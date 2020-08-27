Sports

RACIAL INJUSTICE-SPORTS

2nd day of NBA playoff games halted over racial injustice

UNDATED (AP) — An unprecedented walkout over racial injustice has postponed a second day of the NBA playoffs.

The NBA decided to postpone three more games Thursday to join the three that weren’t played Wednesday, when players from six NBA teams decided not to play postseason games in a boycott that quickly reverberated across other professional leagues. The Milwaukee Bucks initiated the action in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

NBA spokesman Mike Bass said the league hoped to resume Friday or Saturday. He added in a statement that a group of players at the NBA bubble at Disney World would hold a video conference call later Thursday with representatives of the owners, including Michael Jordan, and National Basketball Players Association to discuss the next steps.

President Donald Trump criticized the NBA’s action, telling reporters that the NBA has become like “a political organization.”

The WNBA also called off its three games for a second night.

In related developments:

— The Oakland Athletics have decided not to play their series finale at Texas to show support for calls for racial justice. Oakland’s decision not to play Thursday night came a day after three Major League Baseball games were postponed in response to the police shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin last weekend.

— Members of the Hockey Diversity Alliance are asking the NHL to suspend postpone its two second-round playoff games Thursday. San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane announced the request on Twitter. He says postponing games would send “a clear message that human rights take priority over sports.” The NHL has faced criticism in allowing its playoff games to continue after several other leagues, starting with the NBA, postponed games or had players sit out last night.

— Several NFL teams canceled practices. The Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans and Washington Football Team all decided to not take the field Thursday.

— The tennis tours paused play Thursday at the Western & Southern Open in Flushing Meadows, New York.

MLB-BLUE JAYS-MARINERS TRADE

Mariners trade Walker to Blue Jays for player or cash

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have traded right-hander Taijuan Walker to the Toronto Blue Jays for a player or cash.

The trade was announced Thursday, about three hours before Walker had been scheduled to start the first game of a doubleheader against the San Diego Padres. The first game of the doubleheader was a makeup of Wednesday night’s game, which was postponed after Mariners players voted not to play to protest the shooting of a Black man by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.(backslash)

Walker was 2-2 with a 4.00 ERA in five starts this season, with 25 strikeouts and eight walks. He is 33-33 with a 3.95 ERA in parts of eight big league seasons.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-NEWS

No. 4 Georgia loses WR Blaylock to season-ending knee injury

UNDATED (AP) — Georgia wide receiver Dominick Blaylock will miss the 2020 season following his second serious knee injury in two years. Blaylock, a part-time starter in 2019, was one of the team’s top returning receivers and return specialists.

Georgia says Blaylock, a sophomore, hurt his left knee on Wednesday in a non-ontact drill. Blaylock will need surgery and is expected to make a full recovery for the 2021 season. He also suffered a serious knee injury in last season’s Southeastern Conference championship game loss to LSU.

In other college football news:

— A group of Nebraska football players filed a lawsuit Thursday asking a jury to force the Big Ten Conference to reinstate a fall football season. The lawsuit in Lancaster County District Court in Lincoln contends, among other things, the players lost opportunities for development in football, will lose exposure for possible professional football opportunities and won’t be able to market themselves in order to eventually capitalize on name, image and likeness revenue opportunities. The Big Ten had no immediate comment.

NFL-ALEXANDER-MISSING FATHER

Sheriff: Missing dad of Bengals player found safe in Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The missing father of Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander turned up early Thursday at a ranger station at a Florida state park.

The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office said in a Twitter post Thursday morning that 65-year-old Jean Alexandre walked up to the ranger station at the Kissimmee (kih-SIH’-mee) Prairie Preserve State Park, which is about 25 miles north of Okeechobee in central Florida. He was reported to be in good health and will be reunited with this family.,

Alexandre, a Haitian immigrant who uses a French spelling of the family’s surname, went missing after going to pick palmetto berries Monday, according to official. A missing persons report was released Wednesday.

His son, cornerback Mackensie Alexander, was jailed Wednesday on a misdemeanor battery charge after deputies say he beat up a man shortly after returning to Florida to help search for his missing father. Alexander had left Bengals training camp earlier Tuesday to assist in the search.

TENNIS-US OPEN-DRAW

Osaka-Gauff rematch could happen in US Open’s 3rd round

NEW YORK (AP) — Two-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka and 16-year-old Coco Gauff could face each other at the U.S. Open again. The tournament draw set up a possible third-round rematch.

The U.S. Tennis Association quietly posted the women’s and men’s singles draws online. The draw was announced on the same day all matches in the Western & Southern Open. being played at the U.S. Open site because of the pandemic, were called off following Osaka’s decision to drop out of her semifinal in response to the shooting of a Black man by police in Wisconsin.

Other potential women’s quarterfinals: No. 1 seed Karolina Pliskova vs. No. 8 Petra Martic; No. 2 Sofia Kenin vs. No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka; and No. 3 Serena Williams vs. No. 7 Madison Keys.

Only two of the top eight women in the WTA rankings entered the hard-court tournament. Among those missing are No. 1-ranked Ash Barty and 2019 U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu.

The defending men’s champion, Rafael Nadal, and 20-time Grand Slam title winner Roger Federer are also among those absent in New York this year. Top-ranked Novak Djokovic did decide to play, though, and was drawn to face 107th-ranked Damir Dzhumhur in the first round.

The men’s quarterfinals could be Djokovic vs. No. 7 seed David Goffin; No. 2 Dominic Thiem vs. No. 8 Roberto Bautista Agut; No. 3 Daniil Medvedev vs. No. 6 Matteo Berrettini; and No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. No. 5 Alexander Zverev.

The U.S. Open begins Monday.

TENNIS-BRYAN BROTHERS RETIRE

Twins Bob, Mike Bryan end record-breaking doubles career

NEW YORK (AP) — American twins Bob and Mike Bryan announced their retirement after a record-breaking doubles career Thursday, making official what seemed clear when they did not enter the U.S. Open.

The 42-year-old brothers collected 16 Grand Slam championships together, 119 tour-level titles and a 2012 Olympic gold medal. They finished 10 seasons atop the ATP doubles rankings and helped the United States win the Davis Cup in 2007.

Along the way, they became as famous a doubles team as there was, known for leaping to bump chests at the end of victories.

The Bryans, who were born in California, already had said 2020 would be their last year on tour.