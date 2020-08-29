Sports

NBA PLAYOFFS

Playoffs resume after 3-day pause, Bucks close out Magic

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The NBA playoffs are back underway after a three-day pause in protest of the shooting by police of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last weekend. The Milwaukee Bucks beat Orlando 118-104 to take their first-round series against Orlando.

Game 5 of the Orlando-Milwaukee Eastern Conference first-round series 4 games to 1. The Milwaukee win completed the Eastern Conference first round in just 17 games. That’s the fastest opening round, in either conference, since the league went to the best-of-seven format in 2003.

Oklahoma City is taking on Houston in a series tied 2-2. The Rockets have 77 3-pointers so far in this series, putting them on pace to be the first team in NBA history to make 100 in a single series. The record for any series is 95, set by the Rockets in the West semifinals last season.

The Los Angeles Lakers have a 3-1 lead in their series with Portland and a win tonight would send them to the second round for the first time since 2012. LeBron James’ teams are 13-0 all-time in first-round series. James has walked off a winner in 57 of his 68 career first-round games with Cleveland and Miami.

OBIT-ROBINSON

Ex-UConn star, top NBA sixth man Cliff Robinson dies at 53

UNDATED (AP) — Cliff Robinson, a former UConn star and longtime top sixth man in the NBA, has died. He was 53.

Robinson’s death Saturday was confirmed by UConn. No cause of death was given, though former Huskies coach Jim Calhoun said Robinson had a stroke 2 1/2 years ago.

Nicknamed Uncle Cliffy, Robinson played 18 seasons in the NBA and helped the Portland Trail Blazers reach two NBA Finals. Before that, he was the centerpiece of Calhoun’s early teams at UConn.

Robinson was the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year in 1993 and made his lone All-Star appearance the following year.

NHL PLAYOFFS

Lightning beat Bruins to lead series 3-1

UNDATED (AP) — Ondrej Palat (AHN’-dray pah-LAHT’) scored twice, Andrei Vasilevskiy (va-sih-LEHV’-skee) made 29 saves, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Boston Bruins 3-1 to take a commanding 3-1 lead in their second-round series.

Victor Hedman also scored a pinball, bouncing goal on Boston goaltender Jaroslav Halak (YAR’-oh-slav hah-LAHK’). Halak has started every game since starter Tuukka Rask opted out of the playoffs in the middle of the first round.

Tampa Bay has won three in a row since losing the series opener. Palat has four goals in that time, including the Game 2 overtime winner.

The Lightning have the chance Monday to move on to the Eastern Conference final for the second time in three years.

Two other second-round series resume Saturday night. The New York Islanders take on Philadelphia in Toronto and Vegas faces Vancouver in Edmonton. Both of those series are tied 1-1.

NHL-RACIAL INJUSTICE

Racial injustice not forgotten as NHL resumes playoffs

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Before playoff hockey returned to its usual intensity, the NHL and its players took time Saturday to highlight racial injustice and the sport’s role in confronting it.

Players pushed to postpone two days worth of games to protest the police shooting of Black man Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, which came three months after the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. More than 48 hours of reflection culminated with a pregame presentation in Toronto before the Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins faced off.

Retired goaltender Kevin Weekes narrated a video montage on the subject that included clips by fellow minority players Matt Dumba of the Minnesota Wild and Ryan Reaves of the Vegas Golden Knights.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Eflin, Hoskins lead Phillies past Braves for 5th win in row

UNDATED (AP) — Rhys (rees) Hoskins had three hits, including a three-run homer and Zach Eflin pitched seven strong innings as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves 5-1 for their fifth straight victory. Bryce Harper doubled and drove in a run for the Phillies, who pulled within two games of Atlanta for first place in the NL East.

Eflin allowed one run on four hits with eight strikeouts and no walks. He likely would’ve come out for the eighth, but the game was delayed for 37 minutes due to rain with the Phillies batting in the seventh.

Philadelphia last won five in row in August 2018.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— Matthew Boyd pitched six solid innings for his first victory of the season, and Victor Reyes had four hits to lift the Detroit Tigers to an 8-2 win over the Minnesota Twins in the first game of a doubleheader. It was the first quality start of the season for Boyd, who was Detroit’s opening day starter.

— Clint Frazier scored the winning run on Dellin Betances’ wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth inning, and the New York Yankees averted their longest losing streak in a quarter-century Saturday with a 2-1 victory over the crosstown Mets. J.A. Happ pitched brilliantly into the eighth. The Mets had won three straight and six of eight, including a Subway Series doubleheader sweep Friday at Yankee Stadium.

— Maikel Franco and Ryan McBroom homered during Kansas City’s five-run seventh, and the Royals cooled off the Chicago White Sox with a 9-6 victory. The White Sox, who had won three straight and 10 of 11 to move into a tie for the AL Central lead. The last-place Royals finalized a trade during the win, sending reliever Trevor Rosenthal to San Diego for young outfielder Edward Olivares and a player to be named.

—Tyler Naquin hit a go-ahead double in the 12th inning, then Yadier Molina made a baserunning blunder and got trapped for the final out to give the Cleveland Indians a 2-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. A day after getting 20 hits in a rout, the Indians totaled just five in winning their fourth in a row.

MLB-RAYS INJURIES

Ryan Yarbrough becomes 11th Rays pitcher to be sidelined

MIAMI (AP) — Left-hander Ryan Yarbrough has become the 11th Tampa Bay Rays pitcher since the start of summer camp to be sidelined with an injury. He went on the 10-day injured list Saturday because of left groin tightness.

Starting catcher Mike Zunino also went on the injured list with a strained left oblique strain. That move was retroactive to Wednesday. There were further setbacks for two Rays pitchers already sidelined. Left-hander Jalen Beeks was scheduled for Tommy John surgery Wednesday, and right-hander Chaz Roe was transferred to the 45-day injured list with a sore right elbow.

In other MLB news:

—The San Diego Padres have acquired Trevor Rosenthal in a trade with the Kansas City Royals, bolstering their bullpen for their pursuit of their first playoff appearance in 14 years. The 30-year-old Rosenthal has a 3.29 ERA and seven saves in 14 games. The last-place Royals obtained outfielder Edward Olivares and a player to be named in the deal.

NFL-NEWS

Linebacker Raekwon McMillan traded by Dolphins to Raiders

UNDATED (AP) — Linebacker Raekwon McMillan has been traded by the Miami Dolphins to the Las Vegas Raiders in a deal that also involved draft picks.

The trade came after McMillan fell behind newcomers Kamu Grugier-Hill and Elandon Roberts on the Dolphins’ depth chart in training camp. McMillan was a second-round draft pick in 2017 but missed his rookie season because of a knee injury. He started 28 games the past two seasons and totaled 177 tackles.

In other NFL news:

— Jeff Smith is the latest New York Jets wide receiver to leave practice with an injury. Smith hurt a shoulder during drills Saturday. Coach Adam Gase said Smith was scheduled to have an MRI to determine the severity of the injury.

— The Atlanta Falcons have placed defensive end Steven Means on the team’s COVID-19 list. Means is fighting for a backup role on the Falcons after missing all of last season with an injury. In 2018, he recorded 14 tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack in eight games.

— Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick’s mother died Saturday, and he left a morning scrimmage as it began to be with his family. Coach Brian Flores said he didn’t know how long Fitzpatrick would be away from the team. Josh Rosen and Tua Tagovailoa (TOO’-ah tuhng-ah-vy-LOH’-ah) took the snaps in the veteran’s absence.

—New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis says the club has signed defensive ends T.J. Carter and Anthony Lanier II and linebacker Wynton McManis. The signings come as New Orleans waived injured defensive tackle Jalen Dalton and places offensive lineman Darrin Paulo on injured reserve.

TENNIS-WESTERN & SOUTHERN OPEN

Djokovic wins, tying a Nadal record

NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic (NOH’-vak JOH’-kuh-vich) has tied Rafael Nadal’s record by winning his 35th title at a Masters 1000 tournament.

Djokovic overcame a sluggish start to beat Milos Raonic (MEE’-lohsh ROW’-nihch) in three sets in the Western & Southern Open final and remain unbeaten this season. It was a good way for Djokovic to get tuned up ahead of the U.S. Open, which starts Monday at the same site in New York. The No. 1-ranked Djokovic improved to 23-0 in 2020.

Earlier, Victoria Azarenka won her first tour title since 2016 when Naomi Osaka pulled out of the women’s final because of a left hamstring injury.

TOUR DE FRANCE

Tour de France sets off from Nice

NICE, France (AP) — The Tour de France has finally set off from the Riviera city of Nice (nees) in an extraordinarily subdued atmosphere amid fears the race could be stopped well before it reaches Paris.

Since its inception in 1903 the race has been canceled only twice, both times due to world wars. But the number of daily COVID-19 cases has been rising steadily in recent weeks across France which is prompting concerns the Tour will have to be stopped early if the situation deteriorates further.

Norwegian rider Alexander Kristoff won the first stage with a fearsome final sprint, powering past thin crowds on the finishing straight that would usually have been many rows deep. He celebrated by giving a COVID-sensible fist-bump to a teammate.

Storms and heavy rain played havoc with riders, causing a number of crashes. Some of them involved overall contenders.