Sports

NHL-CAPITALS-REIRDEN FIRED

Capitals fire coach Todd Reirden after 2 postseason letdowns

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Capitals have fired coach Todd Reirden after a second consecutive first-round exit in the playoffs.

General manager Brian MacLellan announced the move Sunday, three days after the Capitals lost to former coach Barry Trotz’s New York Islanders in a five-game series.

Washington opted to promote Reirden from the top assistant job and let Trotz leave rather than give him a raise after winning the Stanley Cup in 2018.

Trotz’s Islanders reached the second round of the postseason for a second consecutive season. The Capitals failed to advance past the first in back-to-back years for the first time since 2013 and 2014.

The Capitals are still considered championship contenders, and captain Alex Ovechkin has one year remaining on his contract.

Reirden was another first-time NHL head coach hired during the Ovechkin era. Trotz was the only one with previous experience and the only coach to get Washington past the second round, let alone win the Cup.

NFL-NEWS

NFL asks lab to check reliability of its COVID-19 tests

UNDATED (AP) — The NFL has asked a New Jersey lab to investigate a new batch of COVID-19 test results amid reports from several teams of false positives. The league didn’t identify which teams got positive results, or how many there were.

Among teams reporting false positives, the Minnesota Vikings said they had 12, the New York Jets 10 and the Chicago Bears nine. Other teams that were affected are the Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns.

The NFL asked the New Jersey lab BioReference to investigate the results “while the clubs work to confirm or rule out the positive tests.”

The Jets canceled a walk-through on Saturday night but had a full practice Sunday morning after the previously positive tests came back negative. The Bears moved their practice scheduled for Sunday morning to the afternoon.

The Steelers said they had six false positives and those players will be back at practice Monday. The Eagles held out four players from working out Sunday. The Browns called off their workout.

In other NFL news:

— The Baltimore Ravens have terminated the contract of seven-time Pro Bowl safety Earl Thomas, who got involved in a fight with a teammate Friday and did not attend practice Saturday. According to a statement released today by the team, Thomas was released “for personal conduct that adversely affected the Baltimore Ravens.” The action stems from Thomas’ fray with defensive back Chuck Clark at practice after Thomas admittedly blew a coverage assignment.

— Washington released Cody Latimer on Sunday amid his legal issues before he practiced a single snap with the team. The veteran wide receiver signed a contract with Washington during the offseason. He was arrested in May and charged with a felony count of illegal discharge of a firearm. He also faces charges of second-degree assault, menacing, prohibited use of a weapon and reckless endangerment. He was also released after posting bond. The 27-year-old was put on the NFL’s Commissioner Exempt List last month.

— The Detroit Lions have signed defensive end Will Clarke, adding much-needed depth at the position. He joined the team for practice on Sunday. Clarke has seven career sacks in 53 NFL games. The Lions released guard Caleb Benenoch to clear a spot on the roster. Cincinnati drafted Clarke in the third round in 2014. Clarke spent his first three seasons in the league with the Bengals. He played in 18 games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2017 to 2018. Clarke played for the St. Louis BattleHawks in the XFL last year.

MLB-GIANTS-PENCE

Giants designate Pence for assignment, get Rays’ Robertson

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants cut ties with outfielder Hunter Pence on Sunday, ending a second stint with the fan favorite that didn’t go nearly as well as his first.

The 37-year-old was designated for assignment to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for utility man Daniel Robertson, who was acquired earlier in the day from the Tampa Bay Rays for cash or a player to be named later.

Pence was a fiery emotional leader for the Giants from 2012-2018, helping anchor teams that won the World Series in 2012 and 2014. After making the All-Star team with Texas last season, he returned to San Francisco in February on a one-year, $3 million contract but hit just .096 with two homers and six RBI in 17 games.

Robertson will report to the Giants’ alternate training site in Sacramento. The team also reinstated reliever Sam Coonrod from the 10-day injured list.

WOMEN’S BRITISH OPEN

304th-ranked Popov wins Women’s British Open for 1st major

TROON, Scotland (AP) — Sophia Popov became the first female golfer from Germany to capture a major title when she won the Women’s British Open by two strokes at Royal Troon on Sunday.

Popov, who went into the final round with a three-shot lead, bounced back from bogeying the first hole by making five birdies in her 3-under 68. Jasmine Suwannapura was the runner-up after shooting 67.

It completed one of the most unlikely wins in the tournament’s history. Popov is ranked No. 304 and dropped off the LPGA Tour last year. She hadn’t previously won on the LPGA Tour, the second-tier Symetra Tour or on the Ladies European Tour.

The winner’s check of $675,000 is more than six times her entire career earnings before Sunday.

ATP-WESTERN & SOUTHERN OPEN

Djokovic out of doubles, citing neck, at Western & Southern

NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic (NOH’-vak JOH’-kuh-vich) pulled out of the doubles event at the Western & Southern Open on Sunday, citing neck pain.

Djokovic remained in the singles draw, where he is seeded No. 1 and is scheduled to play his second-round match Monday. He received a first-round bye.

The Western & Southern Open is the first ATP tournament since the tour went on hiatus in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. It normally is played in Ohio but is being held this year on the same hard courts that will host the U.S. Open starting Aug. 31 as part of an unusual doubleheader.