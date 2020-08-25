Sports

MLB-YANKEES

Cole goes for record

ATLANTA (AP) — Yankees ace Gerrit Cole tries to set an AL record with his 21st straight win in the regular season. He’ll go for the mark when he starts at Atlanta. Cole’s 20-game string matches Roger Clemens for the longest in AL history. Hall of Famer Carl Hubbell holds the major league mark of 24.

The Yankees activated outfielder Aaron Judge from the injured list before the game against the Braves. Judge was shelved with an ailing right calf after hitting .290 with nine homers and 20 RBIs in 17 games. His return provides a boost to a lineup that went 1-for-21 with runners in scoring position during a series last week against the Tampa Bay Rays.

In other moves, the Yankees placed left-hander Luis Avilán on the 10-day injured list with shoulder inflammation, retroactive to Saturday. The team also recalled infielder-outfielder Miguel Andújar and right-hander Brooks Kriske from its alternate training site.

MLB-BRAVES

Braves welcome top prospect

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have called up top prospect Ian Anderson to make his big league debut against Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees. The Braves added the 22-year-old right-hander to their active roster, hoping Anderson can bolster a rotation that has struggled to find any consistency beyond top starter Max Fried.

Anderson was the third overall pick in the 2016 draft and the anticipation for his arrival in Atlanta only grew as he made a rapid rise through the farm system. In addition to bringing up Anderson, the Braves are welcoming back Ronald Acuña Jr. from the injured list.

MLB-INDIANS-CLEVINGER

Clevinger back with Indians after COVID-related demotion

CLEVELAND (AP) — Indians starter Mike Clevinger will pitch Wednesday for the first time since breaking team and Major League Baseball’s COVID-19 protocols and being demoted for 10 days. Clevinger will return to the team and pitch the series finale against the AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins.

The right-hander last pitched on Aug. 5 at Cincinnati. Three days later, he and teammate Zach Plesac violated the Indians’ code of conduct by leaving the team’s hotel in Chicago and risking exposure to the coronavirus. The team sent the two pitches to their alternate training facility after a team meeting in Detroit.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— The Houston Astros’ game against the Los Angeles Angels that was scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed until next month because of Hurricane Laura. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sept. 5 in Anaheim. Los Angeles will be the home team for the first game of the doubleheader and the Astros will be the home team for the second game, which is the rescheduled game.

— The Baltimore Orioles have placed left-hander Wade LeBlanc on the 60-day injured list with a season-ending elbow problem. LeBlanc walked off the mound in the first inning of Sunday’s game against Boston after experiencing elbow tightness. The injury has been diagnosed as a stress reaction.

NBA-MAVERICKS-PORZINGIS OUT

Mavs’ Porzingis sitting again vs. Clippers with knee injury

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis is missing his second straight game in a first-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers because of right knee soreness. The 7-foot-3 Latvian was ruled out a few hours before Game 5. He had been a late scratch for Game 4.

Luka Doncic made a buzzer-beating 3-pointer in overtime to clinch the biggest playoff comeback in franchise history. Dallas beat LA 135-133 in overtime to even the series after trailing by 21 points in the first half.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-AP PRESEASON ALL-AMERICA TEAM

Parsons, Sewell among AP preseason All Americans not playing

UNDATED (AP) — Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons and Oregon tackle Penei Sewell are among 11 players selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America first-team team who will not be playing this fall.

Voters considered all Division I players, even those who had already opted out of the season or whose teams had postponed football.

The results show just how much star power will be missing from this pandemic-altered college football season. Another 12 second-team All-Americans will not be playing in the fall, including Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.

NFL-NEWS-LIONS-BLAKE

Lions skip practice in protest over Wisconsin shooting

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions decided not to practice on Tuesday, protesting after a Black man was shot by police in Wisconsin.

Lions coach Matt Patricia opened the team’s morning meeting by allowing players to share their thoughts on the shooting of Jacob Blake, who is paralyzed from the waist down. Blake was shot Sunday, three months after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

The players continued to discuss Blake’s shooting and shared their personal experiences regarding race in the locker room.

In other NFL news:

— Lawyers for two former NFL players say that dementia testing used to determine eligibility in the league’s concussion settlement uses a formula that discriminates against Black men. The settlement fund has so far paid about $720 million to retired players for problems linked to NFL concussions, including nearly $300 million for dementia claims. Today, lawyers for Kevin Henry and Najeh Davenport say in court filings that their clients were denied awards, but would have qualified under the scoring system for white men. Lawyer Cy Smith says the tests should be race-neutral. The filing comes as the league prepares to start its season on Sept. 10.

— Minnesota Vikings linebacker Cameron Smith’s surgery to repair an enlarged heart has gone as planned. Smith’s genetic defect was discovered earlier this month, only after a false positive COVID-19 test. Coach Mike Zimmer said Smith was “in good shape” after the procedure Monday in Philadelphia. The recovery process will take about three months and he’ll miss the 2020 season. Drafted in the fifth round out of USC in 2019, Smith is confident he’ll be able to resume his career in 2021.

-San Francisco 49ers star edge rusher Nick Bosa and rookie receiver Brandon Aiyuk will both miss at least one week of practice with lower-body injuries. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Bosa had complained last week of soreness in his leg and got time off from practice. When that didn’t help he underwent an MRI that showed a muscle strain that has him out on a week-to-week basis. Aiyuk has a mild left hamstring strain that is not as serious as initially feared. He also is week to week.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL-FANS

Teams announce initial home games without fans

UNDATED (AP) — The Buffalo Bills will play their first two home games without fans present, while not ruling out the possibility of allowing some into the stadium before season’s end. The Bills announced the decision on their Twitter account Tuesday following discussions with state and county health officials. The team said it is still attempting to establish policies and procedures “that hopefully permit fans later this season.”

— The San Francisco 49ers will play their season opener without fans in attendance because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The team said Tuesday after consulting with local officials that the Sept. 13 game against Arizona at Levi’s Stadium will be played without spectators. The team said it would work with state and county officials to determine whether it will be safe to allow fans to attend games later this season.

— The Minnesota Vikings will play at least their first two home games without fans in attendance. With current Minnesota Department of Health guidelines specifying an indoor venue capacity of 250 people, officials from the Vikings, the state, U.S. Bank Stadium, the NFL and the city of Minneapolis were unable to establish a prudent way to open the gates to the public for now.

NFL-BROWNS-DELPIT

Browns: Delpit out for the season

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns rookie safety Grant Delpit ruptured his right Achilles tendon and is out for the season. The team also announced Delpit will need surgery.

It’s another blow to Cleveland’s defense and first-year coach Kevin Stefanski. Delpit is the third Browns defensive starter to sustain a significant injury in the past week. Linebacker Mack Wilson hyperextended his left knee while breaking up a pass, and nickel back Kevin Johnson lacerated his liver when rookie tight end Harrison Bryant landed on him.

The Browns selected Delpit in the second round out of LSU.

Elsewhere in the NFL:

— Two-time Pro Bowl safety Budda Baker has agreed to terms on a $59 million, four-year contract extension with the Arizona Cardinals. The team announced the deal on Tuesday. Baker’s agent David Mulugheta confirmed the terms and that $33.1 million is guaranteed. The 5-foot-10, 195-pound Baker played in college at Washington and was drafted in the second round in 2017. He’s quickly become a cornerstone for the Cardinals’ defense.

— Minnesota Vikings linebacker Cameron Smith’s surgery to repair an enlarged heart has gone as planned. Smith’s genetic defect was discovered earlier this month, only after a false positive COVID-19 test. Coach Mike Zimmer said Smith was “in good shape” after the procedure Monday in Philadelphia. The recovery process will take about three months. He’ll miss the 2020 season. Drafted in the fifth round out of USC in 2019, Smith is confident he’ll be able to resume his career in 2021.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE FOOTBALL-TENNESSEE

Reduced crowd planned for Tennessee home games

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee will be selling tickets for approximately 25% of the seats at Neyland Stadium for this season.

The stadium has a capacity of 102,455, counting everybody in the building, which could mean around 25,000 fans

The Volunteers’ first home game is Oct. 3 against Missouri and university officials say restrictions could change during the season based on statewide virus data and recommendations from public health officials. Tennessee asked fans statewide to wear masks in public.

NHL-MAPLE LEAFS-PENGUINS TRADE

Penguins reacquire Kapanen from Maple Leafs

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The retooling of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ roster is underway. The Penguins acquired forward Kasperi Kapanen from the Toronto Maple Leafs as the centerpiece of a trade between the two clubs that reunites the 24-year-old Kapanen with the team that originally drafted him with the 22nd overall pick in 2014.

The Maple Leafs sent Kapanen, well-traveled forward Pontus Aberg and defensive prospect Jesper Lindgren to the Penguins for Pittsburgh’s first-round pick in this year’s draft as well as forward Evan Rodrigues, defenseman David Warsofsky and Swedish forward Filip Hallander.

NHL-BLUE JACKETS-TORTELLA FINE

NHL fines Tortella $25,000 for conduct in media session

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The NHL has fined Columbus Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella $25,000 for his conduct during a media session after his team was eliminated from the playoffs.

Following the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Game 5 victory over the Blue Jackets, Tortorella ended his video news conference after two questions and walked away.

In handing down the fine, the NHL was collecting on a “conditional” fine issued in January after Tortorella criticized officials and the league for what he perceived as a time-keeping error in a Dec. 29 loss to Chicago. He was required to go the rest of the year without any conduct offenses to avoid the fine.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-USAIN BOLT

Jamaican official says Usain Bolt tests positive for COVID

KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) — Jamaica’s Minister of Health says legendary sprinter Usain Bolt has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Minister Christopher Tufton says Bolt is aware of the results and his recent contacts are being traced.

Bolt said he’s trying to be responsible and will stay indoors and self-quarantine. He said he has no symptoms.

The world record holder in the 100 and 200 meters retired in 2017.

SOCCER-BARCELONA-MESSI

Messi tells Barcelona he wants to leave the club

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Lionel Messi has told Barcelona he wants to leave the club after nearly two decades with the Spanish giants.

The club has confirmed that the Argentina great has sent a note expressing his desire to leave. The announcement comes 11 days after Barcelona’s humiliating 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals, one of the worst in the player’s career and in the club’s history.

But the club hinted that a legal battle could be coming and said it won’t automatically grant the Argentine star his wishes. The dispute centers around a clause in Messi’s contract.

SQUAW VALLEY-NAME CHANGE California ski resort changing name, citing offensive word

TAHOE CITY, Calif. (AP) — Officials say California’s popular Squaw Valley Ski Resort will change its name because the word “squaw” is a derogatory term for Native American women.

The site was the scene of the 1960 Winter Olympics.

Ron Cohen, president and COO of Squaw Valley Alpine Meadow, says the decision was reached after consulting with Native American groups and extensive research into the etymology and history of the term “squaw.” It derived from the Algonquin language and may have once simply meant “woman.” But over generations, the word morphed into a misogynist and racist term to disparage indigenous women.

The new name is expected to be announced next year.