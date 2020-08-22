Sports

NBA PLAYOFFS

Top-seeded Lakers and Bucks look to take control

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks have restored some sense of normalcy to the NBA playoffs. The top-seeded teams in the Western and Eastern Conferences lost their openers but won their second games and are looking to take control of their series. On Saturday, the Lakers could pull ahead of the Portland Trail Blazers and the Bucks could take the lead on the Orlando Magic.

In Saturday’s other Game 3s, the Pacers try for their first win against Miami and Oklahoma City tries to avoid a third loss to Houston.

NHL PLAYOFFS

Dallas and Colorado open second-round series

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche both wrapped up their first-round series with seven-goal surges. They now meet for a best-of-seven, second-round Western Conference playoff series inside the bubble in Edmonton, Alberta. Game 1 is Saturday night.

The Stars overcame an early three-goal deficit in Game 6 for a 7-3 clinching win over Calgary. The Avalanche had consecutive 7-1 wins over Arizona to end that series in five games. The Stars won all four regular-season meetings against Colorado, including an overtime victory and another in a shootout. The Avs beat the Stars 4-0 in a round-robin game in the bubble.

NFL-NEWS

Browns CB Johnson released from hospital after liver injury

UNDATED (AP) — Cleveland Browns cornerback Kevin Johnson has been released from the hospital after suffering a lacerated liver in practice this week.

The team said Saturday that Johnson, who signed as a free agent during the offseason, was discharged from University Hospital on Friday and is doing well. The 28-year-old is expected to be back at the team’s facility in the next few days. He’ll have to go through COVID-19 protocols before he can be re-integrated into team activities. The Browns said his status will be evaluated on a “week by week basis.”

Johnson was injured when he was landed on by rookie tight end Harrison Bryant as the two were battling for a pass during a red-zone drill. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski called it a “totally normal” football play.

Johnson was slow getting up but made his way back to the sideline and continued practicing. Later, after being examined by the team’s medical staff for an abdominal injury, he was taken to the hospital.

Johnson’s NFL career has been slowed by injuries. He’s twice broken a foot, suffered a knee injury and dealt with concussions. He was with Buffalo last year following four seasons with the Texans.

In other NFL news:

— Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick returned to practice Saturday after a one-day absence for personal reasons. Top draft pick Tua Tagovailoa (TOO’-ah tuhng-ah-vy-LOH’-ah) and former Arizona Cardinals first-round pick Josh Rosen had so-so performances during Fitzpatrick’s absence yesterday, according to coach Brian Flores. Fitzpatrick, a 16-year veteran, was Miami’s most valuable player last year. Tagovailoa is considered a potential franchise quarterback, but he is returning from a serious hip injury in November that ended his Alabama career.

MLB-NEWS

Lots of players ailing

NEW YORK (AP) — This weekend’s Subway Series between the Yankees and the Mets has been postponed after two members of the Mets tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Mets are taking the weekend off. They say they won’t have any team workouts this weekend, instead letting players and coaches isolate at home while New York and Major League Baseball undertake more testing and contact tracing measures.

It’s a well-timed pause in the season for the Yankees, who placed shortstop Gleyber Torres and left-hander James Paxton on their crowded injured list Friday. New York was already without star hitters Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and DJ LeMahieu (leh-MAY’-hyoo), as well as left-hander Zack Britton, right-hander Tommy Kahnle and backup catcher Kyle Higashioka. Judge is expected to be activated Saturday after recovering from a strained right calf.

In other MLB news:

— Nationals right-hander Stephen Strasburg may need surgery after being diagnosed with carpal tunnel neuritis on his throwing hand. The 2019 World Series MVP was put on the injured list Aug. 15, a day after he recorded just two outs at Baltimore. After going 18-6 with a 3.32 ERA in 33 starts in 2019, the right-hander is 0-1 this season with a 10.80 ERA in two starts.

— The Indians don’t expect to have Terry Francona on the bench this weekend for a series against Detroit after the manager had a scheduled medical procedure for a gastrointestinal ailment Friday. At this point, it’s not known when Francona, a two-time World Series winner, will return. Francona has already missed 14 games this season with health issues and recently revealed he’s had numerous surgeries in the past year for the condition.

— The Phillies got an early jump on the trade deadline, moving to fortify their ineffective bullpen by acquiring relievers Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree from the Boston Red Sox. Philadelphia also got cash and will either receive more cash or a player to be named from the Red Sox, who obtained right-handers Nick Pivetta and Connor Seabold. The trade occurred Friday night while Boston was playing in Baltimore and the Phillies were in Atlanta. Earlier Friday, the Phillies acquired right-handed reliever David Hale from the New York Yankees to help their league-worst bullpen, sending back righty relief prospect Addison Russ.

NASCAR-DOVER

Johnson makes last-gasp playoff push in final year at Dover

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Jimmie Johnson is at the win-or-else stage of his playoff push as he hits his favorite track: Win at least one of the two Cup races this weekend at Dover International Speedway and he’s in the postseason.

Johnson has a record 11 victories at the Delaware track, a staggering total that started in 2002 and stretched to June 2017.

With Dover moving one of its two scheduled NASCAR race weekends to Nashville Superspeedway next season, Johnson’s mark seems unbreakable. But Dover, where Johnson has led 3,110 laps, is no sure shot these days for the No. 48 team. He is a 22-1 longshot to win this weekend after two finishes of 14th or worse in the last three races.

Without a win, his playoff chances hang by a thread. Johnson is 25 points outside the playoff cutline with two Dover races and next week’s regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway left to end his final full NASCAR season in the championship hunt.

The races will be held without spectators after Delaware officials rejected the track’s request to host a limited number of fans.

NASCAR-NASHVILLE PRESIDENT

Moses named 1st Black track president in NASCAR history

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Erik Moses has been named president of Nashville Superspeedway, the first Black man to hold that title at any NASCAR track.

Moses most recently served as president of the XFL’s DC Defenders and now leads the charge of the scheduled Nashville reboot in 2021. The 1.33-mile concrete track was built in 2001 by Dover Motorsports and hosted NASCAR and IndyCar events until 2011.

Dover announced the hire before Saturday’s Cup race at the Monster Mile.