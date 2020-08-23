Sports

NBA PLAYOFFS

Antetokounmpo leads Bucks over Magic

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-poh) and the Milwaukee Bucks have a two-games-to-one lead following a 121-107 win over the Orlando Magic.

Antetokounmpo was unstoppable with the ball, scoring 35 points on 12 of 14 shooting. He also had 11 rebounds and seven assists for the Bucks, who seem to have righted the ship after dropping the series opener.

Khris Middleton added 17 points, eight boards and six assists to the win.

Bucks forward Marvin Williams and Magic forward James Ennis were tossed from the game following a second-quarter scuffle. The skirmish took place during a 13-0 run in which Milwaukee took control of the game.

D.J. Augustin scored 24 points for Orlando.

The other No. 1 seed also won Saturday.

LeBron James had 38 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists as the Lakers knocked off the Trail Blazers, 116-108 to take a two-games-to-one lead.

Anthony Davis scored 12 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter to help Los Angeles win its second straight since a stunning loss in the opener.

Portland guard Damian Lillard scored 34 points despite a dislocated left index finger. CJ McCollum added 28 for the Trail Blazers. They will try to even the series in Game 4 on Monday.

Also in the opening round, the Heat grabbed a three-games-to-none lead by building an 18-point, halftime lead before holding off the Pacers, 124-115.

Miami had four players score at least 20 points, led by 27 from Jimmy Butler. Goran Dragic (DRAH’-gihch) finished with 24 points Bam Adebayo (ad-ah-BY’-oh) had 22 with 11 rebounds, and Tyler Herro (HEE’-roh) scored 20.

The Pacers opened the second half on a 12-2 run and cut their deficit to two three times in the fourth quarter before falling.

Malcolm Brogdon set career playoff highs with 34 points and 14 assists for Indiana.

The Thunder have pulled within two-games-to-one in their series by opening overtime on a 12-0 run before completing a 119-107 victory over the Rockets.

Chris Paul had 26 points, including a pair of three-pointers during Oklahoma City’s overtime run. Dennis Schroeder (SHROO’-dur) was high man for the Thunder with 29 points.

The Rockets’ offense stalled in OT after James Harden fouled out for the first time all season. Harden finished with 38 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

Jeff Green had 22 points for the Rockets, who again were without Russell Westbrook.

NBA-COACH OF THE YEAR

Nurse voted NBA Coach of the Year

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Nick Nurse was voted NBA Coach of the Year on Saturday after leading the defending champion Toronto Raptors to another 50-win season, this time without Kawhi (kuh-WY’) Leonard or a full schedule.

Nurse was a runaway winner, receiving 90 first-place votes from a panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters.

Milwaukee’s Mike Budenholzer was second after leading the Bucks to the best record in the suspended season, earning 147 points. Oklahoma City’s Billy Donovan was third with 134 points.

NHL PLAYOFFS-STARS/AVALANCHE

Stars get 2 from Radulov, beat Avs

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche were able to blank the Dallas Stars in their round-robin meeting before the first round of the playoffs. Dallas got even on Saturday.

The Stars took the opener of their second-round series by downing the Avalanche, 5-3.

Alexander Radulov (RAD’-yoo-lahv) had two goals and an assist, giving Dallas a 3-1 lead in the first period and scoring the eventual game-winner midway through the second.

Tyler Seguin opened the scoring four minutes into the contest. Blake Comeau put the Stars ahead to stay midway through the first.

Nathan MacKinnon scored twice for the Avalanche, who finished the game without Philipp Grubauer. The Colorado netminder suffered a lower-body injury in the second period.

NHL-MILBURY

Milbury silenced for rest of playoffs

UNDATED (AP) — Mike Milbury is stepping away from broadcasting the rest of the NHL playoffs.

The decision comes after his on-air comment that there were no women in the league’s quarantined bubble to disrupt concentration drew widespread criticism.

The former player, coach and general manager released a statement through NBC Sports, saying: “I do not want my presence to interfere with the athletes as they try to win the greatest trophy in sports.”

An NBC Sports spokesman confirmed it was Milbury’s decision to leave and that the analyst remains employed by the network.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Trout leads Halos over A’s.

UNDATED (AP) — Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels were able to cool off the AL West-leading Oakland Athletics.

Trout drove in three early runs, then made a key catch late as the Angels nipped the A’s, 4-3. The three-time MVP made a diving catch on Matt Olson’s sinking liner to center field to start the eighth inning.

Anthony Rendon (rehn-DOHN’) extended his hitting streak to 12 games for Los Angeles, which snapped a four-game losing streak.

Oakland has won nine straight at home and three in a row overall.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— Trent Grisham collected six RBIs with his first career three-homer game as the Padres rolled to a 13-2 thumping of the Astros. San Diego became the first team to belt five grand slams in a six-game stretch when rookie Jake Cronenworth went deep in a nine-run second inning.

— The Rays won for the 12th time in 14 games by defeating the Blue Jays, 2-1 on Kevin Kiermaier’s RBI single in the bottom of the 10th. Tampa Bay starter Aaron Slegers struck out five over four no-hit innings in his first start since July 2018 while with Minnesota.

— Eddie Rosario slammed a three-run homer and Miguel Sano (sah-NOH’) added a solo shot and three RBIs in the Twins’ 7-2 victory against the Royals. Randy Dobnak’s ERA rose to 1.78, but he also improved to 5-1 by holding Kansas City to two runs over five frames.

— The White Sox notched their seventh straight win as Jose Abreu (ah-BRAY’-oo) banged out three home runs in a 7-4 decision over the Cubs. Abreu slammed five home runs in the two games against the Cubs.

— Triston McKenzie won his major league debut and Domingo Santana delivered a bases-clearing double in the sixth in the Indians’ 21st win in their last 22 games against the Tigers, 6-1. McKenzie struck out 10 over six innings and allowed just two hits on a Willi Castro homer and a Jeimer (JAY’-mur) Candelario double.

— Evan White’s three-run homer and six RBIs were among the Mariners’ highlights in a 10-1 shellacking of the Rangers. Seattle also received six strong innings from Justus Sheffield, who was reached for one run and six hits.

— Pedro Severino singled home the winning run in the 10th inning to punctuate a poor performance by Boston’s revamped bullpen, completing the Orioles’ 5-4 win over the Red Sox. Anthony Santander crushed a game-tying homer in the eighth before Baltimore ended a six-game skid.

— Cody Bellinger’s solo homer in the bottom of the ninth ended the Dodgers’ 4-3 verdict over the Rockies. Chris Taylor also hit one out as Los Angeles won for the 10th time in 11 games.

— The Braves erased a 4-0 deficit and beat the Phillies, 6-5 on Adam Duvall’s run-scoring single with two out in the bottom of the ninth. Austin Riley smacked a two-run homer and Matt Adams laced a two-run double in Atlanta’s fifth win in six games.

— The Marlins chased Max Scherzer during a four-run fifth before the Nationals’ bullpen tossed hitless ball the rest of the way to complete a 5-4 win over Miami in Game 1 of a seven-inning twinbill. Josh Harrison had two hits and an RBI while Washington was building a 5-0 lead.

— The Marlins split the twinbill as Corey Dickerson belted a two-run homer in a 5-3 win at Washington. Sixto Sanchez gave up three runs over five innings, including homers by Yan Gomes (yahn gohmz) and Victor Robles.

— Tyler Anderson tossed a three-hitter and and allowed just an unearned run as the Giants won their fifth in a row since an 8-16 start, 5-1 versus the Diamondbacks. The game was tied 1-1 until Mike Yastrzemski (ya-STREHM’-skee) and Alex Dickerson worked out bases-loaded walks in a four-run seventh.

— The Cardinals were 3-0 winners over the Reds as Kwang Hyun Kim scattered three hits over six innings. The scoring came on Tommy Edman’s two-run single and Harrison Bader’s home run.

— The Pirates blew out the Brewers for the second straight day as Adam Frazier and Jacob Stallings homered and drove in three runs apiece in a 12-5 romp. Gregory Polanco had a home run and a double for the Bucs, who collected 14 hits for the second straight day to post their first winning streak since last September.

MLB-NEWS

Strasburg is done for season, awaits hand surgery

UNDATED (AP) — The Washington Nationals have put star pitcher Stephen Strasburg on the 60-day disabled list, ending his season. Nationals manager Dave Martinez says the right-hander will undergo carpal tunnel surgery next week.

The 32-year-old signed a seven-year, $245 million contract with Washington during the offseason. He was 0-1 with a 10.80 ERA in two starts in 2020.

In other major league news:

— No additional members of the Mets have tested positive for COVID-19 since the team learned of two infections that caused several games to be postponed, including their weekend series with the Yankees. Test results also were negative for close contacts of those who stayed back in Miami after Thursday’s series finale against the Marlins was postponed.

— Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres is expected to miss two to three weeks while recovering from strains in his hamstring and quad. The club also said pitcher James Paxton won’t throw for 14 days because of a strained left forearm.

— The Twins have added two more pitchers to their injured list. Jake Odorizzi is sidelined with bruised ribs and fellow right-hander Zack Littell is shut down because of right elbow inflammation. Both players were hurt during Friday’s 7-2 loss to the Royals.

NFL-NEWS

Browns CB Johnson released from hospital after liver injury

UNDATED (AP) — The Cleveland Browns say cornerback Kevin Johnson has been released from the hospital and is doing well after suffering a lacerated liver in practice this week.

The 28-year-old is expected to be back at the team’s facility in the next few days. He’ll have to go through COVID-19 protocols before he can be re-integrated into team activities. The Browns said his status will be evaluated on a “week by week basis.”

Johnson was injured when he was landed on by rookie tight end Harrison Bryant as the two were battling for a pass during a red-zone drill.

In another positive development for the Browns, Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb returned to practice Saturday on a limited basis after sustaining a concussion earlier this week.

In other NFL news:

— Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick returned to practice Saturday after a one-day absence for personal reasons. Top draft pick Tua Tagovailoa (TOO’-ah tuhng-ah-vy-LOH’-ah) and former Arizona Cardinals first-round pick Josh Rosen had so-so performances during Fitzpatrick’s absence yesterday, according to coach Brian Flores.

— Seahawks offensive lineman Kyle Fuller has been suspended for the first two games of the season for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. Fuller will be allowed to practice with the team during the preseason.

PGA-NORTHERN TRUST

Johnson expands lead

NORTON, Mass. (AP) — Dustin Johnson closed with birdie-eagle for a 7-under 64 and a five-stroke advantage through three rounds of The Northern Trust, the FexEx Cup playoffs opener.

Johnson was coming off a remarkable day in which he was 11 under through 11 holes and finished with seven pars for a 60. On Saturday, he pulled away from Harris English and Scottie Scheffler with a 20-foot birdie putt on the 17th and a 40-footer for eagle on the closing hole at the TPC Boston.

Johnson was at 22-under 191, his lowest 54-hole score by three shots.

English and Scheffler are minus-17.

WOMEN’S BRITISH OPEN

Popov takes 3-shot lead into final round of British Open

TROON, Scotland (AP) — Sophia Popov will take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the Women’s British Open as she goes for her first major title.

Popov shot a bogey-free, 4-under 67 to tie the low score of the third round at Royal Troon. The 27-year-old German was 4 under par overall and one of just three players under par after 54 holes. Minjee Lee of Australia and Jasmine Suwannapura of Thailand were the other two after both shot 69 to be tied for second place on 1 under.

NASCAR-DOVER

Hamlin wins again

DOVER, Del (AP) — Denny Hamlin zipped past teammate Martin Truex Jr. with less than 10 laps to go and won Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover International Speedway.

Hamlin matched Kevin Harvick for the season victory lead with six, equaling his total from last season and closing within two of his career high set in 2010.

Truex snapped a streak of five straight third-place finishes and ended up second. It’s his sixth straight top-10 finish.

Kyle Busch was third to make it a sweep of the top three spots for Joe Gibbs Racing. Harvick was fourth and Chase Elliott fifth.

NASCAR-NASHVILLE PRESIDENT

Moses named 1st Black track president in NASCAR history

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Erik Moses has been named president of Nashville Superspeedway, the first Black man to hold that title at any NASCAR track.

Moses most recently served as president of the XFL’s DC Defenders and now leads the charge of the scheduled Nashville reboot in 2021.