LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Boston Celtics will carry a perfect record into the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

The Celtics have completed a four-game sweep by taking advantage of an injury and defeating the 76ers, 100-106.

The game changed when Tobias Harris crashed to the floor at the 2:40 mark of the third quarter. Without Harris, Boston went on a 12-0 run and eventually led 96-79 in the opening minutes of the fourth.

Kemba Walker poured in 32 points in his first NBA series-clinching win.

Jayson Tatum finished with 28 points and a playoff career-high 15 rebounds.

Harris had 20 points despite his lengthy absence in the second half. Joel Embiid (joh-EHL’ ehm-BEED’) finished with 30 points and 10 boards for Philadelphia.

Also in NBA first-round action, Luka Doncic (DAHN’-chihch) drained a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Mavericks a 135-133 triumph over the Clippers, evening the series at two games apiece. Doncic was sensational despite playing on a badly sprained ankle, delivering 43 points, 17 rebounds and 13 assists.

Trey Burke finished with 25 points and Tim Hardaway Jr. added 21 in a game that featured eight lead changes in OT.

The Mavericks were without forward/center Kristaps Porzingis (KRIHS’-tahps pohr-ZIHN’-gihs) because of right knee soreness.

Lou Williams pumped in 36 points and Kawhi (kah-WY’) Leonard had 32 for the Clippers, who trailed by eight heading into the fourth quarter.

NBA-NEWS

Fines from Magic-Bucks scuffle

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Magic forward James Ennis and Bucks forward Marvin Williams have been fined $15,000 each for a fight that led to their ejections from Game 3 of their teams’ first-round playoff series Saturday. Ennis and Williams had been competing for rebounding position midway through the second quarter of the Bucks’ 121-107 victory. They exchanged shoves as they headed back up the floor.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Tigers shed Indians hex

UNDATED (AP) — The Detroit Tigers have won a three-game series in Cleveland after absorbing 20 consecutive losses to the Indians.

Tarik Skubal and Daniel Norris combined to pitch six innings of one-run ball in the Tigers’ 7-4 victory over the Indians. Miguel Cabrera drove in two and Detroit belted three home runs in the rubber match of the series.

Jorge Bonifacio hit a two-run homer and Niko Goodrum and Grayson Greiner had solo shots for the Tigers.

Elsewhere around the majors:

— Nelson Cruz blasted his 10th homer and Marwin Gonzalez had two RBIs before closer Taylor Rogers dodged trouble in the ninth inning of the Twins’ 5-4 win against the Royals. Cruz hit a solo shot an estimated 453-feet to center field in the ninth inning for a two-run lead, helping Minnesota win its eighth series in nine tries this season.

— Josh Fleming won his big league debut by pitching five innings of two-run ball in the Rays’ 5-4 decision over the Blue Jays. Austin Meadows drove in two runs and Brandon Lowe (low) provided an RBI single that put Tampa Bay ahead to stay.

— Kyle Lewis and Austin Nola belted early solo home runs and Sam Haggerty’s two-run blow gave the Mariners a 4-0 lead in the fifth inning of a 4-1 win over the Rangers. Justin Dunn allowed just one hit over six scoreless frames before three relievers finished the combined three-hitter.

— Rio Ruiz drove in four runs and the Orioles gained a four-game split by downing the Red Sox for the second straight day, 5-4. Winning pitcher Thomas Eshelman entered the game with two out in the first inning and walked his first batter before retiring his last 13.

— Cubs ace Yu Darvish struck out 10 over seven innings of his career-high fifth consecutive victory, a 2-1 triumph over the White Sox. Kyle Schwarber belted a two-run homer in the sixth inning to help the Cubs end the White Sox’s seven-game winning streak.

— Yadier (YAH’-dee-ehr) Molina had four hits and top prospect Dylan Carlson hit his first career homer as the Cardinals dumped the Reds, 6-2. Harrison Bader added a two-run shot for St. Louis, which won three of four in the series.

— Trea Turner was 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored in the Nationals’ lopsided victory over the Marlins, 9-3. Winning pitcher Anibal (AH’-nih-bahl) Sánchez allowed one run and five hits over a season-high seven innings.

— Gregory Polanco’s two-run blast in the eighth inning pushed the Pirates past the Brewers, 5-4. Bryan Reynolds, Jarrod Dyson and Adam Frazier furnished RBI singles in the Pirates’ third straight win since a nine-game losing streak.

MLB-NEWS

Pence DFAd by Giants

UNDATED (AP) — The San Francisco Giants have cut ties with outfielder Hunter Pence, ending a second stint with the fan favorite that didn’t go nearly as well as his first.

The 37-year-old was designated for assignment to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for utility man Daniel Robertson, who was acquired earlier in the day from the Rays for cash or a player to be named later.

Pence was hitting just .096 with two home runs and six RBIs in 17 games. He was a fiery, emotional leader for the Giants from 2012-2018, helping anchor teams that won the World Series in 2012 and 2014.

In other baseball news:

— The Angels will face the Indians in the 2021 Little League Classic at Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The game is scheduled for Aug. 22 at Bowman Field in front of a crowd predominantly made up of players, coaches and parents in Williamsport for the Little League World Series.

NHL-CAPITALS-REIRDEN FIRED

Capitals fire coach Todd Reirden after 2 postseason letdowns

WASHINGTON (AP) — Todd Reirden is out after just two seasons as head coach of the Washington Capitals.

The Capitals won two division titles in each season under Reirden but failed to capture a playoff series. He replaced Barry Trotz, who led the team to the 2018 Stanley Cup before heading to the Islanders in a contract dispute.

The Islanders completed a five-game series win against the Capitals on Thursday.

INDYCAR-INDIANAPOLIS 500

Sato claims second Indianapolis 500 crown

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Takuma Sato snatched a second Indianapolis 500 victory as the Japanese racer held off Scott Dixon and ultimately won under caution.

IndyCar officials declined to throw a red flag after a violent crash by Spencer Pigot (pee-ZHOH’) with just a handful of laps remaining. Pigot needed medical attention on the track, the crash scene was a debris field and there was no way the race could resume without a stoppage.

Dixon dominated the race and asked on his radio if IndyCar was going to give the drivers a final shootout to the checkered flag, NASCAR style. But the five-time Indy-Car champion had to settle for second after Sato led him across the finish line under yellow.

Sato’s teammate, Graham Rahal (RAY’-hahl), was third.

NFL-NEWS

NFL asks lab to check reliability of its COVID-19 tests

UNDATED (AP) — The NFL has asked a New Jersey lab to investigate a new batch of COVID-19 test results amid reports from several teams of false positives. The league didn’t identify which teams got positive results, or how many there were.

Among teams reporting false positives, the Minnesota Vikings said they had 12, the New York Jets 10 and the Chicago Bears nine. Other teams that were affected are the Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns.

In other NFL news:

— The Ravens have terminated the contract of seven-time Pro Bowl safety Earl Thomas. According to a statement released today by the team, Thomas was released “for personal conduct that adversely affected the Baltimore Ravens.” The action stems from Thomas’ fray with defensive back Chuck Clark at Friday’s practice after Thomas admittedly blew a coverage assignment.

— Washington has released wideout Cody Latimer amid his legal issues before he practiced a single snap with the team. He was arrested in May and charged with a felony count of illegal discharge of a firearm. He also faces charges of second-degree assault, menacing, prohibited use of a weapon and reckless endangerment.

— The Cardinals have signed veteran cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick to boost their secondary after a season-ending injury to Robert Alford. Kirkpatrick spent his first eight NFL seasons with the Bengals and has 10 career interceptions in 99 games, including 67 starts.

— The banged-up Jets received a boost on the practice field with the returns of linebacker Avery Williamson and tight ends Ryan Griffin and Daniel Brown to team drills. Williamson and Griffin opened training camp on the active/physically unable to perform list. Brown was on the non-football injury list with an ankle injury.

— Patriots wide receiver N’Keal Harry was back on the field for Sunday’s practice in shells and shorts, but second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham was held back during combined team drills after also being limited Friday.

WOMEN’S BRITISH OPEN

304th-ranked Popov wins Women’s British Open

TROON, Scotland (AP) — Sophia Popov became the first female golfer from Germany to capture a major title when she won the Women’s British Open by two strokes at Royal Troon.

Popov went into the final round with a three-shot lead. She bounced back from a first-hole bogey by making five birdies in her 3-under 68. Jasmine Suwannapura was the runner-up after shooting 67.

Popov is ranked No. 304 and dropped off the LPGA Tour last year. She hadn’t previously won on the LPGA Tour, the second-tier Symetra Tour or on the Ladies European Tour.