Sports

MLB-NEWS

Nationals’ Strasburg is done for season, awaits hand surgery

UNDATED (AP) — The Washington Nationals have put star pitcher Stephen Strasburg on the 60-day disabled list, ending the right-hander’s season.

Nationals manager Dave Martinez says Strasburg will undergo carpal tunnel surgery next week on his right hand.

Strasburg, last year’s World Series MVP, was initially placed on the injured list Aug. 15. He was scratched from his first two scheduled starts and left his Aug. 14 start after only two-thirds of an inning.

The 32-year-old pitcher signed a seven-year, $245 million contract with Washington over the offseason. He was 0-1 with a 10.80 ERA in two starts in 2020.

Saturday’s move allowed Washington to add right-hander Wil Crowe to the 40-man roster. Crowe, a second-round pick in the 2017 draft, will make his major league debut by starting the second game of the Nationals’ doubleheader on Saturday against the Miami Marlins. Crowe will serve as Washington’s 29th man.

In other MLB news:

— The Indians don’t expect to have Terry Francona on the bench this weekend for a series against Detroit after the manager had a scheduled medical procedure for a gastrointestinal ailment Friday. At this point, it’s not known when Francona, a two-time World Series winner, will return. Francona has already missed 14 games this season with health issues and recently revealed he’s had numerous surgeries in the past year for the condition.

— The Phillies got an early jump on the trade deadline, moving to fortify their ineffective bullpen by acquiring relievers Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree from the Boston Red Sox. Philadelphia also got cash and will either receive more cash or a player to be named from the Red Sox, who obtained right-handers Nick Pivetta and Connor Seabold. The trade occurred Friday night while Boston was playing in Baltimore and the Phillies were in Atlanta. Earlier Friday, the Phillies acquired right-handed reliever David Hale from the New York Yankees to help their league-worst bullpen, sending back righty relief prospect Addison Russ.

NFL-NEWS

Browns CB Johnson released from hospital after liver injury

UNDATED (AP) — Cleveland Browns cornerback Kevin Johnson has been released from the hospital after suffering a lacerated liver in practice this week.

The team said Saturday that Johnson, who signed as a free agent during the offseason, was discharged from University Hospital on Friday and is doing well. The 28-year-old is expected to be back at the team’s facility in the next few days. He’ll have to go through COVID-19 protocols before he can be re-integrated into team activities. The Browns said his status will be evaluated on a “week by week basis.”

Johnson was injured when he was landed on by rookie tight end Harrison Bryant as the two were battling for a pass during a red-zone drill. Johnson was slow getting up but made his way back to the sideline and continued practicing. Later, after being examined by the team’s medical staff for an abdominal injury, he was taken to the hospital.

Johnson’s NFL career has been slowed by injuries. He’s twice broken a foot, suffered a knee injury and dealt with concussions. He was with Buffalo last year following four seasons with the Texans.

In other NFL news:

— Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick returned to practice Saturday after a one-day absence for personal reasons. Top draft pick Tua Tagovailoa (TOO’-ah tuhng-ah-vy-LOH’-ah) and former Arizona Cardinals first-round pick Josh Rosen had so-so performances during Fitzpatrick’s absence yesterday, according to coach Brian Flores. Fitzpatrick, a 16-year veteran, was Miami’s most valuable player last year. Tagovailoa is considered a potential franchise quarterback, but he is returning from a serious hip injury in November that ended his Alabama career.

NBA-BUCKS-MAGIC EJECTIONS

Magic’s Ennis, Bucks’ Williams ejected after scuffle

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — James Ennis of the Orlando Magic and Marvin Williams of the Milwaukee Bucks were ejected for scuffling on Saturday during Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.

The forwards were battling for rebounding position midway through the second quarter with Milwaukee leading 53-34. When they headed back up the floor, Ennis shoved Williams, and Williams shoved back.

As the two players were separated, Williams grabbed Ennis’ jersey. Ennis appeared to throw his fist in an attempt to free his jersey.

Ennis was in Orlando’s starting lineup, while Williams was filling a reserve role for Milwaukee. The loss of Ennis further depleted an Orlando team that already was playing without Jonathan Isaac, Aaron Gordon, Michael Carter-Williams and Mo Bamba because of various injuries and illnesses.

The Eastern Conference series is tied at one game apiece.

NBA-COACH OF THE YEAR

Raptors’ Nick Nurse voted NBA Coach of the Year

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Nick Nurse was voted NBA Coach of the Year on Saturday after leading the defending champion Toronto Raptors to another 50-win season, this time without Kawhi (kuh-WY’) Leonard.

Nurse, who has the Raptors on the verge of the second round of the playoffs, was a runaway winner, receiving 90 first-place votes from a panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. He finished with 470 points.

Milwaukee’s Mike Budenholzer was second after leading the Bucks to the best record in the suspended season, earning 147 points. Oklahoma City’s Billy Donovan was third with 134 points.

Nurse led Toronto to its first title last year in his rookie season, becoming the only coach to win an NBA championship and a G League championship. He won titles in 2011 and 2013 at the NBA’s minor league level.

Toronto’s celebration last year was just winding down when Leonard decided to join the Los Angeles Clippers. The Raptors hardly missed a beat without the NBA Finals MVP, rolling to a 53-19 record and the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. They have a 3-0 lead over the Brooklyn Nets and will try to finish off the sweep Sunday.

Nurse is 111-43 in two seasons.

WOMEN’S BRITISH OPEN

Popov takes 3-shot lead into final round of British Open

TROON, Scotland (AP) — Sophia Popov will take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the Women’s British Open as she goes for her first major title.

Popov shot a bogey-free, 4-under 67 to tie the low score of the third round at Royal Troon. The 27-year-old German was 4 under par overall and one of just three players under par after 54 holes. Minjee Lee of Australia and Jasmine Suwannapura of Thailand were the other two after both shot 69 to be tied for second place on 1 under.

Three weeks ago, Popov’s ranking was close to No. 400 and she was pushing a trolley for her best friend at an LPGA Tour event.

Popov only qualified for the British Open courtesy of a top-10 finish two weeks ago at the Marathon Classic, which she was playing only because higher-ranked players couldn’t attend due to COVID-19 restrictions. Last week, she was playing on the second-tier Symetra Tour in Phoenix last week, tying for second.

NASCAR-NASHVILLE PRESIDENT

Moses named 1st Black track president in NASCAR history

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Erik Moses has been named president of Nashville Superspeedway, the first Black man to hold that title at any NASCAR track.

Moses most recently served as president of the XFL’s DC Defenders and now leads the charge of the scheduled Nashville reboot in 2021. The 1.33-mile concrete track was built in 2001 by Dover Motorsports and hosted NASCAR and IndyCar events until 2011.

Dover announced the hire before Saturday’s Cup race at the Monster Mile.