NBA-SCHEDULE

Raptors top Nets again

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Toronto Raptors are up two games to none in their NBA first-round series against Brooklyn.

Fred Van Vleet contributed 24 points and 10 assists as the Raptors knocked off the Nets, 104-99. Norman Powell also had 24 points on 11 of 17 shooting off the bench.

Kyle Lowry had 21 points, grabbed nine rebounds and forced a big turnover in the closing seconds for the second seeded Raptors.

The Nets led by as many as 14 in the first quarter, and the Raptors didn’t go ahead until the three-minute mark of the fourth.

Garrett Temple led the Nets with 21 points.

In other NBA first-round action:

— Jayson Tatum pumped in 33 points and the Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers, 128-101 to take a 2-0 series lead. Tatum scored a career playoff high for the second straight game after scoring 32 points in the opener Monday. Kemba Walker added 22 points and Jaylen Brown had 20 for the Celtics, who shot 51% from the field and committed just two of their seven turnovers in the first three quarters. Joel Embiid (joh-EHL’ ehm-BEED’) had 34 points and 10 rebounds for the 76ers.

— The Jazz and Nuggets are tied at a game apiece after Donovan Mitchell scored 21 of his 30 points in a big third quarter that carried Utah past Denver, 124-105. Mitchell was 10 of 14 from the floor and helped the Jazz increase the lead to 31 in the fourth. His performance was on the heels of scoring a Jazz playoff-record 57 points in a 135-125 overtime loss in Game 1. Jordan Clarkson had a playoff career-high 26 points for the Jazz, who had 32 assists and hit 20 3-pointers.

— The Mavericks also knotted their series at one game all by getting a combined 51 points from Luka Doncic (DAHN’-chihch) and Kristaps Porzingis (KRIHS’-tahps pohr-ZIHN’-gihs) in a 127-114 win over the Clippers. Doncic had a team-high 28 points to go with eight rebounds and seven assists, while Porzingis chipped in 23 points and seven boards. The Clippers lost despite Kawhi (kah-WY’) Leonard’s 35 points and 10 rebounds.

NHL PLAYOFFS

Bolts, B’s advance

UNDATED (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning, Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche have advanced to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs by earning Game 5 victories.

Brayden Point’s goal 5:12 into overtime ended the Lightning’s 5-4 win over the Blue Jackets.

Oliver Bjorkstrand gave Columbus a 4-2 lead early in the third period, but Tampa Bay knotted the score on goals by Kevin Shattenkirk and Anthony Cirelli over the final eight minutes of the period.

Point’s goal was his second OT tally of the series. He also ended the five-overtime marathon in the opener.

Andrei Vasilevskiy (va-sih-LEHV’-skee) stopped 37 shots for the Lightning, who were swept by the Blue Jackets in the first round of last year’s playoffs.

The Bruins closed out their series by scoring a pair of second-period goals to beat the Hurricanes, 2-1.

Boston trailed 1-0 entering the final five minutes of the middle stanza before scoring twice on the power play, the first from David Krejci (KRAY’-chee) with 4:40 left. Patrice Bergeron put the B’s on top for good with just 3.2 seconds remaining in the period.

David Pastrnak (PAHS’-tur-nak) had two assists in his return to the lineup. Pastrnak was injured in the series opener.

Jarolslav Halak (YAH’-roh-slahv hah-LAHK’) made 23 saves and was perfect after Haydn (HAY’-dehn) Fleury beat him midway through the first period.

Nathan MacKinnon’s two goals and two assists were among the Avalanche highlights in a 7-1 drubbing of the Coyotes. MacKinnon scored twice in 58 seconds of the second period to put Colorado up 5-0.

Nazem Kadri (KA’-dree) also scored twice for the second straight game to finish with five goals in the series. J.T. Compher had a goal and an assist to back Philipp Grubauer, who turned back 23 shots.

Grubauer blanked Arizona until Clayton Keller scored with 13:09 remaining.

Darcy Kuemper (KEHMP’-pur) allowed six goals on 30 shots before being replaced by Antti Raanta (AN’-tee RAHN’-tah) in the third period.

Elsewhere on Wednesday’s Stanley Cup Playoff schedule:

— The defending Stanley Cup champs are one loss away from elimination. St. Louis led 3-1 in Game 5 of their series before J.T. Miller, Jake Virtanen (vur-TAN’-ehn) and Tyler Motte (maht) scored in a 6:23 span of the second period to lift the Canucks past the Blues, 4-3. Motte also had a short-handed score in the first period, but the Blues responded with three straight goals. Jacob Markstom made 36 saves and blanked the Blues after Zach Sanford’s power-play goal 5:51 into the second period.

— The Canadiens forced a sixth game in their first-round series by fending off the Flyers, 5-3. Nick Suzuki snapped a 3-3 stalemate with about nine minutes left, 22 seconds after Joel Farabee tied it for Philadelphia. Joel Armia (joh-EHL’ ahr-MEE’-uh) scored twice, including a short-handed tally 2:53 into the game. Carey Price stopped 26 shots in a physical game that featured numerous scuffles.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Astros clobber Rockies

UNDATED (AP) — No major league team is hotter than the Houston Astros right now.

The Astros coasted to their seventh straight win as Carlos Correa and Kyle Tucker combined for seven hits and seven RBIs in a 13-6 pounding of the Rockies. Tucker capped his four-hit, four-RBI performance with a two-run homer in the ninth inning. Correa also homered and drove in three to help Framber Valdez get the win.

Valdez was sharp over 7 2/3 innings, holding Colorado to one earned run and seven hits.

Elsewhere around the majors:

— Arizona’s six-game winning streak is over after Mark Canha (KAN’-ah) belted a two-run homer and Robbie Grossman lined a two-run double as the A’s topped the Diamondbacks, 4-1. Jesus Luzaro struck out seven and held Arizona to four hits over 6 1/3 scoreless innings.

— Avisail (av-ih-sah-EEL’) Garcia hit one of the Brewers’ four home runs and had four RBIs in a 9-3 thrashing of the Twins. Ryan Braun, Keston Hiura and Christian Yelich (YEH’-lihch) homered for Milwaukee, which got six innings of one-run ball from Brett Anderson.

— Aaron Civale tossed a five-hitter and Carlos Santana smacked a three-run homer for the second straight day to lead the Indians’ 6-1 win at Pittsburgh. Domingo Santana added a three-run double to support Civale’s first career complete game.

— The White Sox pulled out a 5-3 win over the Tigers on homers by Jose Abreu and Edwin Encarnacion (ehn-kahr-nah-see-OHN’) in the eighth inning. Encarnacion also socked a solo shot in the second inning to help Chicago overcome Jeimer (JAY’-mur) Candelario’s three-run blast.

— Tampa Bay and the Yankees were tied 2-2 until Mike Brosseau and Willy Adames (ah-DAH’-mehs) laced RBI singles in the eighth inning to give the Rays a 4-2 win in the Bronx. Ji-Man Choi and Mike Zunino smacked solo homers for the Rays against Gerrit Cole, whose 20-game winning streak is intact after getting a no-decision.

— The Red Sox ended their nine-game losing streak as Rafael Devers (DEH’-vurz) homered and collected three RBIs in a 6-3 decision over the Phillies. Devers finished with three hits and Jackie Bradley Jr. drove in two runs to help Boston avoid its first 10-game losing streak since 2014. Phillies starter Jake Arrieta surrendered four runs on five hits over 4 1/3 innings.

— Randal Grichuk (GRIH’-chuhk) has six homers in his last four games after belting two more in the Blue Jays’ 5-2 downing of the Orioles. Grichuk hit a solo shot in the second inning and put Toronto ahead for good with a two-run drive in the sixth.

— Brad Keller pitched hitless ball into the sixth inning and extended his shutout streak to 17 2/3 innings while leading the Royals over the Reds, 4-0 in the first game of a doubleheader. Keller has won all three of his starts this season after coming back from a positive test for COVID-19.

— The Reds turned the tables in the nightcap as Trevor Bauer fired a one-hitter in a 5-0 shutout of Kansas City. Jesse Winker and Eugenio (eh-oo-HEH’-nee-oh) Suarez homered off Matt Harvey, who was making his first major league start in a year.

— Matt Carpenter belted a grand slam and five pitchers combined on a two-hitter as the Cardinals rolled to a 9-3 win over the Cubs. Tommy Edman had three hits and Kolten Wong scored four runs in Game 1 of the doubleheader.

— In the nightcap at Wrigley Field, David Bote (BOH’-tee) hit a tiebreaking two-run single in the seventh and final inning to send the Cubs past the Cards, 4-2. Winning pitcher Adbert Alzolay limited the reigning division champions to an unearned run and two hits while fanning six over five innings after being recalled from the team’s training site.

— The Padres celebrated a 6-3 win over the Rangers after Manny Machado crushed a walk-off, grand slam in the 10th inning. Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis (tah-TEES’) Jr. hit his major league-leading 12th home run of the season.

— The Mariners ended the Dodgers’ seven-game winning streak by overcoming three home runs in a 6-4 triumph at Seattle. Austin Nola’s three-run homer and four RBIs trumped solo shots by Max Muncy, Joc Pederson and Cody Bellinger.

— The Giants notched a 7-2 win over the Angels as Wilmer Flores provided a three-run homer and four RBIs. Austin Slater hit a two-run shot and winning pitcher Johnny Cueto (WAY’-toh) struck out and while giving up two runs over 5 2/3 innings.

— The Mets coughed up a 3-1 lead in the eighth before Michael Conforto slammed a two-run homer in the ninth to send New York past the Marlins, 5-3. The Mets’ bullpen blew a win for Jacob deGrom, who struck out seven and allowed four hits over six scoreless innings.

— The Braves and Nationals were rained out in Atlanta. The game is now part of a Sept. 4 doubleheader at Truist Park.

MLB-NEWS

Reds put Senzel on IL, reinstate Moustakas

UNDATED (AP) — The Reds put outfielder Nick Senzel on the injured list and reinstated third baseman Mike Moustakas (moos-TAH’-kahs) to face his former team before Wednesday’s doubleheader against the Kansas City Royals. Senzel missed time earlier after reporting symptoms of Covid-19.

Moustakas has been out since Aug. 4 because of an injured left quadriceps. He is hitting .238 through seven games.

The Reds made even bigger news in the TV booth in Game 1 of Wednesday’s doubleheader with Kansas City. Broadcaster Thom Brennaman used a gay slur during the broadcast.

Brennaman used the slur moments after the Fox Sports Ohio broadcast returned from a commercial break before the top of the seventh inning. He did not seem to realize he was already on air.

Brennaman apologized on the air during the fifth inning of the second game before leaving the booth.

In other MLB news:

— Blue Jays rookie right-hander Nate Pearson has been placed on the 10-day injured list after complaining of elbow tightness following his fourth big league start. Pearson has a 6.61 ERA despite throwing five shutout innings against Washington in his major league debut.

NFL-NEWS

NFL installs coronavirus committee

UNDATED (AP) — The NFL says it will consult an advisory committee made up of former coaches, general managers and players on such issues as postponing, moving or even canceling games this season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The league will consider playoff games in a bubble environment, noting that “all options are on the table.”

The league sent game-day and travel protocols to the 32 teams this week. The extensive in-stadium specifics include rules for the field, sidelines, locker rooms, tunnels, entrances and training rooms.

In other NFL news:

— Patriots coach Bill Belichick says he is open to using a two-quarterback system this season. The Patriots have three quarterbacks on the roster with different skill sets — former MVP Cam Newton, veteran backup Brian Hoyer and second-year player Jarrett Stidham.

— Browns starting linebacker Mack Wilson suffered a hyperextended left knee during practice and could miss significant time while recovering. His injury came one day after his high, hard tackle on running back Nick Chubb gave the Browns’ star running back a concussion.

— The Dolphins say linebacker Vince Biegel suffered a torn right Achilles’ tendon during Tuesday’s practice. Biegel led Miami with 13 quarterback hurries and tied for the team lead with seven tackles for a loss.

— The Chiefs will be without starting cornerback Bashaud Breeland for the first four games of the season because of off-the-field issues earlier this year. A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the league intends to suspend Breeland following his arrest in April on multiple charges that included resisting arrest, marijuana possession and driving without a license.

— The Giants have signed veteran placekicker Graham Gano (guh-NOH’) the same day it put receiver and special teams star Cody Core on injured reserve with a torn Achilles tendon. New York has been without a placekicker since releasing Chandler Catanzaro on Monday.

— Punter and kicker Kaare Vedvik got the boot again, this time by the Bills. Buffalo used the open roster spot to sign Australian-born punter Lachlan Edwards, who spent the previous four seasons with the Jets.

— A Florida appeals court has ruled that police violated the rights of Patriots owner Robert Kraft and others when they secretly recorded video of them paying for massage parlor sex acts. The court decided that Kraft’s rights were violated under the 4th Amendment to the Constitution, which protects against unreasonable searches and seizures. Prosecutors could appeal to the state Supreme Court but if this ruling stands, charges against Kraft and others might be dropped.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-NEWS

Georgia Bulldogs planning to have fans between the hedges

UNDATED (AP) — The Georgia Bulldogs are planning to have fans between the hedges this season.

Mirroring other schools in the Southeastern Conference, the school announced a ticket plan that would allow 20-25% capacity at Sanford Stadium. That translates to crowds of about 18,500 to 23,000 for Georgia’s four home games.

In other college football news:

— Notre Dame canceled its Wednesday football practice and might take Thursday off, The decision is in response to the school’s decision to go to online classes because of a coronavirus outbreak on campus with 150 students have tested positive.

— Wake Forest all-conference wide receiver Sage Surratt has opted out of the coming season to prepare for the NFL draft amid the coronavirus pandemic.

PGA-NORTHERN TRUST

Injured Koepka withdraws from Northern Trust, ending season

NORTON, Mass. (AP) — Brooks Koepka (KEHP’-kuh) has withdrawn from The Northern Trust with what he described as nagging hip and knee injuries.

Koepka was No. 97 in the FedEx Cup standings and would have needed a good week at the TPC Boston to reach the top 70 and advance in the PGA Tour’s postseason. Koepka started the year ranked No. 1 the world but hasn’t won in more than a year.

US OPEN-DOUBLES

Bryan twins not in US Open doubles

NEW YORK (AP) — Bob and Mike Bryan are not on the entry list released for men’s doubles at the U.S. Open. This possibly signals the end of the 42-year-old American twins’ record-breaking careers.

The Bryans won five of their 16 Grand Slam doubles titles together in New York, most recently in 2014.