Sports

NHL PLAYOFFS

Tampa Bay eliminates Columbus in OT

UNDATED (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning eliminated Columbus from the Stanley Cup playoffs in five games, rallying from a two-goal, third-period deficit before beating the Blue Jackets 5-4 on Brayden Point’s goal 5:12 into overtime.

Point also delivered the winner in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series, a five-overtime thriller that wound up being the fourth-longest game in NHL history.

Andrei Vasilevskiy (va-sih-LEHV’-skee) stopped 37 of 41 shots for the Lightning, who were swept in the first round by the Blue Jackets last year.

NBA-SCHEDULE

VanVleet, Powell lead Raptors past Nets 104-99 for 2-0 lead

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Fred VanVleet had 24 points and 10 assists, Norman Powell had a big game off the bench with 24 points and the defending NBA champion Toronto Raptors held on to defeat the Brooklyn Nets 104-99 on Wednesday to take a 2-0 lead in the first round playoff series.

Kyle Lowry had 21 points, nine rebounds and a big forced turnover in the closing seconds, and Pascal Siakam added 19 points for the second-seeded Raptors.

The Nets were led by Garrett Temple’s 21 points. Game 3 is Friday night.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Grichuk hits 2 HRs as Blue Jays beat Orioles 5-2 for sweep

UNDATED (AP) — Randal Grichuk extended his recent power surge with two home runs, and the Toronto Blue Jays completed a three-game sweep of the fading Baltimore Orioles with a 5-2 victory Wednesday.

Grichuk hit a solo shot in the second inning and put Toronto ahead for good with a two-run drive in the sixth. He has homered in four straight starts, and all six of his long balls this season have come over the last six games. With Grichuk leading the way, Toronto climbed within a game of .500 (10-11) for the first time since Aug. 5.

Baltimore has lost four in a row and five of six following a six-game winning streak.

Elsewhere around the majors:

— Matt Carpenter belted a grand slam and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cubs 9-3 in Game 1 of a doubleheader. St. Louis held Chicago to two hits even though a shaky Jack Flaherty couldn’t make it out of the second inning. Flaherty gave up a leadoff homer to Ian Happ and recorded just five outs in his first start since a season-opening win over Pittsburgh. Carpenter drove a rope to center in the first inning against Alec Mills for his second career grand slam. The Cardinals used four relievers for 1 1/3 innings apiece in the seven-inning game.

– The Boston Red Sox ended their nine-game losing streak, with Rafael Devers homering and driving in three runs to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-3. Devers finished with three hits. Jackie Bradley Jr. drove in two runs to help Boston avoid its first 10-game losing streak since 2014. Philadelphia had won four straight after a 13-6 win to open the two-game series Tuesday. Boston held an opponent to three or fewer runs for the first time since a 5-3 win over Toronto on Aug. 9.

MLB-NEWS

Reds put Senzel on IL, reinstate Moustakas

UNDATED (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds put outfielder Nick Senzel on the injured list and reinstated third baseman Mike Moustakas (moos-TAH’-kahs) to face his former team before a doubleheader Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals. Senzel missed time earlier after reporting symptoms of Covid-19.

The Reds also chose infielder Robel Garcia as their 29th man for the doubleheader, which was caused by a postponement of the series opener Tuesday night

Moustakas has been out since Aug. 4 because of an injured left quadriceps. He is hitting .238 through seven games.

In other roster moves, the Reds assigned infielder Alex Blandino, outfieler Mark Payton and catcher Tyler Stephenson to the taxi squad. They also assigned another ex-Royals infielder, Christian Colon, to the taxi squad.

In other MLB news:

— Toronto Blue Jays rookie right-hander Nate Pearson has been placed on the 10-day injured list after complaining of elbow tightness following his fourth big league start. Pearson told the team about the injury after a poor outing against the Orioles last night in which he gave up three homers, five runs and three walks in four-plus innings. Pearson has a 6.61 ERA despite throwing five shutout innings against Washington in his major league debut. He turns 24 on Thursday.

NFL-NEWS

Florida appeals court rules secret videos can’t be used in Kraft massage case

UNDATED (AP) — The NFL says it will consult an advisory committee made up of former coaches, general managers and players on such issues as postponing, moving or even canceling games this season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The league will consider playoff games in a bubble environment, noting that “all options are on the table.”

The league sent game-day and travel protocols to the 32 teams this week. The extensive in-stadium specifics include rules for the field, sidelines, locker rooms, tunnels, entrances and training rooms.

In other NFL news:

— A Florida appeals court has ruled that police violated the rights of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and others when they secretly video recorded them paying for massage parlor sex acts. The court decided that Kraft’s rights were violated under the 4th Amendment to the Constitution, which protects against unreasonable searches and seizures. Prosecutors could appeal to the state Supreme Court but if this ruling stands, charges against Kraft and others might be dropped.

— Alex Smith is back on a football field with his teammates after breaking the tibia and fibula in his right leg, undergoing 17 surgeries to repair them and surviving a life-threatening infection. Just 21 months after the gruesome injury that put his NFL career in jeopardy, the veteran quarterback has gotten through a rigorous rehabilitation process and is now a few steps away from completing an improbable comeback. He’s taking snaps in some team drills at Washington’s training camp and could soon earn the green light to take contact and, incredibly, see game action again.

— New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick says he is open to using a two-quarterback system this season. The Patriots have three quarterbacks on the roster with different skill sets — former MVP Cam Newton, veteran backup Brian Hoyer and second-year player Jarrett Stidham. Belichick says if platooning QBs gives the Patriots a better chance to win, he’ll consider it.

— Browns starting linebacker Mack Wilson suffered a hyperextended left knee during practise and could miss significant time while recovering, another early blow to a Cleveland team already down two offensive starters. His injury came one day after his high, hard tackle on running back Nick Chubb — in the first workout in full pads — gave the Browns star running back a concussion.

— Miami Dolphins linebacker Vince Biegel suffered a significant right leg injury in practice. The team is still awaiting test results after Biegel was carted off the field Tuesday. Last year Biegel started 10 games, led the Dolphins with 13 quarterback hurries and tied for the team lead with seven tackles for a loss. He had 2½ sacks and also played on special teams.

— The Chiefs will be without starting cornerback Bashaud Breeland for the first four games of the season because of off-the-field issues earlier this year, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the league intends to suspend Breeland following his arrest in April on multiple charges that included resisting arrest, marijuana possession and driving without a license.

— The New York Giants have signed veteran placekicker Graham Gano (guh-NOH’) the same day it put receiver and special teams star Cody Core on injured reserve with a torn Achilles tendon. New York has been without a placekicker since releasing Chandler Catanzaro on Monday. Core was hurt running a pass pattern in practice Tuesday.

— Punter and kicker Kaare Vedvik got the boot again, this time by the Buffalo Bills. Vedvik’s value a year ago was so high, the Baltimore Ravens acquired a fifth-round pick in trading him to Minnesota. Buffalo used the open roster spot to sign Australian-born punter Lachlan Edwards, who spent the previous four seasons with the New York Jets. Edwards will compete for the punting duties with Corey Bojorquez, who is attempting to return for a third season in Buffalo.

— Miami Dolphins linebacker Vince Biegel has been placed on injured reserve with a right leg injury. he suffered during practise Tuesday. Last year Biegel started 10 games, led the Dolphins with 13 quarterback hurries and tied for the team lead with seven tackles for a loss. He had 2½ sacks and also played on special teams.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-NEWS

Georgia Bulldogs planning to have fans between the hedges

UNDATED (AP) — The Georgia Bulldogs are planning to have fans between the hedges this season.

Mirroring other schools in the Southeastern Conference, the school announced a ticket plan that would allow 20-25% capacity at 92,746-seat Sanford Stadium. That translates to crowds of about 18,500 to 23,000 for Georgia’s four home games.

The Bulldogs are offering single-game tickets in hopes of accommodating as many season-ticket holders as possible for games against Auburn, Tennessee, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt.

In other college football news:

— Notre Dame canceled its Wednesday football practice and might take Thursday off as well in response to the school’s decision to go to online classes because of a coronavirus outbreak on campus with 150 students have testing positive. The Fighting Irish football program announced last week there have been four positive test results for COVID-19 out of 619 tests done since players returned to campus in June.

— Wake Forest all-conference wide receiver Sage Surratt has opted out of the coming season to prepare for the NFL draft amid the coronavirus pandemic. Surratt’s brother, Chazz, plays linebacker at the University of North Carolina and is also an NFL prospect. A UNC team spokesman says Chazz Surratt’s status remains unchanged.

— Appalachian State has paused football practices after reporting a coronavirus cluster involving the team. The decision announced Tuesday night comes after there were active cases reported for seven students and four staffers.

— Clemson will open its home season against Citadel on Sept. 12, filling the only non-conference spot on its COVID-19 affected schedule. The Tigers were supposed to play Citadel on Nov. 14. That changed when the Atlantic Coast Conference went to a 10-game conference schedule with one non-conference opponent. Clemson’s other planned non-conference games prior to the pandemic were Akron, Notre Dame and annual state rival South Carolina. Clemson will go to Notre Dame Nov. 7 as part of the ACC schedule. Citadel is part of the Southern Conference, which delayed its league season until the spring.

— Clemson has added one of its most decorated players to its coaching staff. Tigers coach Dabo Swinney says C.J. Spiller will be a graduate intern with the team as the former NFL running back works toward his Masters’ degree. Spiller was the Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year in 2009 and was picked by the Buffalo Bills No. 9 in the next year’s NFL draft. Spiller spent eight seasons as a pro, running for 3,451 yards and 21 touchdowns.

PGA-NORTHERN TRUST

Injured Koepka withdraws from Northern Trust, ending season

NORTON, Mass. (AP) — Brooks Koepka (KEHP’-kuh) has withdrawn from The Northern Trust with what he described as nagging hip and knee injuries to end a forgettable season. Koepka was No. 97 in the FedEx Cup standings. He would have needed a good week at the TPC Boston to reach the top 70 and advance in the PGA Tour’s postseason. Koepka started the year ranked No. 1 the world but hasn’t won in more than a year. He missed three months at the end of last year with a knee injury and then he didn’t play for three months when golf shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic. Two weeks ago at the PGA Championship, Koepka faded badly in the final round and was never a factor.

The Northern Trust starts Thursday outside Boston. It’s the first of three playoff events that culminate in Atlanta with the Tour Championship and the $15 million prize to the FedEx Cup champion. Justin Thomas is the No. 1 seed — the eighth player in eight years to have the top seed starting the postseason. Only the top 70 after this week advance to the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields south of Chicago, and from there the top 30 go to East Lake in Atlanta for the Tour Championship.

WOMEN’S GOLF-BRITISH VENUES

Women’s British to go to Muirfield for 1st time in 2022

TROON, Scotland (AP) — The Women’s British Open will be held in two years at Muirfield for the first time as part of a strong rotation that includes a return to Carnoustie and St. Andrews.

The tournament is held this week at Royal Troon, which only four years ago voted to have female members. Muirfield, regarded as the purest of links courses, also recently voted to allow women to join. Muirfield hosted the Curtis Cup for female amateurs in 1952 and 1984.

The R&A said the Women’s British Open will be played the next five years at Carnoustie, Muirfield, Walton Heath, St. Andrews and Royal Porthcawl in Wales.

US OPEN-DOUBLES

Bryan twins not in US Open doubles

NEW YORK (AP) — Bob and Mike Bryan are not on the entry list released for men’s doubles at the U.S. Open. This possibly signals the end of the 42-year-old American twins’ record-breaking careers. The Bryans won five of their 16 Grand Slam doubles titles together in New York, most recently in 2014. Mike also won the 2018 U.S. Open with Jack Sock when Bob was recovering from hip surgery.