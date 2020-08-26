Sports

NBA-RACIAL INJUSTICE

Boycott: NBA playoff games called off amid player protest

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — All three NBA playoff games scheduled for Wednesday have been postponed, with players around the league choosing to boycott in their strongest statement yet against racial injustice.

Called off: Games between Milwaukee and Orlando, Houston and Oklahoma City and the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland. The NBA said all three games would be rescheduled, yet did not say when.

The dramatic series of moves began when the Bucks — the NBA’s team from Wisconsin, a state rocked in recent days by the shooting by police officers of Jacob Blake, a Black man — didn’t take the floor for their playoff game against the Magic. The teams were set to begin Game 5 of their series shortly after 4 p.m., with the Bucks needing a win to advance to the second round.

Players had been discussing boycotting games in the bubble after the shooting of Blake by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

NFL-RACIAL INJUSTICE-NFL

NFL players concerned, ‘sick and tired’ of racial injustice

UNDATED (AP) — Bradley McDougald is angry. He’s downright frustrated and sad. The New York Jets safety is also extremely worried.

McDougald is a respected pro football player whose main concern is stopping the offense. McDougal has seen the video of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and he doesn’t want to end up like him. Blake was shot, apparently in the back, on Sunday as he leaned into his SUV, three of his children seated inside. The shooting was captured on cellphone video and ignited new protests in the U.S. three months after the death of George Floyd under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer touched off a nationwide reckoning over racial injustice.

McDougal, who has dreads and tattoos, says he doesn’t know how police will view him when he walks “out of 1 Jets drive and is “just another black man.”

NBA-PACERS-MCMILLAN FIRED

Pacers fire McMillan following 2nd straight 1st-round sweep

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Pacers have fired coach Nate McMillan, two weeks after announcing he would keep the job for two more years. Team officials made the announcement less than 48 hours after the Pacers suffered their second straight sweep in the first round of the playoffs.

The decision was a surprise, given the Aug. 12 announcement by president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard that McMillan had been given a one-year contract extension through the 2021-22 season. At the time, Pritchard cited McMillan’s ability to overcome major injuries — like the one that kept Victor Oladipo (oh-lah-DEE’-poh) out for 12 months — and personnel changes, such as the trade of All-Star forward Paul George. McMillan went 183-136 in four seasons with the Pacers, going to the playoffs each season.

MLB SCHEDULE-PIRATES-WHITE SOX

White Sox hit 4 more homers, rip Pirates 10-3

CHICAGO (AP) — José Abreu homered again, Dallas Keuchel (KY’-kul) followed Lucas Giolito’s no-hitter with six dominant innings, and the surging Chicago White Sox pounded the Pittsburgh Pirates 10-3 on Wednesday for their ninth win in 10 games.

Abreu’s 12th home run and seventh in five games, a two-run shot in the seventh, was Chicago’s fourth of the game and broke it open. Chicago leads the AL with 60 home runs.

MLB-YANKEES-GIANTS TRADE

Yankees acquire veteran catcher Brantly from Giants for $1

ATLANTA (AP) — The New York Yankees have acquired catcher Rob Brantly from the San Francisco Giants.

The Yankees paid only $1 for Brantly in the deal announced on Wednesday. The 31-year-old Brantly, a career .228 hitter in six seasons, had no hits in three at-bats in his only game with the Giants this season. He also appeared in only one game in 2019, with Philadelphia. Brantly provides catching depth for the Yankees and will report to the team’s alternate training site.

Brantley made his major league debut with the Marlins in 2013. He played for the Chicago White Sox in 2015 and 2017. He was with the Giants this spring as a non-roster invitee. He was designated for assignment on July 28 and assigned to the Giants’ alternate site on Aug. 1.

NHL-NEWS

NHL strips Coyotes of 2 picks for violating combine policy

UNDATED (AP) — The NHL on Wednesday stripped the Arizona Coyotes of their 2020 second-round pick and 2021 first-round pick for violating the scouting combine policy by conducting physical tests of draft-eligible players. Commissioner Gary Bettman determined the organization broke the rules by physically testing prospects outside of the combine. Bettman decided to use his powers to take away draft picks rather than impose a fine of $250,000 or more “given the specific circumstances of this case.” The NHL Constitution gives him the ability to deprive a team of draft picks if conduct is found to affect the competitive aspects of the game.

The league opted not to discipline any individual members of the organization involved in the situation because Bettman believes it was gross negligence rather than intentional wrongdoing.

The Coyotes already didn’t have a first-round pick this year after trading it to New Jersey for winger Taylor Hall, a pending free agent. They gave up their third-rounder 14 months ago to acquire forward Carl Soderberg.

In other NHL news:

— St. Louis Blues winger Vladimir Tarasenko will undergo surgery on his left shoulder once again and won’t be evaluated for another five months. It will be Tarasenko’s third operation on that shoulder in the past two and a half years. He’s now in danger of missing the start of the next NHL season after missing a vast majority of this past season following surgery in October. General manager Doug Armstrong says there’s concern because of how many times Tarasenko has had the same shoulder surgically repaired.

NFL-NEWS-ALEXANDER-MISSING FATHER-ARREST

Bengals player arrested while searching for missing father

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander was jailed Wednesday on a charge of misdemeanor battery after deputies say he beat up a man shortly after returning to Florida to help search for his missing father.

Alexander and another man were arrested by Collier County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday night, not long after Alexander arrived back in southwest Florida where he grew up and his family still lives in the small farming community of Immokalee (ih-MAHK’-ah-lee). Bail for the men was set at $2,000 each and they have been released. A lawyer for Alexander says the player’s only concern is the well-being of his father.

Alexander had left Bengals training camp earlier Tuesday to assist the search for his 65-year-old father, Jean Alexandre, a Haitian immigrant who uses a French spelling of the family’s surname. The man he allegedly assaulted had been picking berries with his father. Deputies said the victim suffered a cut lip and forehead.

In other NFL news:

— Bears running back David Montgomery limped off the field at practice Wednesday after injuring his groin when making a cut on a running play. Montgomery went down in a non-contact drill. Coach Matt Nagy (NAYG’-ee) said it was uncertain how severe the injury is.

— The New York Giants secondary has taken a big hit with second-round draft pick Xavier McKinney scheduled for surgery after breaking his left foot. The club also said linebacker David Mayo will need knee surgery. The team didn’t say when the injuries happened but the players were at practice Tuesday.

— Le’Veon (LAY’-vee-ohn) Bell was pulled out of the New York Jets’ scrimmage practice Wednesday as a precaution because coach Adam Gase said the star running back’s hamstrings felt “a little tight.” An apparently unhappy Bell took to social media shortly after the coach’s video call and declared he’s totally fine.

— The Cleveland Browns still don’t know if they’ll have fans at games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But in case they do, the team has sent a letter to season ticket holders outlining plans and protocols that will be in place at FirstEnergy Stadium. All fans will be required to wear masks and there will be a four-quadrant system in the 65,000-seat stadium to keep fans safely separated.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Mickelson gets wire-to-wire win in PGA Tour Champions debut

RIDGEDALE, Mo. (AP) — Phil Mickelson closed with a 5-under 66 to reach 22 under, leaving him three shots clear of Tim Petrovic and giving him a wire-to-wire win in his debut on the PGA Tour Champions.

Mickelson became the 20th player to win on the 50-and-over tour in his first start. He also earned some much-needed confidence after a missed cut at The Northern Trust knocked him from the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Mickelson is trying to fine-tune his game for the U.S.

In other PGA news:

— Tiger Woods is unveiling his first public golf course design with an exhibition that will be the closest golf gets to a Ryder Cup match this year. The Payne’s Valley Cup will be played Sept. 22, the Tuesday after the U.S. Open, at Payne’s Valley Golf Course at Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale, Missouri. The course is a tribute to Payne Stewart, the three-time major champion who died in a plane crash in 1999, a month after the U.S. won the Ryder Cup at Brookline.

— Kei Nishikori (kay nih-shih-KOHR’-ee), the 2014 U.S. Open runner-up, said he tested negative for COVID-19 after having two positive tests but still decided to withdraw from the Grand Slam tournament that begins next week. Nishikori wrote Wednesday on his mobile app that he is ready to “slowly” return to practice — but not prepared to compete in best-of-five-set matches.