Sports

TENNIS-US OPEN

Second day under way at US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — The second day of the U.S. Open is underway at Flushing Meadows with the Williams sisters ready to play and Andy Murray taking a big step in his comeback from hip surgery.

Serena Williams is scheduled to play during the day and Venus at night, looking to add to their combined eight titles at the U.S. Open. Serena has won the championship six times but has been runner-up each of the last two years in New York.

Murray is playing his first Grand Slam event since the 2019 Australian Open, before hip problems forced him to have surgery and start a long comeback.

Murray faces Yoshihito Nishioka in Arthur Ashe Stadium, followed by Serena Williams against Kristie Ahn.

The first day of the tournament didn’t have any notable upsets. Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka both advanced in night matches.

NBA-PLAYOFFS

Nuggets and Jazz meet in Game 7

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Denver Nuggets and the Utah Jazz meet for Game 7 of their NBA playoff series — the first time a series has gone to seven games in the “bubble.” The winner will advance to face the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Nuggets are trying to become the first team since 2016 to rally from a 3-1 deficit and win a playoff series.

The Boston Celtics hope to take a two-games-to-none lead over the Toronto Raptors today in their NBA Eastern Conference semifinal series.

The Celtics are already 4-and-1 against the Raptors so far this season. No other team has beaten the reigning NBA champs more than twice.

NHL PLAYOFFS

Islanders hope to advance

TORONTO (AP) — With a win tonight over the Philadelphia Flyers, the New York Islanders would advance to the NHL’s Eastern Conference finals. The Islanders have a three-games-to-one lead in the best-of-seven second-round series.

The Vegas Golden Knights have a 3-1 lead in their second-round series against Vancouver heading into tonight’s Game 5 in Edmonton. With a win, the Knights would eliminate the last Canadian team remaining in this NHL post-season.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Astros resume play

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros will return to play as scheduled tonight against the Texas Rangers after their game Sunday against the Oakland Athletics was postponed because a member of the A’s organization tested positive for the coronavirus. The status of Houston’s series against the Rangers had been uncertain as the Astros awaited results of coronavirus tests they took on Sunday. There were no details provided on whether the positive test from the A’s came from a player, coach or someone else.

Among the other games on the major league schedule:

— Michael Pineda comes off the restricted list to make his season debut for the Twins tonight. The 6-foot-7, 280-pound righty is scheduled to start against the Chicago White Sox after completing his 60-game suspension for testing positive for a weight-loss drug on baseball’s banned substances list.

The White Sox are in sole possession of the AL Central lead for the first time since April 2, 2018. The last time Chicago entered September alone in first place was 2012, the last winning season on the south side.

— The Tampa Bay Rays are 4½ games up in the American League East over the New York Yankees after winning Monday night at Yankee Stadium. The Rays plan to run a bullpen game against Masahiro Tanaka tonight.

— After going deep twice Monday night, Juan Soto has 11 homers in just 24 games played for the Washington Nationals, while teammate Trea Turner is the first player in franchise history to have at least three hits in four straight games. Meanwhile, Rhys Hoskins is the first Phillies player since 1900 to have three consecutive games with multiple extra-base hits and a home run. The two teams meet again tonight, with Washington lefty Patrick Corbin and Philadelphia ace Aaron Nola trying to cool off the hot bats.