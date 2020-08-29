Sports

NBA PLAYOFFS

Playoffs resume after 3-day pause

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The NBA playoffs resume Saturday after three-day pause in protest of the shooting by police of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last weekend.

The first game on the slate is Game 5 of the Orlando-Milwaukee Eastern Conference first-round series, with the Bucks holding a 3-1 lead and putting the Magic on the brink of elimination. If the Bucks win, the Eastern Conference first round would be completed in just 17 games. That would be the fastest opening round, in either conference, since the league went to the best-of-seven format in 2003.

Oklahoma City takes on Houston in a series tied 2-2. The Rockets have 77 3-pointers so far in this series, putting them on pace to be the first team in NBA history to make 100 in a single series. The record for any series is 95, set by the Rockets in the West semifinals last season.

The Los Angeles Lakers have a 3-1 lead in their series with Portland and a win Saturday night would send them to the second round for the first time since 2012. LeBron James’ teams are 13-0 all-time in first-round series. James has walked off a winner in 57 of his 68 career first-round games with Cleveland and Miami.

OBIT-ROBINSON

Ex-UConn star, top NBA sixth man Cliff Robinson dies at 53

UNDATED (AP) — Cliff Robinson, a former UConn star and longtime top sixth man in the NBA, has died. He was 53.

Robinson’s death Saturday was confirmed by UConn. No cause of death was given, though former Huskies coach Jim Calhoun said Robinson had a stroke 2 1/2 years ago.

Nicknamed Uncle Cliffy, Robinson played 18 seasons in the NBA and helped the Portland Trail Blazers reach two NBA Finals. Before that, he was the centerpiece of Calhoun’s early teams at UConn.

Robinson was the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year in 1993 and made his lone All-Star appearance the following year.

NHL PLAYOFFS

NHL returns to the ice

UNDATED (AP) — The NHL playoffs resume Saturday after an unplanned two-day break to protest racial injustice.

Game 4 of the Eastern Conference series between Tampa Bay and Boston is underway in Toronto. The Lightning lead that series two games to one.

Saturday night, the New York Islanders take on Philadelphia in Toronto and Vegas faces Vancouver in Edmonton. Both of those series are tied 1-1.

NFL-NEWS

Linebacker Raekwon McMillan traded by Dolphins to Raiders

UNDATED (AP) — Linebacker Raekwon McMillan has been traded by the Miami Dolphins to the Las Vegas Raiders in a deal that also involved draft picks.

The trade came after McMillan fell behind newcomers Kamu Grugier-Hill and Elandon Roberts on the Dolphins’ depth chart in training camp.

McMillan was a second-round draft pick in 2017 but missed his rookie season because of a knee injury. He started 28 games the past two seasons and totaled 177 tackles.

In other NFL news:

— The Atlanta Falcons have placed defensive end Steven Means on the team’s COVID-19 list. Means is fighting for a backup role on the Falcons after missing all of last season with an injury. In 2018, he recorded 14 tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack in eight games. Means also has also played with Tampa Bay, Baltimore, Houston and Philadelphia since being selected in the fifth round of the 2013 draft by the Buccaneers.

— Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick’s mother died Saturday, and he left a morning scrimmage as it began to be with his family. Coach Brian Flores said he didn’t know how long Fitzpatrick would be away from the team. He missed one day of practice last week for personal reasons. Josh Rosen and Tua Tagovailoa (TOO’-ah tuhng-ah-vy-LOH’-ah) took the snaps in the veteran’s absence.

TENNIS-WESTERN & SOUTHERN OPEN

Azarenka wins after Osaka withdraws from final

NEW YORK (AP) — Naomi Osaka pulled out of the Western & Southern Open final Saturday because of a left hamstring injury, giving the title to Victoria Azarenka in a walkover.

The tournament announced Osaka’s decision about 90 minutes before the championship match was supposed to begin in Louis Armstrong Stadium at the site of the U.S. Open.

The 59th-ranked Azarenka collects her first title since 2016 and the 21st of her career, 20th at a hard-court event. She is a two-time Australian Open champion, two-time U.S. Open runner-up and has been ranked as high as No. 1. Azarenka also won the Western & Southern Open in 2013. The 31-year-old had considered retiring at the start of the year.

The Western & Southern Open normally is held in Ohio but was moved to New York this year because of the coronavirus pandemic as part of a two-tournament “controlled environment.”

The U.S. Open starts Monday.

F1-BELGIAN GP

Hamilton takes Belgian GP pole position, Ferrari struggles

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium (AP) — Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton set a track record at the Belgian Grand Prix as he clinched a record-extending 93rd pole position on Saturday, finishing well ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas.

Hamilton is primed to extend his championship lead, which stands at 37 points over Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and 43 over Bottas.

Hamilton dedicated his latest achievement to a hero of his own. He stood on top of his all-black Mercedes and crossed his arms in memory of American actor Chadwick Boseman, who died of cancer on Friday at the age of 43.

TOUR DE FRANCE

Tour de France sets off from Nice

NICE, France (AP) — The Tour de France has finally set off from the Riviera city of Nice in an extraordinarily subdued atmosphere amid fears the race could be stopped well before it reaches Paris.

Since its inception in 1903 the race has been canceled only twice, both times due to world wars. But the number of daily COVID-19 cases has been rising steadily in recent weeks across France which is prompting concerns the Tour will have to be stopped early if the situation deteriorates further.

Norwegian rider Alexander Kristoff won the first stage with a fearsome final sprint, powering past thin crowds on the finishing straight that would usually have been many rows deep. He celebrated by giving a COVID-sensible fist-bump to a teammate.

Storms and heavy rain played havoc with riders, causing a number of crashes. Some of them involved overall contenders.