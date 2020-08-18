Sports

NBA PLAYOFFS

Magic stun Bucks

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have opened their NBA Playoffs schedule by failing to resemble the team that finished first overall during the pandemic-altered regular season.

Nikola Vucevic (NEE’-koh-lah VOOCH’-uh-vihch) scored a playoff career-high 35 points and had 14 rebounds as the eighth-seed Orlando Magic downed the Bucks, 122-110. Terrence Ross scored 18 points, Gary Clark added 15 and D.J. Augustin had 11 points and 11 assists for the Magic. The quartet helped Orlando hold reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo (an-teh-toh-KOON’-poh) without a field goal over the final 11 minutes.

Antetokounmpo finished with 31 points, 17 rebounds and seven assists for Milwaukee.

In other Game 1 action on Tuesday:

— Jimmy Butler scored 28 points and Goran Dragic (DRAH’-gihch) had 24 to lead the Heat to a 113-101 victory over the Pacers. Bam Adebayo (ad-ah-BY’-oh) had 17 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for the Heat, who used an 11-2 surge that made it 107-95 with just over 2 minutes remaining. T,J. Warren and Malcolm Brogdon scored 22 points apiece for the Pacers, who played the last three quarters without Victor Oladipo (oh-lah-DEE’-poh) because of an eye injury.

— The Rockets and Thunder are in the process of completing their series opener. That’s followed by the Lakers and Trail Blazers.

NBA-NEWS

Celtics lose Hayward for about 4 weeks

UNDATED (AP) — The Celtics say forward Gordon Hayward will be sidelined for around four weeks after suffering a severe ankle sprain in Boston’s playoff-opening victory over Philadelphia. With him out, it could mean a shift to a three-guard lineup and more minutes for Marcus Smart.

Also in the NBA:

— Utah guard Mike Conley has returned to Walt Disney World after the birth of his son and will go through a quarantine period before joining the Jazz for their playoff series against Denver. Conley is subject to a quarantine of at least four days in accordance with the NBA’s COVID-19 policies. He could be back for Game 3.

NHL PLAYOFFS-SCHEDULE

Flyers blank Habs agains

TORONTO (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers are one win away from advancing to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs following their second consecutive shutout of the Montreal Canadiens.

Carter Hart stopped 29 shots and Michael Raffl (RAH’-ful) scored the game-winner in the Flyers’ 2-0 win over the Habs. Hart made 23 saves in Sunday’s 1-0 win over Montreal to become the youngest Flyer to post a playoff shutout.

Raffl put the Flyers ahead 6:32 into the game after being inserted on Philadelphia’s top line with Sean Couturier (koo-TOOR’-ee-ay) and Jakub Voracek (JAY’-kuhb VOHR’-ah-chehk). Phil Myers gave the Flyers breathing room by beating Carey Price late in the second period.

Price stopped 20 shots for the Canadiens, who will try to stave off elimination in Game 5 on Wednesday.

In other Stanley Cup first-round action:

— The Stars have a three-games-to-two lead after John Klingberg scored the tiebreaking goal in a 2-1 triumph over the Flames. Klingberg beat Cam Talbot 72 seconds into the third period, one game after setting up three goals to help Dallas beat Calgary. Jamie Benn’s short-handed goal put the Stars on the board, but the Flames tied it on Mikael Backlund’s goal later in the first period. Anton Khudobin (koo-DOH’-bihn) stopped 29 shots for the Stars.

NHL NEWS-OBIT-HAWERCHUK

Hawerchuk dies at 57

UNDATED (AP) — Hockey Hall of Famer and Winnipeg Jets standout Dale Hawerchuk has died at 57 following a battle with cancer.

Hawerchuk scored 45 goals and collected 103 points as a rookie after being selected first overall in the 1981 draft, helping the Jets make the playoffs after winning just 11 games the previous season. He held most club scoring records after nine seasons with the Jets, contributing with 379 goals and 929 points in 713 games.

Hawerchuk later spent five seasons with the Sabres before stops in St. Louis and Philadelphia. He ended his career with 518 goals and 1,409 points in 1,188 games over 16 seasons.

In other NHL news:

— Vladimir Tarasenko is out for the rest of the Blues’ first-round series against the Canucks after aggravating his surgically repaired left shoulder. The team says the 28-year-old winger returned to St. Louis to have the shoulder looked at by team doctors.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Astros win 6th straight

UNDATED (AP) — The Houston Astros picked up their season-high sixth straight win by outlasting the Colorado Rockies in a pitchers’ duel at Minute Maid Park.

Myles Straw’s RBI single with one out in the 11th inning lifted the Astros past the Rockies, 2-1. Houston starter Zack Greinke (GREHN’-kee) and Rockies hurler Antonio Senzatela each tossed three hit ball with no walks over eight scoreless innings. Raimel Tapia hit an RBI single with two outs in the 10th to put Colorado up 1-0, but a sacrifice fly by Kyle Tucker extended the game.

Also on Tuesday’s major league schedule:

— Wil Myers belted a grand slam and Jurickson Profar (JUR’-ihk-suhn PRO’-fahr) added a two-run blast to account for the Padres’ scoring in a 6-4 win over the Rangers. Joey Gallo slammed a three-run homer for Texas.

— Mike Yastrzemski (ya-STREHM’-skee) and Pablo Sandoval homered as the Giants ripped the Angels, 8-2 to end a five-game losing streak. Yastrzemski also made a diving catch to rob David Fletcher of an RBI single and end the second inning.

— The Royals’ game against visiting Cincinnati was postponed to give the Reds another day to conduct additional COVID-19 testing. The clubs are now scheduled to play a doubleheader Wednesday.

MLB-NEWS-RANGERS SUSPENSIONS

2 Rangers suspended for throwing behind hitter after slam

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Rangers manager Chris Woodard has completed a one-game suspension for his actions during Monday’s game against the Padres.

Texas reliever Ian Gibaut threw behind San Diego infielder Manny Machado following a grand slam, leading to his ejection and subsequent three-game suspension. Woodard became incensed with the plate umpire for ejecting Gibaut, who has appealed his suspension.

Elsewhere around the majors:

— Braves outfielder Nick Markakis (mahr-KAY’-kihs) has been placed on the 10-day injured list after potentially being exposed to COVID-19. Markakis initially opted out of the shortened season because of concerns about the coronavirus. He rejoined the Braves a couple of weeks ago and provided a boost to an injury plagued lineup, batting .353 with six RBIs in 11 games.

— Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant received an injection Tuesday for his ailing left wrist, sidelining the slugger for at least two days. Manager David Ross said Bryant also saw a specialist for the injury. The earliest the 2016 NL MVP could return to the lineup is Friday against the crosstown White Sox.

— Indians manager Terry Francona is missing his team’s three-game series with the Pirates, which began Tuesday. General manager Mike Chernoff said Francona will have a “scheduled procedure” to address a gastrointestinal issue. Francona also sat out seven games earlier this month because of the ailment.

— Rays two-way rookie Brendan McKay will have season-ending surgery on his left throwing shoulder Wednesday. McKay was 2-4 with a 5.14 ERA in 13 games last season and went 2 for 10 with a home run as a designated hitter.

— The Mets are placing starter David Peterson on the 10-day injured list with left shoulder fatigue and recalling Corey Oswalt (OHZ’-wahlt) to take his place. Peterson is 3-1 with a 2.91 ERA and 17 strikeouts and eight walks in 21 2/3 innings over four starts. He was due to start Tuesday’s game at Miami.

NFL NEWS

Cowboys cut McCoy after injury

UNDATED (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have released defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, a day after the newcomer sustained a season-ending leg injury.

McCoy tore his right quadriceps muscle Monday while engaging defensive tackle Antwaun Woods during an individual drill.

The injury waiver means the Cowboys pay only the $3 million signing bonus on the $18 million, three-year contract McCoy signed as a free agent during the offseason.

In other NFL news:

— Cardinals cornerback Robert Alford will likely miss a second straight season because of an injury suffered during the preseason. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury has confirmed that Alford will miss four to six months.

— Browns Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb has been placed in concussion protocol after he got hurt during the team’s first fully padded practice. Chubb finished second in the NFL last season with 1,494 yards.

— Jets wide receiver Vyncint Smith had surgery to repair a core muscle injury and could be sidelined up to two months. Coach Adam Gase confirmed the procedure and prognosis and said Smith will likely miss five to eight weeks.

—The Vikings have signed former Cincinnati linebacker Hardy Nickerson for depth. Nickerson played three seasons for the Bengals, appearing in 37 games with nine starts.

— The Titans won’t have fans at their home opener on Sept. 20 against Jacksonville because of the coronavirus pandemic. Nashville’s Major League Soccer team also won’t have any fans at home games in September.