It’s hard to say who the top challenger to the Cubs will be in the division. St. Louis won it last year, but the Cardinals have played only eight games in 2020 because of the coronavirus. Milwaukee has scrambled back to .500 with those victories over Chicago.

The Cubs and Cards get the day’s action started at 5:15 p.m. Eastern in Chicago, with the first game of a doubleheader. Game 2 will, of course, also be in Wrigley, but St. Louis is designated as the home team.

Other National League matchups have the Mets in Miami and Washington at Atlanta.

Chicago’s other team has made its presence felt as well, although the White Sox haven’t shown as much consistency as the Cubs. The White Sox are 11-11, but they showed some of their potential Sunday by slugging four consecutive home runs in a 7-2 win over St. Louis. Tonight they get a visit from the Tigers.

Also in the American League, the Yankees host Boston, Toronto visits Baltimore and Kansas City is in Minnesota to play the Twins.

Interleague matchups have San Diego at Texas, the Astros hosting the Rockies, Oakland at Arizona, the Giants in Southern California to play the Angels, while the Dodgers get a visit from the Mariners.

TENNIS – US OPEN

Wimbledon champion Halep opts out of playing at U.S. Open

NEW YORK (AP) — Simona Halep says she will skip the U.S. Open.

The Wimbledon champion says she wants to put her health first amid the coronavirus pandemic. Halep writes on Twitter that she “always said I would put my health at the heart of my decision and I therefore prefer to stay and train in Europe.”

Halep is a former top-ranked player who is currently No. 2. She won the title in Prague on Sunday.

Six of the top eight women in the WTA rankings won’t play in New York. No. 1 Ash Barty and defending champion Bianca Andreescu have also withdrawn from the tournament.