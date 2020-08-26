Sports

NBA-RACIAL INJUSTICE

Bucks players don’t take the court for NBA playoff game

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — NBA players made their strongest statement yet against racial injustice Wednesday when the Milwaukee Bucks didn’t take the floor for their playoff game against the Orlando Magic.

The teams were set to begin Game 5 of their series shortly after 4 p.m. EDT, with the Bucks needing a win to advance to the second round.

Players had been discussing boycotting games in the bubble after the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. More discussions were expected Wednesday, but even before that the Bucks apparently decided they would act.

Magic players and referees were on the floor for the game but Milwaukee never took the floor. Eventually everyone else left and the arena staff soon took the balls, towels and tags that go on player chairs back inside.

NBA-PACERS-MCMILLAN FIRED

Pacers fire McMillan following 2nd straight 1st-round sweep

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Pacers have fired coach Nate McMillan, two weeks after announcing he would keep the job for two more years. Team officials made the announcement less than 48 hours after the Pacers suffered their second straight sweep in the first round of the playoffs.

The decision was a surprise, given the Aug. 12 announcement by president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard that McMillan had been given a one-year contract extension through the 2021-22 season. At the time, Pritchard cited McMillan’s ability to overcome major injuries — like the one that kept Victor Oladipo (oh-lah-DEE’-poh) out for 12 months — and personnel changes, such as the trade of All-Star forward Paul George.

McMillan went 183-136 in four seasons with the Pacers, going to the playoffs each season. But Indiana never reached the second round and endured the first three four-game sweeps in the franchise’s NBA history. McMillan was just 3-16 with Indiana in the postseason.

McMillan finished his tenure with Indiana ranked No. 3 in victories in the team’s NBA history.

MLB-YANKEES-GIANTS TRADE

Yankees acquire veteran catcher Brantly from Giants for $1

ATLANTA (AP) — The New York Yankees have acquired catcher Rob Brantly from the San Francisco Giants.

The Yankees paid only $1 for Brantly in the deal announced on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old Brantly, a career .228 hitter in six seasons, had no hits in three at-bats in his only game with the Giants this season. He also appeared in only one game in 2019, with Philadelphia. Brantly provides catching depth for the Yankees and will report to the team’s alternate training site.

Brantley made his major league debut with the Marlins in 2013. He played for the Chicago White Sox in 2015 and 2017. He was with the Giants this spring as a non-roster invitee. He was designated for assignment on July 28 and assigned to the Giants’ alternate site on Aug. 1.

NHL-NEWS

NHL strips Coyotes of 2 picks for violating combine policy

UNDATED (AP) — The NHL on Wednesday stripped the Arizona Coyotes of their 2020 second-round pick and 2021 first-round pick for violating the scouting combine policy by conducting physical tests of draft-eligible players.

Commissioner Gary Bettman determined the organization broke the rules by physically testing prospects outside of the combine. Bettman decided to use his powers to take away draft picks rather than impose a fine of $250,000 or more “given the specific circumstances of this case.” The NHL Constitution gives him the ability to deprive a team of draft picks if conduct is found to affect the competitive aspects of the game.

The league opted not to discipline any individual members of the organization involved in the situation because Bettman believes it was gross negligence rather than intentional wrongdoing.

The Coyotes already didn’t have a first-round pick this year after trading it to New Jersey for winger Taylor Hall, a pending free agent. They gave up their third-rounder 14 months ago to acquire forward Carl Soderberg.

In other NHL news:

— St. Louis Blues winger Vladimir Tarasenko will undergo surgery on his left shoulder once again and won’t be evaluated for another five months. It will be Tarasenko’s third operation on that shoulder in the past two and a half years. He’s now in danger of missing the start of the next NHL season after missing a vast majority of this past season following surgery in October. General manager Doug Armstrong says there’s concern because of how many times Tarasenko has had the same shoulder surgically repaired.

NFL-NEWS

Bears RB Montgomery limps off practice field

UNDATED (AP) — Bears running back David Montgomery limped off the field at practice Wednesday after injuring his groin when making a cut on a running play.

Montgomery, a second-year pro who is expected to carry much of the load in the running game, went down in a non-contact drill. After he took a handoff from Mitch Trubisky and ran to his left, Montgomery fell as he cut. He later was carted to Halas Hall to be examined by the medical staff.

Coach Matt Nagy said it was uncertain how severe the injury is.

Montgomery had a solid rookie season, rushing for 889 yards and six touchdowns. He also made 25 receptions for 185 yards and a touchdown.

In other NFL news:

— The New York Giants secondary has taken a big hit with second-round draft pick Xavier McKinney scheduled for surgery after breaking his left foot. The Giants announced the injury Wednesday, just minutes before the team was to start a training camp practice at MetLife Stadium. The club also said linebacker David Mayo will need knee surgery. The team didn’t say when the injuries happened but the players were at practice yesterday.

— Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander has been charged with misdemeanor battery after deputies say he beat up a man shortly after returning to Florida to help search for his missing father. Alexander and another man were arrested by Collier County sheriff’s deputies last night, not long after Alexander arrived in southwest Florida where he grew up and his family still lives in the small farming community of Immokalee (ih-MAHK’-ah-lee). Alexander’s father, Jean Alexandre, disappeared Monday while allegedly on a berry-picking trip with another man. Bail for the men was set at $2,000 each at a Wednesday afternoon court hearing, and they were later released.

— Le’Veon (LAY’-vee-ohn) Bell was pulled out of the New York Jets’ scrimmage practice Wednesday as a precaution because coach Adam Gase said the star running back’s hamstrings felt “a little tight.” An apparently unhappy Bell took to social media shortly after the coach’s video call and declared he’s totally fine.

— The Cleveland Browns still don’t know if they’ll have fans at games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But in case they do, the team has sent a letter to season ticket holders outlining plans and protocols that will be in place at FirstEnergy Stadium. All fans will be required to wear masks and there will be a four-quadrant system in the 65,000-seat stadium to keep fans safely separated. The Browns will have pregame health screenings and fans will enter through a dedicated gate close to their seats before sitting in pods of 1 to 10 people. There is still a chance the Browns will admit a limited number of fans when they open at home on Sept. 17 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

— The Jacksonville Jaguars have created an executive position to lead the organization’s social responsibility mission. The small-market franchise named T-Neisha Tate its vice president of social responsibility and impact. She is responsible for directing the team’s desire to emphasize respect and to inspire and unify players, staff and fans to make a positive, meaningful impact on the community. Jacksonville has the NFL’s only minority owner, Shad Khan. Tate says her goal “is to be a role model for every Black and brown girl and woman whose possibilities and potential have yet to be realized.”

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Mickelson gets wire-to-wire win in PGA Tour Champions debut

RIDGEDALE, Mo. (AP) — Phil Mickelson closed with a 5-under 66 to reach 22 under, leaving him three shots clear of Tim Petrovic and giving him a wire-to-wire win in his debut on the PGA Tour Champions.

Mickelson became the 20th player to win on the 50-and-over tour in his first start. He also earned some much-needed confidence after a missed cut at The Northern Trust knocked him from the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Mickelson is trying to fine-tune his game for the U.S.

The three-round tournament in the Ozarks of southwestern Missouri may prove to be even more important if the wildfires are still raging in California. The Safeway Open will take place at Silverado in Napa, and Mickelson expressed the same fear as tournament organizers that the event could be affected.

PGA-WOODS EXHIBITION

Woods to host TV match at Missouri public course he designed

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. (AP) — Tiger Woods is unveiling his first public golf course design with an exhibition that will be the closest golf gets to a Ryder Cup match this year.

The Payne’s Valley Cup will be played Sept. 22, the Tuesday after the U.S. Open, at Payne’s Valley Golf Course at Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale, Missouri.

Woods and Justin Thomas will be the U.S. team that takes on Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose of Europe. The 18-hole match will be televised live on Golf Channel with players wearing mics. It will feature elements of the Ryder Cup, with a mix of foursomes, fourballs and singles.

Mostly, though, it’s a chance to show off the first public course of TGR Design. The other courses from his design group have been either private or resort courses. This one is a tribute to Payne Stewart, the three-time major champion who died in a plane crash in 1999, a month after the U.S. won the Ryder Cup at Brookline.

US OPEN-NISHIKORI OUT

Kei Nishikori now negative for COVID-19 but out of US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — Kei Nishikori (kay nih-shih-KOHR’-ee), the 2014 U.S. Open runner-up, said he tested negative for COVID-19 after having two positive tests but still decided to withdraw from the Grand Slam tournament that begins next week.

Nishikori wrote Wednesday on his mobile app that he is ready to “slowly” return to practice — but not prepared to compete in best-of-five-set matches.

The U.S. Open, on the hard courts at Flushing Meadows, ends on Sept. 13. Then the tennis tour shifts to red clay in Europe, with tuneup tournaments planned ahead of the scheduled start of the French Open on Sept. 27.

Nishikori said last Friday he tested positive for COVID-19 a second time and had “very minimal symptoms.”

The 30-year-old from Japan has been ranked as high as No. 4 and is currently No. 31, which would have put him in line to be seeded for the U.S. Open. Nishikori lost in the 2014 final at Flushing Meadows to Marin Cilic (CHIHL’-ihch) and was also a semifinalist in New York in 2016 and 2018.