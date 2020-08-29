Sports

NBA PLAYOFFS

Playoffs resume after 3-day pause

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The NBA playoffs resume Saturday after three-day pause in protest of the shooting by police of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last weekend.

The first game on the slate is Game 5 of the Orlando-Milwaukee Eastern Conference first-round series, with the Bucks holding a 3-1 lead and putting the Magic on the brink of elimination. If the Bucks win, the Eastern Conference first round would be completed in just 17 games. That would be the fastest opening round, in either conference, since the league went to the best-of-seven format in 2003.

Later Saturday, Oklahoma City takes on Houston with that series tied 2-2, and the Lakers, up 3-1, try to close out Portland.

NHL PLAYOFFS

NHL returns to the ice

UNDATED (AP) — The NHL playoffs resume Saturday after an unplanned two-day break to protest racial injustice. The Eastern Conference series between Tampa Bay and Boston picks up at noon, Eastern time, with the Lightning up two games to one.

Later, the New York Islanders take on Philadelphia and Toronto and Vegas faces Vancouver.

TENNIS-WESTERN & SOUTHERN OPEN

Osaka out of Western & Southern Open final, citing hamstring

NEW YORK (AP) — Naomi Osaka pulled out of the Western & Southern Open final Saturday because of a left hamstring injury, giving the title to Victoria Azarenka in a walkover.

The tournament announced Osaka’s decision about 90 minutes before the championship match was supposed to begin in Louis Armstrong Stadium at the site of the U.S. Open.

The 59th-ranked Azarenka collects her first title since 2016 and the 21st of her career, 20th at a hard-court event. She is a two-time Australian Open champion, two-time U.S. Open runner-up and has been ranked as high as No. 1.

Azarenka also won the Western & Southern Open in 2013.

The 31-year-old Azarenka considered retiring at the start of the year.

The Western & Southern Open normally is held in Ohio but was moved to New York this year because of the coronavirus pandemic as part of a two-tournament “controlled environment.”

The U.S. Open starts Monday. One of Osaka’s two Grand Slam titles came at Flushing Meadows in 2018.

F1-BELGIAN GP

Hamilton takes Belgian GP pole position, Ferrari struggles

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium (AP) — Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton set a track record at the Belgian Grand Prix as he clinched a record-extending 93rd pole position on Saturday, finishing well ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas.

Hamilton is primed to extend his championship lead, which stands at 37 points over Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and 43 over Bottas.

TOUR DE FRANCE

Delayed but alive, Tour de France sets off from Nice

NICE, France (AP) — The Tour de France has finally set off from the Riviera city of Nice in an extraordinarily subdued atmosphere amid fears the race could be stopped well before it reaches Paris.

Since its inception in 1903 the race has been canceled only twice, both times due to world wars. But the number of daily COVID-19 cases has been rising steadily in recent weeks across France which is prompting concerns the Tour will have to be stopped early if the situation deteriorates further.

The sight of the 176 riders on the starting line was already seen as a big win by organizers and French government officials relieved that the mega-event that draws hundreds of thousands of roadside fans every summer could take place.