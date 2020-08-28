Sports

UNDATED (AP) — It was a typical start to a major league game Thursday at Citi Field as players from the New York Mets and Miami Marlins stood in their dugouts for the national anthem.

Players took their positions, then reserves and coaches filed out of both dugouts and stood silently for 42 seconds to honor Jackie Robinson, the first Black player in modern major league history. Both teams then returned to their clubhouses, leaving only a Black Lives Matter T-shirt at home plate.

It was yet another MLB game to be boycotted following the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last weekend.

Oakland’s game at Texas was among six other major league contests that were postponed Thursday as teams boycott over racial injustice. Also postponed were Philadelphia at Washington, Tampa Bay at Baltimore, Minnesota at Detroit, Colorado at Arizona and Boston at the Blue Jays in Buffalo, New York. Without much apparent guidance from MLB, teams were left to make decisions for themselves.

The only games being played Thursday are doubleheaders, three of which were makeup games following Wednesday boycotts:

— Clayton Kershaw struck out four and didn’t walk a batter over six scoreless innings Thursday, leading the Dodgers past the Giants, 7-0 in the opener. AJ Pollock belted a two-run homer and Dodgers star Mookie Betts reached 1,000 hits in his 824th game with his sixth-inning single. Austin Barnes doubled in two runs to highlight the Dodgers’ four-run fourth, when they also got RBI singles from Joc Pederson and Corey Seager.

— Joc Pederson was the hitting star in the Dodgers’ 2-0, Game 2 victory, hitting a solo homer and scoring an insurance run on Will Smith’s double. Seven pitchers combined on a two-hitter as Los Angeles completed the sweep. The Dodgers won the nightcap despite collecting just three hits.

— Cole Tucker singled home in the go-ahead run in extra innings and the Pirates beat the Cardinals, 4-3 in Game 1. The seven-inning game went to extras tied at one before the Bucs scored three times in the eighth, including an RBI single by Bryan Reynolds and an error by third baseman Brad Miller. Chad Kuhl delivered six innings of one-run ball for Pittsburgh.

— The Pirates came away with a sweep as Erik Gonzalez and Adam Frazier provided RBI singles in a 2-0 decision over the Redbirds. Cody Ponce earned his first big league victory by pitching into the sixth inning of his first start, limiting St. Louis to five hits.

— There was a thrilling end to San Diego’s 10-7, Game 1 win over the Mariners. Wil Myers hit a game-ending three-run homer with two outs in the Padres’ seven-run seventh. Manny Machado homered twice and had four RBIs, and Fernando Tatis (tah-TEES’) Jr. hit his big league-leading 13th homer an estimated at 448 feet onto the roof of the Western Metal Supply Co. Building.

— Rookie José Marmolejos hit his first grand slam and Shed Long Jr. also connected in a six-run first that carried the Mariners to an 8-3 victory and a split of their twinbill with San Diego. Manny Machado also went deep for his third home run of the doubleheader.

— The Reds knocked off the Brewers, 6-1 in Game 1 as Jesse Winker homered twice and prized prospect Jose Garcia singled in his first big league at-bat. Cincinnati starter Sonny Gray allowed four singles over five scoreless innings, striking out four and walking two. Omar Narvaez (nahr-VY’-ehz) accounted for Milwaukee’s run with a sixth-inning homer.

— Eugenio (AY’-oo-HEH’-nee-oh) Suarez slammed a two-run homer and Wade Miley combined with two relievers on a one-hitter as Cincinnati blanked Milwaukee, 6-0 to complete a sweep. Winker and Kyle Farmer produced two hits and an RBI in the nightcap. Luis Urias singled off Miley in the third inning for the Brewers’ lone hit.

MLB-BLUE JAYS-MARINERS TRADE

Mariners trade Walker to Blue Jays for player or cash

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Mariners have traded right-hander Taijuan (TY’-wahn) Walker to the Toronto Blue Jays for a player or cash.

Walker was 2-2 with a 4.00 ERA in five starts this season, with 25 strikeouts and eight walks. He is 33-33 with a 3.95 ERA in parts of eight big league seasons.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-SPORTS

2nd day of NBA playoff games halted over racial injustice

UNDATED (AP) — An unprecedented walkout over racial injustice has postponed a second day of the NBA playoffs.

The NBA decided to postpone three more games Thursday to join the three that weren’t played Wednesday, when players from six NBA teams decided not to play postseason games in a boycott that quickly reverberated across other professional leagues. The Milwaukee Bucks initiated the action in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

NBA spokesman Mike Bass said the league hoped to resume Friday or Saturday.

President Donald Trump criticized the NBA’s action, telling reporters that the NBA has become like “a political organization.”

The WNBA also called off its three games for a second night.

In related developments:

— The NHL postponed its Stanley Cup playoff games scheduled for Thursday and Friday in response to the Blake shooting. The decision was reached by the league and the NHL Players’ Association, and was made after members of the Hockey Diversity Alliance asked the NHL to postpone the playing of games. San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane says the HDA strongly feels this sends a clear message that human rights take priority over sports.

— Several NFL teams canceled practices. The Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans and Washington Football Team all decided to not take the field Thursday.

— The tennis tours paused play Thursday at the Western & Southern Open in Flushing Meadows, New York.

— Football practices were canceled at Boston College, Kentucky and South Florida in joint decisions made by coaches and players.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-NEWS

No. 4 Georgia loses WR Blaylock to season-ending knee injury

UNDATED (AP) — Georgia wide receiver Dominick Blaylock will miss the 2020 season following his second serious knee injury in two years. Blaylock, a part-time starter in 2019, was one of the team’s top returning receivers and return specialists.

Georgia says Blaylock, a sophomore, hurt his left knee on Wednesday in a non-ontact drill. Blaylock will need surgery and is expected to make a full recovery for the 2021 season.

In other college football news:

— A group of Nebraska football players filed a lawsuit Thursday asking a jury to force the Big Ten Conference to reinstate a fall football season. The lawsuit in Lancaster County District Court in Lincoln contends, among other things, the players lost opportunities for development in football, will lose exposure for possible professional football opportunities and won’t be able to market themselves in order to eventually capitalize on name, image and likeness revenue opportunities. The Big Ten had no immediate comment.

NFL-JAGUARS-CONLEY’S CHARGE

Jaguars’ Conley calls on NFL QBs to lead charge for change

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Chris Conley called on “figures who are the face of the league” to do more to help fight social injustice.

The sixth-year pro made it clear Thursday he was talking about the NFL’s top quarterbacks, the ones who have the most influence in games, in locker rooms and in communities. Think Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson and Lamar Jackson, for starters.

Conley said those in the NFL “who are irreplaceable” need to step up, but he doesn’t see it happening. He says there are leaders in the league who are speaking up and willing to make a sacrifice.

In other NFL news:

— The missing father of Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander turned up early Thursday at a ranger station at a Florida state park. The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office said in a Twitter post Thursday morning that 65-year-old Jean Alexandre walked up to the ranger station at the Kissimmee (kih-SIH’-mee) Prairie Preserve State Park. He was reported to be in good health and will be reunited with this family. His son, cornerback Mackensie Alexander, was jailed Wednesday on a misdemeanor battery charge after deputies say he beat up a man who had last seen his father.

— 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan called off practice after losing two more key players this week to injuries. Shanahan opted to hold a walkthrough instead of a full practice a day after a physical session with a roster with a number of players hurt.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-OLSON OBIT

Wildcats coach Lute Olson dies

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Longtime Arizona basketball coach and Hall of Famer Lute Olson has died, according to his family.

Olson spent 24 seasons with the Wildcats, revitalizing a fan base in the desert while transforming a program that had been to the NCAA Tournament just three times in 79 years before he was hired in 1983.

Arizona began a string of 25 straight NCAA Tournament appearances in Olson’s second season. The streak would have been the third-longest in NCAA history, but the 1999 and 2008 appearances were later vacated by the NCAA for impermissible benefits to players and recruiting violations.

The Wildcats won the 1997 national championship under Olson with a team led by Mike Bibby, Jason Terry and Miles Simon. Olson’s Arizona teams reached the Final Four four times and lost the 2001 national title game to Duke.

The cause of death wasn’t immediately released by his family.

PGA-BMW CHAMPIONSHIP

Matsuyama leads amid tough conditions

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. (AP) — Hideki Matsuyama (maht-soo-YAH’-mah) birdied two of his last three holes for a 3-under 67 and a one-shot lead over Tyler Duncan through one round of the BMW Championship.

Matsuyama carded one of only three rounds under par on a course that was long, tough, firm, fast and nothing like the last two weeks on the PGA Tour.

Dustin Johnson opened with a 71 after winning The Northern Trust last week to move to No. 1 in the world.

Tiger Woods finished with three straight bogeys for a 73. Woods needs to finish around fourth to have any hope of returning to East Lake next week in Atlanta to chase the $15 million bonus for the FedEx Cup winner.

TENNIS-US OPEN-DRAW

Osaka-Gauff rematch could happen in US Open’s 3rd round

NEW YORK (AP) — Two-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka and 16-year-old Coco Gauff could face each other at the U.S. Open again. The tournament draw set up a possible third-round rematch.

Other potential women’s quarterfinals: No. 1 seed Karolina Pliskova vs. No. 8 Petra Martic; No. 2 Sofia Kenin vs. No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka; and No. 3 Serena Williams vs. No. 7 Madison Keys.

Only two of the top eight women in the WTA rankings entered the hard-court tournament. Among those missing are No. 1-ranked Ash Barty and 2019 U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu.

Defending men’s champion, Rafael Nadal, and 20-time Grand Slam title winner Roger Federer are also among those absent in New York this year. Top-ranked Novak Djokovic did decide to play.

The U.S. Open begins Monday.