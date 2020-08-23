Sports

NHL-CAPITALS-REIRDEN FIRED

Capitals fire coach Todd Reirden after 2 postseason letdowns

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Capitals have fired coach Todd Reirden after a second consecutive first-round exit in the playoffs.

General manager Brian MacLellan announced the move Sunday, three days after the Capitals lost to former coach Barry Trotz’s New York Islanders in a five-game series.

Washington opted to promote Reirden from the top assistant job and let Trotz leave rather than give him a raise after winning the Stanley Cup in 2018.

Trotz’s Islanders reached the second round of the postseason for a second consecutive season. The Capitals failed to advance past the first in back-to-back years for the first time since 2013 and 2014.

The Capitals are still considered championship contenders, and captain Alex Ovechkin has one year remaining on his contract.

Reirden was another first-time NHL head coach hired during the Ovechkin era. Trotz was the only one with previous experience and the only coach to get Washington past the second round, let alone win the Cup.

NFL-POSITIVE TESTS

NFL: NJ lab finds positive COVID-19 tests from several teams

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL revealed Sunday that several positive COVID-19 tests were found a day earlier by one of its testing partners, and the Chicago Bears said they had nine false positives.

The league said it has asked the New Jersey lab BioReference to investigate the results “while the clubs work to confirm or rule out the positive tests.” The NFL did not identify the teams or say how many tests were positive.

Two teams, Washington and Detroit, said they are practicing Sunday, while Cleveland has called off its workout. The Bears moved their practice scheduled for Sunday morning to the afternoon. The Jets canceled a walk-through on Saturday night but had a full practice Sunday morning after the previously positive tests came back negative.

The NFL uses BioReference for all its COVID-19 testing, though tests are handled by labs throughout the nation to ensure teams get results quickly.

Heading into this weekend, there had been four confirmed positive tests for players who were at training camps.

The Browns said initial results from the lab indicated multiple “presumptive positive cases” that included coaches, players and staff.

INDY 500

Indy 500 arrives with an Andretti up front and empty stands

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 will go on Sunday without fans in a bare-bones version of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

Marco Andretti leads the field to green, a feat not accomplished by his famous family since Mario Andretti did it in 1987. Marco was just two months old when his grandfather won his last Indy pole. Marco’s father, uncle and cousin all failed to duplicate the effort.

Mario’s victory in 1969 is the only Indy 500 win among five Andretti drivers covering 74 starts. It was Marco, as a rookie in 2006, who last came closest to ending the “Andretti Curse” when he was beaten at the finish line.

Honda is attempting to end a two-year winning streak by Chevrolet, but the Chevy drivers are starting in the back of the pack. Fernando Alonso is among the many big names who will try to win from deep in the field.

With the gates closed at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, some diehard fans set up chairs in gravel parking lots across the street from the speedway. Some also staked out spots along the fence on 16th Street, where gaps in the grandstands provided views of the track and an opportunity to catch a glimpse of the American classic.

NBA PLAYOFFS

Four Game 4s Sunday

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks hope Luka Doncic (DAHN’-chihch) will be healthy enough to play Sunday in Game 4 of their first-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers. Los Angeles leads 2-1. Doncic sprained his left ankle in the third quarter of Dallas’ 130-122 loss to the Clippers on Friday night. Coach Rick Carlisle said Doncic would likely be a game-time decision. Los Angeles leads the best-of-seven series 2-1.

In Sunday’s other Game 4s, Boston takes a 3-0 series lead into its game against Philadelphia; Toronto is up 3-0 over Brooklyn; and Utah leads its series against Denver 2-1.

NHL PLAYOFFS

Two second-round series begin

UNDATED (AP) — Two second-round playoff series begin Sunday in the NHL.

In Toronto, the Boston Bruins take on the Tampa Bay Lightning. Tampa Bay is still without Steven Stamkos, who hasn’t played since February after aggravating a core muscle injury that he had surgery on in March. But the Lightning have found a groove without him, beating the Blue Jackets in five games to get revenge for last year.

In Edmonton, Alberta, the Vegas Golden Knights face the Vancouver Canucks. Coach Peter DeBoer hasn’t named his starting goaltender. Marc-Andre Fleury has started two of the Golden Knights’ eight games since NHL play resumed. Robin Lehner has started the other six and could be the Game 1 starter Sunday. Fleury is 12-2-2 against the Canucks and hasn’t lost to them since 2006.

MLB-SCHEDULE

2 pitchers try for 5th straight wins when Cubs face White Sox

UNDATED (AP) — Yu Darvish tries for his career-high fifth straight win when he starts for the Cubs against the White Sox in the series finale at Wrigley Field.

Darvish has dominated since losing his first outing of the season. The 34-year-old Japanese star traces some of his success to taking a more deliberate approach on the mound.

He faces Dylan Cease, who has also won four straight starts, allowing just five earned runs in that span. The 24-year-old righty was drafted by the Cubs in 2014, and then traded across town with outfielder Eloy Jiménez in a package for pitcher José Quintana in July 2017. Cease has never faced the Cubs.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— Thirty-six-year-old right-hander Zack Greinke (GREHN’-kee) keeps chugging along as one of the best pitchers in the big leagues. The six-time All-Star and 2009 Cy Young Award winner has a 1.84 ERA through five starts, helping the Astros maintain a winning record despite a rash of injuries, including losing ace pitcher Justin Verlander. On Sunday, Grienke faces the San Diego Padres, who have quickly turned into one of the National League’s most intriguing teams. The Padres’ lineup is built around Fernando Tatis Jr. The 21-year-old shortstop is an MVP candidate with a .313 batting average, a big league-high 12 homers and six stolen bases through Friday’s games.

— A pitiful season for Pittsburgh is showing faint signs of turning around. The Pirates won two games in a row for the first time all season by beating Milwaukee 12-5 on Saturday. Now they’ll go for three straight when right-hander JT Brubaker takes the mound. To say it’s been a rough start for the Pirates would be an understatement. Pittsburgh lost 17 of its first 21 games before the current two-game winning streak.

WOMEN’S BRITISH OPEN

304th-ranked Popov wins Women’s British Open for 1st major

TROON, Scotland (AP) — Sophia Popov became the first female golfer from Germany to capture a major title when she won the Women’s British Open by two strokes at Royal Troon on Sunday.

Popov, who went into the final round with a three-shot lead, bounced back from bogeying the first hole by making five birdies in her 3-under 68. Jasmine Suwannapura was the runner-up after shooting 67.

It completed one of the most unlikely wins in the tournament’s history. Popov is ranked No. 304 and dropped off the LPGA Tour last year. She hadn’t previously won on the LPGA Tour, the second-tier Symetra Tour or on the Ladies European Tour.

The winner’s check of $675,000 is more than six times her entire career earnings before Sunday.