NBA-RAPTORS-CELTICS

Celts beat Raptors again

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Last year’s Boston Celtics won their first five NBA playoff games before dropping the next four to the Milwaukee Bucks. That trend won’t continue this year.

The Celtics are 6-0 in this postseason and owners of a two-games-to-none lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals after rallying for a 102-99 win over the Toronto Raptors. Boston carried an eight-point deficit into the final period before outscoring the defending champs, 32-21.

Jayson Tatum poured in 34 points and Marcus Smart added 19 for the Celts, who hit 15 of their 38 3-point attempts and were 23 of 25 from the line. Smart nailed five 3-pointers in the final period.

Smart made 3-pointers on three consecutive possessions in a 73-second span early in the fourth. He added another 3 about a minute later and a four-point play a minute after that, putting Boston up 86-85 with 7:55 left. It was part of a 29-9 run that put Boston up, 95-87 with 4:18 left.

Pascal Siakam (see-A’-kam) and OG Anunoby each had 20 points to lead Toronto.

NBA-POLICE SHOOTING-WISCONSIN-BUCKS

Bucks players upset with Wisconsin Legislature’s inaction

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Calif. (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks players and the team’s coach said Tuesday they were disappointed that the Wisconsin Legislature didn’t take action on policing reform bills during a special session Monday called by Gov. Tony Evers.

In a Zoom session on Tuesday, Bucks guard Kyle Korver called the Legislature’s inaction “disappointing.”

Democrats urged Republicans who control the Legislature to take up the bills, but both the state Senate and Assembly met for less than 30 seconds each before ending the session. Republican leaders gave no indication when they may reconvene.

TENNIS-US OPEN

Murray wins in 5 after falling behind 0-2

NEW YORK (AP) — Andy Murray needed over 4 1/2 hours to win his first Grand Slam match in nearly 20 months, dropping the first two sets before earning a 4-6, 4-6, 7-6, 7-6, 6-4 triumph over Yoshihito Nishioka at the U.S. Open.

The 33-year-old Murray is coming off two hiop surgeries and was treated for blisters on his two big toes by a trainer during a medical timeout during the match.

Serena Williams began her latest attempt to win a 24th Grand Slam singles trophy by beating Kristie Ahn.

The two Americans split the first 10 games before Williams pulled away to win 7-5, 6-3. The victory was her 102nd at the tournament, breaking the tie she held with Chris Evert for the most by a woman in the Open era.

Winners in the men’s bracket include second seed Dominic Thiem (teem) and No. 10 Andrey Rublev, while second seed Sofia Kenin, seventh seed Madison Keys, ninth seed Johanna Konta and No. 10 Garbine Muguruza (moo-guh-ROO’-thuh) advanced on the women’s side.

It was a tough day for a few U.S. players. Sam Querrey, Denis Kudla, Bradley Klahn and Mackenzie McDonald were dispatched in Round 1. Jeffrey John Wolf advanced in four sets.

Americans Christina McHale, Claire Liu and Lauren Davis were ousted in the women’s bracket.

Meanwhile, The Associated Press has learned that seven entrants have been placed under stricter COVID-19 protocols after contact with the only athlete to test positive for the coronavirus at the tournament. The seven include Richard Gasquet, Grégoire Barrère and Ysaline Bonaventure, each of whom played on Tuesday. One of the seven is Kirsten Flipkens, who was scheduled to compete on Wednesday.

Contact tracing determined there were seven players who potentially could have been exposed to COVID-19 by Benoit Paire who was taken out of the draw Sunday because of his test result.

NHL-KINGS-WAGNER

Kings sign Wager to extension

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings have signed forward Austin Wagner to a three-year, $3.4 million contract extension.

The 23-year-old Wagner has spent most of the past two seasons with the Kings, who drafted the physical wing in the fourth round in 2015. He had 12 goals and nine assists as a rookie in the 2018-19 season, and he added six goals and five assists this season while also leading Los Angeles with 145 hits.

MLB-ATHLETICS-MARINERS

Final game of Oakland-Seattle series postponed

SEATTLE (AP) — Thursday’s game between the Seattle Mariners and visiting Oakland Athletics has been postponed, wiping out the entire three-game series. The decision allows for additional testing and contact tracing after a member of the Athletics’ organization tested positive for the coronavirus.

Major League Baseball says the series will be made up with a doubleheader in Seattle on Sept. 14 and another in Oakland on Sept. 26.

NASCAR-BYRON CONTRACT

Byron gets extension after Daytona win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — William Byron now has a contract extension through 2022 at Hendrick Motorsports. The extension was finalized in early August and announced today, three days after Byron’s win at Daytona International Speedway earned him a berth in NASCAR’s playoffs. Byron is in his third full season driving the No. 24 Chevrolet for Hendrick and is the first driver other than Jeff Gordon to win with that entry.

HORSE RACING-KENTUCKY DERBY

Derby favorite draws post position 17

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Tiz the Law is the 3-5 morning-line favorite for Saturday’s Kentucky Derby and will attempt to become the first winner from the No. 17 post position drawn.

The best finish in 41 starts from that spot was a second place by Forty Niner in 1988 and two thirds. A

ll the race favorites will break from the outside at Churchill Downs, including second choice Honor A.P. from the No. 16 post and third choice Authentic at No. 18.

Tiz the Law won the Belmont Stakes earlier this summer.

The Preakness in Baltimore will take place next month.

The Derby is being run without any fans in attendance.

NFL-NEWS

Fournette clears waivers

UNDATED (AP) — Running back Leonard Fournette is a free agent after going unclaimed 24 hours after being waived by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Fournette’s representatives responded to the waiver move by formally filing a grievance against the Jaguars in an effort to recoup the $4.17 million in base salary he was initially guaranteed for this season. Jacksonville voided all remaining guarantees in Fournette’s rookie deal following his one-game suspension for fighting with Buffalo linebacker Shaq Lawson in November 2018.

In other NFL news:

— Rams linebacker Travin Howard will miss the upcoming season after tearing the meniscus in a knee. His injury deprives the Rams of a probable starter at inside linebacker for the second straight season.

— Browns starting linebacker Mack Wilson does not need surgery for his hyperextended left knee and is expected to play this season. Wilson had to be carted off the field after hurting his knee while breaking up a pass on Aug. 18.

—The Raiders have placed receiver Tyrell Williams on season-ending injured reserve with a torn labrum in his shoulder. Williams got injured last month in practice and initially was going to try to play through the injury.

— The NFL has updated its game day protocols by requiring every coach and staff member in the bench area to wear a mask and reducing the size of each team’s travel party. Owners also will have to follow COVID-19 testing requirements to gain access to the locker room, field or team charter.

DOCTOR-SEXUAL ASSAULT-MICHIGAN STATE

Michigan State’s Nassar review mostly clears staff

DETROIT (AP) — Michigan State University mostly found no violations of campus policy in a review of roughly 20 former or current staff members, according to a report.

Those staff members were said to have received complaints about Larry Nassar, the doctor convicted of molesting female athletes, according to a report Tuesday.

The report is part of a 2019 agreement with the U.S. Education Department, which included a $4.5 million fine and MSU’s pledge to greatly change how it responds to sexual harassment and assault.

The school was required to determine if employees properly handled complaints about Nassar, based on policies in place at the time of the allegation. MSU found that the evidence mostly fell in favor of staff.