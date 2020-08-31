Sports

OBIT-JOHN THOMPSON

Coaching great John Thompson of Georgetown dead at 78

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hall of Fame basketball coach John Thompson is dead at age 78. Thompson turned Georgetown into a “Hoya Paranoia” powerhouse and became the first Black coach to lead a team to the NCAA men’s basketball championship. His death was announced today in a family statement. No details were disclosed.

Thompson took over a moribund Georgetown program in the 1970s and molded it into a perennial contender, culminating with a national championship team anchored by Patrick Ewing in 1984.

At 6-foot-10, Thompson literally and figuratively towered over the Hoyas for decades, becoming a patriarch of sorts after he quit coaching in 1999.

JAGUARS-FOURNETTE WAIVED

Jags waive Fournette after failing to trade him

JACKSONVILLE, Florida (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have waived running back Leonard Fournette.

It’s a stunning decision that gets the team closer to purging Tom Coughlin’s tenure.

The team spent months trying to trade the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft. If Fournette clears waivers, he would become a free agent.

He is due $4.17 million in salary in 2020 if someone claims him. Coaches grew tired of dealing with Fournette, whose talent never matched his baggage in Jacksonville.

DOLPHINS-FITZPATRICK

Dolphins’ Fitzpatrick back at practice after mother’s death

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has returned to practice after missing a scrimmage following his mother’s death.

Fitzpatrick left just before the scrimmage began Saturday after learning of the death of his mother, Lori. He also missed an earlier practice because of her illness.

Miami’s first game is Sept. 13 at New England.

LIGHTNING-BRUINS

Game 5 for Bruins/Lightning

UNDATED (AP) — The Boston Bruins need someone to step up to avoid being eliminated by the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 5 of their second-round series tonight.

Coach Bruce Cassidy expects his veteran core to lead the way and for the supporting cast and younger players to follow.

Outside of Brad Marchand’s four goals, Boston has gotten a total of four goals from four other players in the series.

The Bruins will try to create more offense on one end and make their goaltender Jarsolav Halak’s job easier at the other. Out West, the Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars play the second half of a back-to-back.

THUNDER-ROCKETS

Thunder will try to avoid elimination

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder need to find their touch from 3-point range if they hope to avoid elimination in their first-round playoff series against the Houston Rockets.

Houston leads 3-2 after a historically bad long-range shooting performance from the Thunder in Game 5. Oklahoma City missed 14 consecutive 3-pointers during a 19-minute stretch in which the Rockets outscored them by 30 points.

Rockets guard Eric Gordon says his team’s goal is to force the Thunder to take contested shots. If the Rockets win today, they would play Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday.

FIFA INVESTIGATION-PLATINI

Platini quizzed in Swiss investigation of $2M FIFA payment

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Soccer great Michel Platini has arrived at Switzerland’s federal prosecution office to be questioned about a $2 million payment he got from FIFA in 2011. Platini is formally a suspect because of the payment that led to his removal as president of European soccer body UEFA when Swiss federal investigators revealed the allegation 5 years ago. The allegation ended his bid to become FIFA president. The ex-France captain is now suspected of being an accomplice to criminal mismanagement, of misappropriation and an act of forgery. The criminal proceeding opened this year after a different prosecutor took charge of some soccer investigations.

TOKYO-FLAME

Olympic flame going on display in Japan Olympic Museum

TOKYO (AP) — The Olympic flame is going on display in Tokyo.

The flame arrived in Japan from Greece in March and has been largely hidden away since the Tokyo Olympics were postponed until next year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will be on display at the new Japan Olympic Museum for at least the next two months. Visitors can only enter the museum with a reservation.

Organizers and the International Olympic Committee say the games will open on July 23, 2021. But they have not revealed any details about how 15,400 Olympic and Paralympic athletes plus staff and technical officials will be safe in Tokyo.