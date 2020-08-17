Sports

NBA-PLAYOFFS

Denver takes Utah in overtime 135-125

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Jamal Murray scored 10 of his 36 points in overtime on a day Donovan Mitchell erupted for a Jazz playoff-record 57 points and the Denver Nuggets beat Utah 135-125 on Monday in Game 1 of their first-round series.

Nikola Jokic finished with 29 points and 10 rebounds for Denver. Murray took over in the extra period, sealing the game on a 3-pointer with 46.8 seconds remaining. Mitchell was the star of the show in the absence of Mike Conley, who left the NBA bubble to return to Ohio for the birth of his son. Mitchell was 19 of 33 from the floor and 13 of 13 from the free-throw line. He also had seven assists.

It was no surprise this game went down to the wire. Denver went 3-0 against Utah this season but won by a combined margin of 11 points, including a 134-132 double-overtime thriller on Aug 8. Game 2 is Wednesday.

NHL PLAYOFFS

Lightning win 2-1, put Blue Jackets on brink of elimination

TORONTO (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy had 28 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1 on Monday to take a 3-1 lead in their Eastern Conference playoff series.

Barclay Goodrow and Yanni Gourde each had a goal and an assist as the Lightning pushed the Blue Jackets to the verge of elimination after being swept by Columbus in the first round of the 2019 playoffs.

Cam Atkinson scored for Columbus, and Joonas Korpisalo had 20 saves.

The Blue Jackets seemed to have recharged after running out of gas in the Game 3 loss. They got the first goal early in the first period, but it was waved off because Alexandre Texier was offside entering the zone.

Then the Lightning scored twice in the first five minutes of the second period. Game 5 is Wednesday.

NHL NEWS

Penguins star Malkin undergoes elbow surgery

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin has undergone surgery to repair a left elbow injury. The team did not provide specifics on the nature of Malkin’s injury or when it occurred. The 34-year-old Malkin led the Penguins with 74 points during the regular season but was ineffective during a four-game loss to Montreal in the qualifying round of the playoffs. Malkin recorded just one assist during the series and had a minus-3 rating. The expected recovery time for Malkin is about a month, meaning he should be available whenever training camp for the 2020-21 season opens.

NFL NEWS

Cowboys newcomer Gerald McCoy out for season with leg injury

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Gerald McCoy is out for the season after tearing the quadriceps tendon in his right leg in the first padded practice of training camp. The Cowboys added plenty of depth on the defensive line in the offseason. But the loss of a potential starting tackle is a setback. McCoy will have surgery soon. He signed a three-year contract in March.

In other NFL news:

The New York Giants have released placekicker Chandler Catanzaro. Coach Joe Judge announced the move Monday, just 16 days after the team hired the veteran following the release of incumbent Aldrick Rosas. New York is in talks with former Carolina Panthers veteran Graham Gano. He hit a career-long 63-yard field goal with :01 to play to help the Panthers beat the Giants 33-31 in 2018.

Bengals cornerback Trae Waynes had surgery for a torn pectoral muscle, a significant setback to a defense in transition. The Bengals signed Waynes to a three-year deal as a free agent from Minnesota. He was expected to start along with William Jackson III, but now has a long recovery ahead.

The Detroit Lions have signed running back Jonathan Williams, adding depth in the backfield behind Kerryon Johnson and rookie D’Andre Swift. Detroit released running back Wes Hills on Monday to clear a spot on the roster. Williams has 329 yards rushing on 79 carries with two touchdowns over parts of three seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints and Buffalo Bills.

The Washington Football Team has hired Jason Wright as team president. He’s the first Black person to hold that position in NFL history and at 38 becomes the league’s youngest team president. Wright spent seven years as an NFL running back, was an Arizona Cardinals captain and their Players Association representative. After retiring as a player, Wright earned an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago and joins the organization after working at a strategy and management consulting firm in Washington, D.C. He will run the business side of the organization and join coach Ron Rivera in reporting directly to owner Dan Snyder.

Cleveland Browns star running back Nick Chubb is being evaluated for a concussion after being tackled on the first day players were in pads. Chubb, who rushed for 1,494 yards last season, was taken down after catching a short pass by linebacker Mack Wilson during Monday’s workout. A team spokesman said Chubb is being examined for a possible head injury.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

K-State OK’d for 25% capacity for football games

Kansas State will allow 25% capacity at its football stadium for games this season after getting approval Monday from the county commission. That means a maximum crowd of just under 15,000 fans. The Big 12 Conference is allowing schools to set their own attendance policies based on local jurisdictions.

The Riley County Commission reviewed the rest of Kansas State’s return-to-play protocols, too. Fans will be required to wear face coverings where 6 feet of social distancing cannot be maintained. Tailgating will not be permitted in parking lots controlled by the school. There will be no reentry. There also will be hand sanitizing stations and other protective measures.

In other college football news:

Auburn football coach Gus Malzahn says his players have had 33 positive tests for COVID-19 this summer. Malzahn says one staff member also tested positive earlier this summer. The Tigers and other Southeastern Conference teams opened preseason camp Monday ahead of a season scheduled to start on Sept. 26. Malzahn says Auburn had no positive tests last week, but four players are still going through the testing protocols. He expects results back by the end of the week. He says the school has administered 863 tests among players, an average of more than seven times each.

Mississippi starting center Eli Johnson says he won’t play football this season. Johnson announced on Twitter that he’ll sit out the season and focus on completing his master’s degree in criminal justice in December. The Southeastern Conference allows players to opt out of the season because of COVID-19 and remain on scholarship. Johnson started all 12 games last season, allowing only one sack. His father, David, was hospitalized this summer because of the virus.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPORTS

No fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium through Sept.

There will be no fans at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium for NFL and MLS games played in September. The Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United say the coronavirus pandemic forced the decision. The teams say they will continue to collaborate with local and national health officials before deciding on the possibility for fans in games after September.

In other virus-related sports news:

The Canadian Football League has canceled its 2020 season because of the pandemic. The decision marks the first year since 1919 the Grey Cup won’t be awarded. The nine-team league announced the move Monday, dashing hopes of a shortened season in the hub city of Winnipeg, Manitoba. Commissioner Randy Ambrosie says the cancellation was in the “best long-term interests” of the league and the CFL is “absolutely committed” to 2021.

TENNIS – US OPEN

Wimbledon champion Halep opts out of playing at U.S. Open

NEW YORK (AP) — Simona Halep says she will skip the U.S. Open. The Wimbledon champion says she wants to put her health first amid the coronavirus pandemic. Halep writes on Twitter that she “always said I would put my health at the heart of my decision and I therefore prefer to stay and train in Europe.”

Halep is a former top-ranked player who is currently No. 2. She won the title in Prague on Sunday. Six of the top eight women in the WTA rankings won’t play in New York. No. 1 Ash Barty and defending champion Bianca Andreescu have also withdrawn from the tournament.