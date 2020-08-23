The Latest: New Barcelona signing Pjanic tests positive

Sports

Barcelona’s newly signed midfielder Miralem Pjanic has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Barcelona says the player is feeling well and is self-isolating at home.

The Spanish club says Pjanic will not travel to Barcelona to join the rest of the squad for at least two weeks.

Barcelona signed Pjanic from Italian club Juventus. He was tested for COVID-19 on Saturday.

