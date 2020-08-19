Sports

NBA-SCHEDULE

Raptors top Nets again

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Toronto Raptors are up two games to none in their NBA first-round series against Brooklyn.

Fred Van Vleet contributed 24 points and 10 assists as the Raptors knocked off the Nets, 104-99. Norman Powell also had 24 points on 11 of 17 shooting off the bench.

Kyle Lowry had 21 points, grabbed nine rebounds and forced a big turnover in the closing seconds for the second seeded Raptors.

The Nets led by as many as 14 in the first quarter, and the Raptors didn’t go ahead until the three-minute mark of the fourth.

Garrett Temple led the Nets with 21 points.

In other NBA first-round action:

— The Jazz and Nuggets are tied at a game apiece after Donovan Mitchell scored 21 of his 30 points in a big third quarter that carried Utah past Denver, 124-105. Mitchell was 10 of 14 from the floor and helped the Jazz increase the lead to 31 in the fourth. His performance was on the heels of scoring a Jazz playoff-record 57 points in a 135-125 overtime loss in Game 1. Jordan Clarkson had a playoff career-high 26 points for the Jazz, who had 32 assists and hit 20 3-pointers.

— The Celtics are on the court against Philadelphia, two days after Boston took Game 1 of its series with the 76ers. Later on, it’s the Clippers against the Mavericks.

NHL PLAYOFFS

Bolts, B’s advance

UNDATED (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning, Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche have advanced to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs by earning Game 5 victories.

Brayden Point’s goal 5:12 into overtime ended the Lightning’s 5-4 win over the Blue Jackets.

Oliver Bjorkstrand gave Columbus a 4-2 lead early in the third period, but Tampa Bay knotted the score on goals by Kevin Shattenkirk and Anthony Cirelli over the final eight minutes of the period.

Point’s goal was his second OT tally of the series. He also ended the five-overtime marathon in the opener.

Andrei Vasilevskiy (va-sih-LEHV’-skee) stopped 37 shots for the Lightning, who were swept by the Blue Jackets in the first round of last year’s playoffs.

The Bruins closed out their series by scoring a pair of second-period goals to beat the Hurricanes, 2-1.

Boston trailed 1-0 entering the final five minutes of the middle stanza before scoring twice on the power play, the first from David Krejci (KRAY’-chee) with 4:40 left. Patrice Bergeron put the B’s on top for good with just 3.2 seconds remaining in the period.

David Pastrnak (PAHS’-tur-nak) had two assists in his return to the lineup. Pastrnak was injured in the series opener.

Jarolslav Halak (YAH’-roh-slahv hah-LAHK’) made 23 saves and was perfect after Haydn (HAY’-dehn) Fleury beat him midway through the first period.

Nathan MacKinnon’s two goals and two assists were among the Avalanche highlights in a 7-1 drubbing of the Coyotes. MacKinnon scored twice in 58 seconds of the second period to put Colorado up 5-0.

Nazem Kadri (KA’-dree) also scored twice for the second straight game to finish with five goals in the series. J.T. Compher had a goal and an assist to back Philipp Grubauer, who turned back 23 shots.

Grubauer blanked Arizona until Clayton Keller scored with 13:09 remaining.

Darcy Kuemper (KEHMP’-pur) allowed six goals on 30 shots before being replaced by Antti Raanta (AN’-tee RAHN’-tah) in the third period.

Elsewhere on Wednesday’s Stanley Cup Playoff schedule:

— The Canadiens and Flyers are on the ice in Toronto as Philadelphia tries to close out the series in five games. Later on, it’s the Canucks and Blues in Edmonton. St. Louis has won the last two games to even the series at two games apiece.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Cards dump Cubs in opener

UNDATED (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals are in position to sweep a doubleheader from the Cubs in Chicago.

Matt Carpenter belted a grand slam and five pitchers combined on a two-hitter as the Redbirds rolled to an 8-3 win over the Cubs. Tommy Edman had three hits and Kolten Wong scored four runs in Game 1 of the doubleheader.

Redbirds starter Jack Flaherty gave up a leadoff homer to Ian Happ and recorded just five outs in his first start since a season-opening win over Pittsburgh.

Elsewhere around the majors:

— The Red Sox ended their nine-game losing streak as Rafael Devers (DEH’-vurz) homered and collected three RBIs in a 6-3 decision over the Phillies. Devers finished with three hits and Jackie Bradley Jr. drove in two runs to help Boston avoid its first 10-game losing streak since 2014. Phillies starter Jake Arrieta surrendered four runs on five hits over 4 1/3 innings.

— Randal Grichuk (GRIH’-chuhk) has six homers in his last four games after belting two more in the Blue Jays’ 5-2 downing of the Orioles. Grichuk hit a solo shot in the second inning and put Toronto ahead for good with a two-run drive in the sixth.

— The Braves and Nationals were rained out in Atlanta. The game is now part of a Sept. 4 doubleheader at Truist Park.

MLB-NEWS

Reds put Senzel on IL, reinstate Moustakas

UNDATED (AP) — The Reds put outfielder Nick Senzel on the injured list and reinstated third baseman Mike Moustakas (moos-TAH’-kahs) to face his former team before Wednesday’s doubleheader against the Kansas City Royals. Senzel missed time earlier after reporting symptoms of Covid-19.

Moustakas has been out since Aug. 4 because of an injured left quadriceps. He is hitting .238 through seven games.

In other MLB news:

— Blue Jays rookie right-hander Nate Pearson has been placed on the 10-day injured list after complaining of elbow tightness following his fourth big league start. Pearson has a 6.61 ERA despite throwing five shutout innings against Washington in his major league debut.

NFL-NEWS

NFL installs coronavirus committee

UNDATED (AP) — The NFL says it will consult an advisory committee made up of former coaches, general managers and players on such issues as postponing, moving or even canceling games this season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The league will consider playoff games in a bubble environment, noting that “all options are on the table.”

The league sent game-day and travel protocols to the 32 teams this week. The extensive in-stadium specifics include rules for the field, sidelines, locker rooms, tunnels, entrances and training rooms.

In other NFL news:

— Patriots coach Bill Belichick says he is open to using a two-quarterback system this season. The Patriots have three quarterbacks on the roster with different skill sets — former MVP Cam Newton, veteran backup Brian Hoyer and second-year player Jarrett Stidham.

— Browns starting linebacker Mack Wilson suffered a hyperextended left knee during practice and could miss significant time while recovering. His injury came one day after his high, hard tackle on running back Nick Chubb gave the Browns’ star running back a concussion.

— Miami Dolphins linebacker Vince Biegel suffered a significant right leg injury in practice. The team is still awaiting test results after Biegel was carted off the field Tuesday.

— The Chiefs will be without starting cornerback Bashaud Breeland for the first four games of the season because of off-the-field issues earlier this year. A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the league intends to suspend Breeland following his arrest in April on multiple charges that included resisting arrest, marijuana possession and driving without a license.

— The Giants have signed veteran placekicker Graham Gano (guh-NOH’) the same day it put receiver and special teams star Cody Core on injured reserve with a torn Achilles tendon. New York has been without a placekicker since releasing Chandler Catanzaro on Monday.

— Punter and kicker Kaare Vedvik got the boot again, this time by the Bills. Buffalo used the open roster spot to sign Australian-born punter Lachlan Edwards, who spent the previous four seasons with the Jets.

— A Florida appeals court has ruled that police violated the rights of Patriots owner Robert Kraft and others when they secretly recorded video of them paying for massage parlor sex acts. The court decided that Kraft’s rights were violated under the 4th Amendment to the Constitution, which protects against unreasonable searches and seizures. Prosecutors could appeal to the state Supreme Court but if this ruling stands, charges against Kraft and others might be dropped.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-NEWS

Georgia Bulldogs planning to have fans between the hedges

UNDATED (AP) — The Georgia Bulldogs are planning to have fans between the hedges this season.

Mirroring other schools in the Southeastern Conference, the school announced a ticket plan that would allow 20-25% capacity at Sanford Stadium. That translates to crowds of about 18,500 to 23,000 for Georgia’s four home games.

In other college football news:

— Notre Dame canceled its Wednesday football practice and might take Thursday off, The decision is in response to the school’s decision to go to online classes because of a coronavirus outbreak on campus with 150 students have tested positive.

— Wake Forest all-conference wide receiver Sage Surratt has opted out of the coming season to prepare for the NFL draft amid the coronavirus pandemic.

PGA-NORTHERN TRUST

Injured Koepka withdraws from Northern Trust, ending season

NORTON, Mass. (AP) — Brooks Koepka (KEHP’-kuh) has withdrawn from The Northern Trust with what he described as nagging hip and knee injuries.

Koepka was No. 97 in the FedEx Cup standings and would have needed a good week at the TPC Boston to reach the top 70 and advance in the PGA Tour’s postseason. Koepka started the year ranked No. 1 the world but hasn’t won in more than a year.

US OPEN-DOUBLES

Bryan twins not in US Open doubles

NEW YORK (AP) — Bob and Mike Bryan are not on the entry list released for men’s doubles at the U.S. Open. This possibly signals the end of the 42-year-old American twins’ record-breaking careers.

The Bryans won five of their 16 Grand Slam doubles titles together in New York, most recently in 2014.