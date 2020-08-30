Sports

NBA PLAYOFFS

Celtics roll past Raptors 112-94, take 1-0 East semis lead

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Boston Celtics clearly have the formula to create problems for the Toronto Raptors. Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart each scored 21 points, Kemba Walker added 18 points and 10 assists and the Celtics never trailed on the way to beating the Raptors 112-94 in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series on Sunday.

Kyle Lowry had 17 points for Toronto, which got 15 from Serge Ibaka (ih-BAH’-kah) and 13 from Pascal Siakam (see-A’-kam) on a day where he was slowed big-time by early foul trouble.

The Celtics improved to 4-1 against the Raptors this season. No other team has beaten the reigning NBA champions more than twice, and both of their meetings in the NBA’s restart bubble at Walt Disney World have been one-sided.

Toronto is 0-2 against Boston at Disney, losing by a combined 40 points and not leading for a single moment in those two games. The Raptors are 11-0 at Disney against everybody else.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Tigers finish sweep of Twins, pull back to .500 with 3-2 win

UNDATED (AP) — Jonathan Schoop hit a tiebreaking home run in the sixth inning, and the Detroit Tigers finished off a three-game sweep of the Minnesota Twins with a 3-2 victory.

Tyler Alexander pitched 3 2/3 scoreless innings of relief for Detroit, which handed Twins starter Kenta Maeda his first loss of the season.

Detroit has won five straight and pulled back to .500 on the year. Minnesota has dropped five in a row. Jeimer Candelario also homered for the Tigers, and Jorge Polanco went deep for the Twins. Rookie Casey Mize allowed two runs in three innings as Detroit’s starter.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— The Oakland Athletics had a member of their organization test positive for COVID-19, causing Major League Baseball to postpone the team’s game Sunday against the Houston Astros. The finale of the A’s three-game series at Minute Maid Park was called off less than four hours before it was scheduled to start. The A’s said the team conducted testing and contact tracing for the entire traveling party Sunday morning and would self-isolate in Houston with recommended safety precautions in place. COVID-19 testing has now postponed 38 games. All 30 major league teams played Saturday the same day for the first time since July 26.

MLB-NEWS

Dodgers set NL home run mark for month with 57 in August

UNDATED (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers set the National League record for home runs in a month with their 57th in their final game of August.

Cody Bellinger’s two-run homer in the third inning was the third of the game for LA at Texas. It broke the previous record of 56 set by the Atlanta Braves in June 2019. Corey Seager hit a solo shot in the first, and Will Smith added one in the second to pull even with the Braves.

The Dodgers are off Monday, the final day of August.

In other MLB news:

— The New York Mets have placed struggling pitchers Dellin Betances and Steven Matz on the injured list, one day after they both made appearances against the New York Yankees. Betances landed on the injured list with right lat tightness. Matz was placed on the IL with left shoulder discomfort and will see a doctor Monday to determine the next step. On Saturday Betances threw a wild pitch in the ninth inning that allowed Clint Frazier to score the winning run to give the Yankees a 2-1 win.

— The Chicago Cubs have acquired José Martínez in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays, giving manager David Ross another option at designated hitter. The 32-year-old Martínez is a .294 hitter with 43 homers and 182 RBIs in 422 major league games. He debuted with St. Louis in 2016 and spent four years with the Cardinals before he was traded to the Rays in January. Tampa Bay acquired two players to be named or cash considerations in the deal with Chicago. The Rays also promoted outfielder Randy Arozarena from its alternate training site.

— The Atlanta Braves have acquired left-hander Tommy Milone from the Baltimore Orioles for two players to be named. The division-leading Braves have struggled to put together a rotation behind Max Fried, who is 5-0 with a 1.35 ERA. Ian Anderson is the only other Atlanta starter to earn a win this season. He pitched one-hit ball over six innings in his major league debut last week. The 33-year-old Milone provides another option, though the Braves are likely to pursue additional help ahead of Monday’s trade deadline.

— The San Diego Padres picked up slugger Mitch Moreland in a trade Sunday with Boston. In exchange, the Red Sox acquired a pair of prospects from San Diego, outfielder Jeisson Rosario and infielder Hudson Potts. The Padres are making one move after another in pursuit of their first playoff appearance in 14 years. On Saturday, they bolstered their bullpen by acquiring Trevor Rosenthal in a trade with the Kansas City Royals.

— The Colorado Rockies have acquired right-handed reliever Mychal Givens from the Baltimore Orioles for prospects and cash considerations. As part of the deal, the Orioles received infielders Tyler Nevin and Terrin Vavra, along with a player to be named later and cash considerations. The 30-year-old Givens has allowed two runs over 13 innings this season for the Orioles. He has 19 strikeouts and two walks.

NFL-JAGUARS-VIKINGS TRADE

AP source: Jaguars trading Ngakoue to Vikings for 2 picks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Disgruntled pass-rusher Yannick Ngakoue (yah-NEEK’ en-GAH’-kway) is headed north, far away from Jacksonville.

A person familiar with the trade says the Jaguars have agreed to send Ngakoue to the Minnesota Vikings for a second-round draft pick in 2021 and a conditional fifth-rounder in 2022. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because the deal has not been formally executed with the league.

The person said Ngakoue agreed to rework his 2020 salary to get out of Jacksonville. Ngakoue still has to sign his one-year franchise tender with the Jaguars to make the deal happen. He had been the league’s only franchise-tagged player unsigned, opting to turn down an offer that would have guaranteed him $17.8 million this season.

US OPEN-CORONAVIRUS-PAIRE OUT

AP source: Paire out of US Open after positive COVID-19 test

NEW YORK (AP) — French tennis player Benoit (ben-WAH’) Paire has tested positive for the coronavirus and was removed from the U.S. Open field, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The 31-year-old was seeded 17th and was supposed to face Kamil Majchrzak of Poland in the first round on Tuesday.Contact tracing will now be used to determine who might have been exposed to Paire and needs to be quarantined.

The Grand Slam tournament begins Monday, with no spectators allowed as part of efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

F1-BELGIAN GP

Hamilton wins Belgian GP, now 2 behind Schumacher’s record

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium (AP) — Lewis Hamilton led from start to finish at the Belgian Grand Prix to clinch his 89th career win and move two behind Michael Schumacher’s Formula One record.

The world champion was untroubled from pole position, beating his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas by eight seconds and finishing 15 seconds ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen. Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo was fourth and grabbed an extra point for the fastest lap.

Hamilton’s fifth win from seven races also extended his championship lead over Verstappen to 47 points with Bottas drifting back in third. Hamilton is odds-on to win a seventh title to tie Schumacher’s record.

NASCAR-JOHNSON’S END

Jimmie Johnson proud of ending NASCAR career with 7 titles

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Jimmie Johnson is reflecting on his legacy after getting knocked out of playoff contention Saturday at Daytona International Speedway.

Johnson was running near the front of the pack most of the night and was in position to make the playoffs until Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano made contact and started a multi-car melee that collected Johnson and nine others with less than two laps to go.

Johnson posted a picture on Instagram of his battered No. 48 Chevrolet that was caught up in a late-race wreck. The crash meant his racing career would end without a record-setting eighth Cup Series championship. Johnson wrote that he was proud to end his career with seven titles.

Johnson is retiring from full-time Cup competition at the end of this season.