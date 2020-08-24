Sports

NBA-SCHEDULE

Middleton comes alive in 4th quarter; Bucks take 3-1 lead

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-poh) had 31 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists, Khris Middleton finally came alive with a big fourth quarter and the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Orlando Magic 121-106 to take a 3-1 lead in the first-round series.

Middleton scored 18 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter and finished with 10 rebounds after being held to one field goal in the first three quarters on 1-of-9 shooting.

Wesley Matthews added 12 points for the Bucks, who can close out the Magic on Wednesday.

In other hoop action:

— The Oklahoma City Thunder rolled the Houston Rockets 117-114 evening out the series in Game 4 in the Western Conference first round.

NBA-NEWS-BROWN

76ers fire Brett Brown after being swept out of playoffs

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers have fired coach Brett Brown a day after his seventh season ended in a postseason sweep. The 76ers were 43-30 this season and had woefully underachieved in a year when they were expected to be serious contenders in the Eastern Conference. Instead, they weren’t even close.

The firing of Brown was expected after the sixth-seeded Sixers were swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs.

The team says it will begin a search for a new coach immediately.

NFL-NEWS-FALSE POSITIVES

Lab blames 77 false NFL COVID-19 positives on contamination

UNDATED (AP) —The lab used by the NFL for COVID-19 tests says an isolated contamination caused 77 “most likely false positive results.”

In a statement, BioReference Laboratories says the test results on Saturday were contaminated during preparation at its lab in New Jersey.

Eleven teams were affected, and the tests were reexamined and found to be false positives. The lab says all “individuals impacted have been confirmed negative and informed.”

Elsewhere in the NFL:

—The Patriots have re-signed veteran Nick Folk, giving rookie fifth-round draft pick Justin Rohrwasser some competition for the job as the team moves into what coach Bill Belichick said was a “big week” for players to begin showing progress in the truncated training camp. The 35-year-old Folk, a veteran of three other NFL teams, finished last season as New England’s kicker after Stephen Gostkowski played just four games before going on injured reserve and having season-ending hip surgery. He was released in March.

— The Miami Dolphins will allow up to 13,000 socially distancing fans to attend their home opener against Buffalo on Sept. 20. The decision divided political leaders and upset the Bills’ coach. The same plan will be followed for the University of Miami’s home opener against UAB at the Dolphins’ stadium on Sept. 10. Crowd size will be about 20% of the stadium’s 65,326-seat capacity. Groups of spectators will be spaced 6 feet apart.

– The Baltimore Ravens won’t have any fans at home games for the first part of the upcoming seasonc. The team had outlined a plan to accommodate a crowd of 7,500, but decided against it “based on the recommendations of public health experts.”

MLB-SCHEDULE

Toronto wins against Tampa Bay, 6-4.

UNDATED (AP) — Randal Grichuk hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-4. Reliever Aaron Loup replaced Edgar García with one on and one out. After Cavan Biggio reached on catcher’s interference, Grichuk gave Toronto a 5-3 lead with his seventh home run.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. also homered for the Blue Jays, and Thomas Hatch worked two scoreless innings for the win. Tampa Bay got home runs from Yoshi Tsutsugo and Willy Adames.

Oft-injured Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier was hit on the right foot by a pitch in the sixth and left after the seventh.

MLB-NEWS-METS RETURN

Mets resume play Tuesday

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets will resume play Tuesday after no additional members tested positive for COVID-19 since the team learned of two infections that caused four games to be postponed last week.

Major League Baseball says the Mets received all negative tests since two members tested positive last Thursday while in Miami. A doubleheader against the Miami Marlins is scheduled for Tuesday.

The Mets will make up their weekend Subway Series against the crosstown Yankees with doubleheaders on Friday and Sunday at Yankee Stadium and a single game on Sept. 3 at Citi Field.

In other MLB news:

— Houston’s game against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday has been moved to Tuesday and will be played as part of a doubleheader because of Tropical Storm Laura. The Astros were supposed to wrap up a four-game series with the Angels on Thursday afternoon. Instead, they will play a doubleheader starting at 4:05 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday. Laura could make landfall on the Gulf coast late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning. Wednesday’s game was moved to the afternoon.

—The Los Angeles Dodgers are the best team in baseball. They boast a 22-8 record at the halfway point of the pandemic-shortened season. They went 13-4 playing a recent stretch of 17 consecutive days. The Dodgers lead the majors in home runs and runs scored. They also have the lowest team ERA even without David Price, who opted out of the season because of the coronavirus. Los Angeles is in pursuit of its eighth straight NL West title.

— The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired struggling slugger Daniel Vogelbach from the Seattle Mariners for $100,000. The 27-year-old Vogelbach was a first time All-Star last season but was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Aug. 19 after hitting .094 with two home runs and four RBIs in 18 games this season. He had yet to play a game in the field this season at first base and was reduced to being a designated hitter.

— Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona will miss the club’s three-game series against Minnesota this week following surgery Friday to address a gastrointestinal condition that has bothered him for nearly a year. The 61-year-old Francona already has missed 17 games and the team will be without him as they take on the AL Central-leading Twins.

— The Baseball Hall of Fame’s board of directors has voted unanimously to reschedule this winter’s two Era Committee elections because of concerns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. The Golden Days Committee and the Early Days Committee will meet during the winter of 2021. Anyone elected will be enshrined in 2022.

NHL-NEWS

Red Wings sign F Robby Fabbri to $5.9 million, 2-year deal

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Red Wings have signed forward Robby Fabbri to a $5.9 million, two-year contract. Detroit announced Monday it retained the restricted free agent.

The Red Wings acquired Fabbri early in the 2019-20 season from the St. Louis Blues and he scored twice in his debut with the team. Fabbri had 32 points in 61 games last season for the league-worst Red Wings.

The Blues drafted him No. 21 overall in 2014 and he has has 46 career goals and 104 points.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL POLL

Clemson tops preseason poll

UNDATED (AP) — Clemson is No. 1 in The Associated Press preseason Top 25. Ohio State was a close No. 2 to Clemson, which starts atop the rankings for the second straight season.

Alabama is No. 3, Georgia is No. 4 and defending Big 12 champion Oklahoma is No. 5. Defending national champion LSU is No. 6.

When the season starts, 53 teams will no longer be eligible for inclusion in the Top 25 because they have postponed their seasons. That includes all Big Ten and Pac-12 teams — including nine in the AP preseason poll.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-DUKE

Duke to open football season with no fans

UNDATED (AP) — Duke will open its season for football and other fall sports with no fans at home games because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Duke says traditional parking lots used by fans on gameday will be closed.

The school will contact football fans who have purchased season or single-game tickets or have seating and suite contracts in Blue Devil Tower regarding potential options. The school will allow fans to purchase a fan cutout of a person or pet to be placed in seats for football games.

The school will offer varied packages and stadium locations.

NFL-BROWNS-DELPIT INJURY

Browns rookie safety Delpit carted off with practice injury

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns rookie safety Grant Delpit was carted off the practice field with an apparent lower leg injury. It’s the latest Cleveland player to go down in what has been a tough training camp so far.

A second-round pick from national champion LSU, Delpit was expected to start this season. The 6-foot-2, 213-pounder got hurt early in the workout. He was seen pounding the ground in frustration before being taken inside the team’s facility. The team had no immediate word on Delpit’s condition.

Last week, Browns starting linebacker Mack Wilson sustained a serious knee injury and cornerback Kevin Johnson lacerated his liver when he was fallen on.

In other NFL injury news:

— Las Vegas Raiders receiver Tyrell Williams has a torn labrum in his shoulder that he will try to play through this season. The Raiders were counting on a healthy season from Williams after he spent most of last season dealing with injuries to both feet. A person with knowledge of the injury confirmed Williams injured his shoulder in practice last week. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t made any announcement. NFL Network first reported the injury and said Williams will try to rehabilitate it over the next few weeks.

— The injury-riddled Denver Broncos will be without rookie inside linebacker Justin Strnad for the year after the fifth-round pick from Wake Forest underwent wrist surgery. The Broncos moved second-year pro Justin Hollins from outside linebacker to inside linebacker as a result. Coach Vic Fangio lamented the 11 players who were sidelined. Many of them are out with soft tissue injuries such as pulled hamstrings and strained calves. Fangio suggested the league’s ramp-up guidelines following a virtual offseason could have included more off days.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-USAIN BOLT

Bolt quarantines as he awaits test result

UNDATED (AP) — Jamaican world record holder Usain Bolt says on social media he’s awaiting the result of a coronavirus test and is quarantining himself as a precaution.

The 34-year-old retired sprinter, who won gold in the 100 and 200 meters at the last three Olympics, posted a video Monday on his official Instagram account to explain the situation. He says he did a test for COVID-19 on Saturday and because he works he is trying to be responsible and stay in isolation.

Bolt, who retired after the worlds three years ago, added he has no symptoms.

NHL-AVALANCHE-INJURIES

Avalanche goalie Grubauer, D-man Johnson out indefinitely

UNDATED (AP) — Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer and defenseman Erik Johnson are out indefinitely. Coach Jared Bednar delivered his team’s bad injury news hours before Game 2 of its second-round series against the Dallas Stars. Dallas leads the series 1-0.

Grubauer appeared to pull something three minutes into the second period of Game 1 Saturday night and needed assistance to get off the ice. Pavel Francouz takes over as Colorado’s starting goaltender. Johnson left later in the period after a collision with Stars forward Blake Comeau. Bednar said Kevin Connauton would replace Johnson in the Avalanche lineup.

Forward Matt Calvert is day to day with an undisclosed injury.