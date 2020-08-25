Sports

NBA PLAYOFFS-SCHEDULE

Nuggets stay alive, Clippers clobber Mavs

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Denver Nuggets were 12 minutes away from elimination from the NBA Playoffs before extending their season on Tuesday.

Jamal Murray scored 33 of his 42 points while playing every minute of the second half to guide the Nuggets to a 117-107 win over the Utah Jazz in Game 5. Murray hit 17 of 26 shots and had eight assists, including a pass to Nikola Jokic (nih-KOH’-lah YOH’-kihch) for a 3-pointer with 23.6 seconds remaining that sealed the win.

With the game tied at 101, Murray scored nine straight for Denver to help the Nuggets gain some separation. The trailed by as many as 15 in the third quarter.

Donovan Mitchell finished with 30 points for the Jazz, who will try again to wrap up the first-round series on Thursday.

The Clippers took a three-games-to-two lead in their first-round series by setting a franchise record for points in a playoff game, 154-111 over the Mavericks. Kawhi (kah-WY’) Leonard scored 22 points and Paul George scored 18 while Los Angeles was building a 76-52 halftime lead. George broke out of a scoring slump with a team-high 35 points and Leonard added 32. Montrezl (MAHN’-trehz) Harrell delivered 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Clippers.

Dallas guard Luka Doncic (DAHN’-chihch) was held to 22 points on 6 of 17 shooting after pouring in 43 points on Sunday.

Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis sat out with right knee soreness. It was the second straight game the 7-foot-3 Latvian missed.

Dallas coach Rick Carlisle was ejected in the third quarter of the testy game, which included six technicals and a flagrant-1 foul.

NBA-NEWS

Lillard to miss Wednesday’s game

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers will be without guard Damian Lillard against the Lakers Wednesday. Lillard has a sprained right knee and will be sidelined for the game as the Blazers attempt to force a Game 6. He got hurt while driving to the basket and drawing a foul with 7:16 left in the third quarter of Monday’s game.

In other NBA news:

— Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-poh) has been voted NBA Defensive Player of the Year, finishing ahead of Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis in the balloting. Antetokounmpo is the fifth player to win Defensive Player of the Year and MVP honors in a career, joining Michael Jordan, Hakeem Olajuwon (ah-LAH’-zhoo-wahn), David Robinson and Kevin Garnett. The “Greek Freak” also ended the two-year reign of Utah center Rudy Gobert (goh-BEHR’) as Defensive Player of the Year.

NHL-STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

Bolts beat B’s in OT, Canucks square series

UNDATED (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins have traded victories to start their Stanley Cup second-round series. So have the Vancouver Canucks and Vegas Golden Knights.

Ondrej Palat scored 4:40 into overtime to give the Lightning a 4-3 triumph over the Bruins, tying the series at a game apiece.

Blake Coleman scored twice, including a goal that put the Lightning ahead, 3-2 in the third period. But Brad Marchand tied it with his second goal of the night, beating Andrei Vasilevskiy (va-sih-LEHV’-skee) with 3:58 left in regulation.

Nikita Kucherov also scored and Vasilevskiy stopped 22 shots for the Lightning.

Jaroslav Halak (YAH’-roh-slahv hah-LAHK’) made 36 saves for Boston.

The Canucks knotted their series by getting two goals from Bo Horvat in a 5-2 win over the Golden Knights. Tyler Toffoli (tah-FOH’-lee) scored 89 seconds into the game to put Vancouver ahead to stay. Toffoli and Elias (eh-LEE’-uhs) Pettersson each had a goal and two assists to support Jacob Markstrom’s 38-save performance.

Shea Theodore assisted on Vegas goals by Alex Tuch (tuhk) and Max Pacioretty (pash-uh-REH’-tee).

The Canucks won 66% of their faceoffs and had 45 hits compared to just 15 for the Knights.

NHL-MAPLE LEAFS-PENGUINS TRADE

Penguins reacquire Kapanen from Maple Leafs

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have begun their roster retooling by acquiring Kasperi Kapanen (kas-PEHR’-ee KAP’-ah-nehn) from Toronto in a multiplayer swap.

The Penguins also get well-traveled forward Pontus Aberg and defensive prospect Jesper Lindgren from the Maple Leafs for Pittsburgh’s first-round pick in this year’s draft as well as forward Evan Rodrigues, defenseman David Warsofsky and Swedish forward Filip Hallander.

NHL-BLUE JACKETS-TORTELLA FINE

NHL fines Tortella $25,000 for conduct in media session

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The NHL has fined Columbus Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella $25,000 for his conduct during a media session after his team was eliminated from the playoffs.

Following the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Game 5 victory over the Blue Jackets, Tortorella ended his video news conference after two questions and walked away.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Giolito tosses no-hitter for Pale Hose

UNDATED (AP) — The truncated major league season has its first no-hitter.

Lucas Giolito did the honors while leading the White Sox to a 4-0 shutout of the Pirates. The hollers of his teammates echoed around the ballpark after right fielder Adam Engel caught Erik Gonzalez’s slicing drive toward the line for the final out.

Giolito tied a career high with 13 strikeouts while tossing the White Sox’s 19th no-hitter and first since Phillip Humber’s perfect game against the Mariners in 2012. Only a four-pitch walk to Gonzalez leading off the fourth inning got in Giolito’s way of perfection.

The right-hander threw 101 pitches and made quick work of the Pirates as Chicago won for the eighth time in nine.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— The Athletics coasted past the Rangers, 10-3 as Matt Olson and Marcus Semien connected on two-run homers and Stephen Piscotty (pihs-KAH’-tee) lined a three-run double. Sean Manaea allowed one earned run over five innings as the lefty won his second straight start.

— Cristian Javier pitched into the sixth inning and the Astros put together a five-run first to take Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Angels, 6-3. Javier struck out five and allowed three runs and three hits over 5 2/3 innings, including Tommy La Stella’s solo homer.

— The Angels took the nightcap and ended a three-game slide as Brian Goodwin drove in three runs to lead a 12-5 romp over Houston. Luis Rengifo (rehn-HEE’-foh) hit a solo homer and David Fletcher was 3-for-5 with two RBIs as part of the Halos’ 12-hit attack.

— Tyler Glasnow struck out nine of his final 10 batters and finished with a career-high 13 Ks over seven innings of the Rays’ 4-2 win over the Orioles. Hunter Renfroe and Manuel Margot hit back-to-back homers to back Glasnow, who allowed two runs and five hits in Tampa Bay’s eighth win in 10 games.

— Francisco Lindor (lihn-DOHR’) smacked a go-ahead, two-run homer in the sixth inning to push the Indians past the Twins, 4-2. Shane Bieber (BEE’-bur) improved to 6-0 by giving up two runs while striking out 10 over six innings.

— Rafael Devers (DEH’-vurz) hit a three-run triple to highlight the Red Sox’s six-run sixth in a 9-7 win versus the Blue Jays. Xander Bogaerts (BOH’-gahrts) had three hits, and Mitch Moreland and Jackie Bradley Jr. each had two RBIs for Boston.

— Jonathan Schoop (skohp) hit a grand slam in a five-run sixth inning that highlighted the Tigers’ 7-1 rout of the Cubs. Spencer Turnbull picked up the win with 5 2/3 scoreless innings, yielding three hits while striking out five.

— J.T. Crawford slammed a two-run homer and Austin Nola added a solo shot as the Mariners whipped the Padres, 8-3. Crawford furnished three RBIs, while Nola and Evan White each had three of Seattle’s 13 hits.

— J.T. Realmuto (ree-al-MOO’-toh) crushed a three-run homer and Jake Arrieta pitched five strong innings to send the Phillies past the Nationals, 8-3. Arrieta threw just 54 pitches before a rain delay ended his night, blanking Washington after Trea Turner led off the bottom of the first with a homer to run his hitting streak to 11 games.

— Miguel Rojas slapped a two-run single in a three-run second that carried the Marlins to a 4-0 win over the Mets in Game 1 of a seven-inning twinbill. Four Miami pitchers combined on an eight-hitter as New York went 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

— The Mets never scored in their double-header as Trevor Rogers held them to one hit over four innings in his major league debut, leading a 3-0 win at Citi Field. Brian Anderson’s two-run double in the fourth helped the Marlins complete the sweep.

— Ryan McBroom’s RBI single in the eighth inning was the difference in the Royals’ 5-4 verdict over the Cardinals. Former Redbird Trevor Rosenthal pitched the ninth for his seventh save in seven opportunities allowing a one-out triple and then hitting a batter before getting out of the jam.

— Orlando Arcia (AHR’-see-ah) snapped a 2-for-21 stretch with a go-ahead single in a three-run fourth that sent the Brewers past the Reds, 3-2. Winning pitcher Brandon Woodruff allowed two runs on four hits with eight strikeouts over six frames.

— The Braves and Yankees were rained out in Atlanta, delaying the debut of Braves top prospect Ian Anderson and the return of Aaron Judge and Ronald Acuña (ah-KOON’-yah) Jr. Gerrit Cole was scheduled to be on the mound for the Yankees as he tries to tie an American League record of 21 straight victories.

MLB-NEWS

Clevinger back with Indians

UNDATED (AP) — The Indians will recall Mike Clevinger to pitch Wednesday against the Twins. It will be Clevinger’s first start for the Indians since he and teammate Zach Plesac were demoted for breaking team rules and Major League Baseball COVID-19 protocols.

The right-hander last pitched on Aug. 5 at Cincinnati. Three days later, he and teammate Zach Plesac (PLEE’-sak) violated the Indians’ code of conduct by leaving the team’s hotel in Chicago and risking exposure to the coronavirus.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— The Astros-Angels game that was scheduled for Wednesday in Houston has been postponed because of Hurricane Laura. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sept. 5 in Anaheim.

— The Orioles have placed left-hander Wade LeBlanc on the 60-day injured list with a season-ending elbow problem. LeBlanc walked off the mound in the first inning of Sunday’s game against Boston after experiencing elbow tightness.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-AP PRESEASON ALL-AMERICA TEAM

Parsons, Sewell among AP preseason All Americans not playing

UNDATED (AP) — Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons and Oregon tackle Penei Sewell are among 11 players selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America first-team team who will not be playing this fall.

Voters considered all Division I players, even those who had already opted out of the season or whose teams had postponed football.

Another 12 second-team All-Americans will not be playing in the fall, including Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-NEW MEXICO-LAWSUIT

Family of late New Mexico lineman sues former coach, school

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — A lawsuit filed in federal court alleges the University of New Mexico, former football coach Bob Davie and the NCAA didn’t protect 21-year-old Nahje Flowers, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in November.

The suit alleges that Davie ignored a player’s plea for help in his fight against depression and instead made the lineman play a game before he took his own life.

Court documents said the defensive standout had sought counseling to fight depression, but Davie overruled a therapist’s recommendation that Flowers take some time off.

NFL-NEWS

Browns: Delpit out for the season

UNDATED (AP) — Cleveland Browns rookie safety Grant Delpit ruptured his right Achilles tendon and is out for the season. The team also announced Delpit will need surgery.

Delpit is the third Browns defensive starter to sustain a significant injury in the past week, along with linebacker Mack Wilson and nickel back Kevin Johnson.

The Browns selected Delpit in the second round out of LSU.

Elsewhere in the NFL:

— The Lions decided not to practice on Tuesday, protesting after a Black man was shot by police in Wisconsin. Lions coach Matt Patricia opened the team’s morning meeting by allowing players to share their thoughts on the shooting of Jacob Blake, who is paralyzed from the waist down. Blake was shot Sunday, three months after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

— The Bills will play their first two home games without fans present, while not ruling out the possibility of allowing some into the stadium before season’s end.

— The 49ers will play their season opener against Arizona without fans in attendance. The team said it would work with state and county officials to determine whether it will be safe to allow fans to attend games later this season.

— The Vikings will play at least their first two home games without fans in the stands. Current Minnesota Department of Health guidelines specify an indoor venue capacity of 250 people.

— Two-time Pro Bowl safety Budda Baker has agreed to terms on a four-year, $59 million, four-year contract extension with the Cardinals. Baker’s agent David Mulugheta confirmed the terms and that $33.1 million is guaranteed.

— Vikings linebacker Cameron Smith’s surgery to repair an enlarged heart has gone as planned. Smith’s genetic defect was discovered earlier this month, only after a false positive COVID-19 test. Coach Mike Zimmer said Smith was “in good shape” after the procedure Monday in Philadelphia.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE FOOTBALL-TENNESSEE

Reduced crowd planned for Tennessee home games

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee will be selling tickets for approximately 25% of the seats at Neyland Stadium for this season.

The stadium has a capacity of 102,455, counting everybody in the building, which could mean around 25,000 fans

University officials say restrictions could change during the season based on statewide virus data and recommendations from public health officials.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Lefty still on top thru 36

RIDGEDALE, Mo. (AP) — Phil Mickelson continues to lead the PGA Tour Champions’ Charles Schwab Series event in Missouri.

Mickelson followed his opening-round 61 with a 7-under 64 that leaves him 17 under for the tournament. He’s four strokes ahead of Rod Pampling and Tim Petrovic, who shot 65s on Tuesday.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-USAIN BOLT

Jamaican official says Usain Bolt tests positive for COVID

KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) — Jamaica’s Minister of Health says legendary sprinter Usain Bolt has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Bolt said he’s trying to be responsible and will stay indoors and self-quarantine. He said he has no symptoms.

The world record holder in the 100 and 200 meters retired in 2017.

SOCCER-BARCELONA-MESSI

Messi tells Barcelona he wants to leave the club

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Lionel Messi has told Barcelona he wants to leave the club after nearly two decades with the Spanish giants.

But the club hinted that a legal battle could be coming and said it won’t automatically grant the Argentine star his wishes. The dispute centers around a clause in Messi’s contract.