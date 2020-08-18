Sports

NBA PLAYOFFS

Four more series start.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Orlando and Milwaukee lead off day two of the NBA playoffs.

Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks have the best record in the NBA for the second consecutive season and enter the first round against a Magic team that finished the season with a losing record (33-40). The two teams met four times this season, and out of the 192 minutes they played, the Magic led for 11 of them.

Next up are Miami and Indiana. The last time they met in the postseason, a trip to the NBA Finals was on the line and both franchises were clear championship contenders. This series could be a tight one with the Pacers seeded fourth-seeded and the Heat fifth. Of course, the rosters are almost entirely different from what they were in those 2014 East finals between the clubs.

That’s followed by another 4-5 matchup with the Houston Rockets taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder. The trade of Russell Westbrook to Houston last summer for Chris Paul and multiple first-round picks was thought to signal a rebuild in Oklahoma City. Instead, Paul had a terrific season in leading the Thunder to the same record as the Rockets, who don’t know when Westbrook will be available because of a right quadriceps injury.

Portland and the L.A. Lakers finish the night’s action. With LeBron James leading the league in assists in his second season in Los Angeles and Anthony Davis the beneficiary of many of them in his first, the Lakers rolled to the best record in the West and their first playoff appearance since 2013. They finally learned their opponent Saturday when Portland beat Memphis to win the NBA’s first play-in spot.

NHL PLAYOFFS

Caps, Blackhawks facing possible elimination

UNDATED (AP) — The Washington Capitals will try to avoid being swept by the coach that led them to their first and only Stanley Cup championship two years ago. Barry Trotz’ fleet New York Islanders hold a three games to none lead in their best-of-seven series.

First up in Toronto this afternoon will be the Canadiens and Flyers. Philadelphia leads that series two games to one.

The Flames and Starts get things going in Edmonton. That series is tied at two games a piece after Dallas’ 5-4 overtime victory Sunday.

And Chicago looks to stretch its series with the Vegas Golden Knights one more game. The Blackhawks pulled out a 3-1 victory over Vegas on Sunday, after dropping the first three games of the series. They have the late game.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Reds eye return after positive test

UNDATED (AP) — The Reds are scheduled for an early flight to Kansas City for a two-game series against the Royals that was put in doubt after a Cincinnati player tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

Players, coaches and other organization members were retested for the coronavirus Saturday and Sunday after one player was sidelined because of a positive result.

Meanwhile, the Yankees look for revenge against the Rays when they open a three-game series in the Bronx. Tampa Bay took three of four from the AL East leaders a week ago and could steal away the division lead with a sweep. The Yankees are still without injured stars Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and DJ LeMahieu.

Blue Jays rookie Nate Pearson (0-0, 5.11 ERA) makes his fourth start, looking for a bounce-back performance against the Orioles after giving up four runs in 2 1/3 innings to Miami last week. The 23-year-old launched his big league career on July 29 with five shutout innings against the defending World Series champion Nationals but hasn’t been as sharp against Atlanta and the Marlins.

Breakout right-hander Dylan Bundy tries to keep rolling for the Angels against San Francisco. Acquired from Baltimore last offseason after four underwhelming seasons, Bundy (3-1, 1.57) has been electric in Anaheim, striking out 35 and walking three in 28 2/3 innings over four starts.

Detroit is unleashing a few of its top prospects this week, including left-hander Tarik Skubal. The 23-year-old will start against the White Sox in his major league debut after being promoted from the alternate site. Skubal posted a 2.13 ERA in nine starts at Double-A last season and ranks among the top lefty prospects in baseball.

Struggling to assemble a consistent rotation, the Atlanta Braves dip into their bullpen once again for a starter. Josh Tomlin makes his first start this season against Washington, two days after Robbie Erlin tossed four innings in a 4-0 victory over Miami. The Braves hope that formula works again with Tomlin, used mostly as a reliever during his two seasons in Atlanta. Tomlin does have experience in the lead role, having made 144 starts over nine seasons with the Cleveland Indians. Austin Voth is slated to start for the Nationals.

The rest of the schedule features a host of interleague matchups. The Astros host the Rockies for a matinee in Houston. Texas has the Padres in town, Oakland is at Arizona and the Pirates return to action with Cleveland in town. The Dodgers and Mariners are back at it this afternoon in Chavez Ravine, while the Phillies are at Fenway to play the Red Sox and the Twins host the Brewers.

In other National League matchups, the Mets are in Miami, playing the Marlins, while the Cubs and Cardinals meet again at Wrigley.