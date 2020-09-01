Sports

TENNIS-US OPEN

Murry comes back to save match

NEW YORK (AP) — Andy Murray saved a match point and managed to come back from two sets and a break down for a victory at the U.S. Open. It was his first Grand Slam match in about 20 months. Murray is working his way back after having two operations on his right hip. His three Grand Slam titles include the 2012 trophy at Flushing Meadows. He is a popular player among his fellow pros and several sat in Arthur Ashe Stadium to watch him get past Yoshihito Nishioka in five sets that stretched over more than 4 hours, 30 minutes.

In other Open action:

— Sam Querrey has been knocked out of the first round of the U.S. Open by a player who missed more than two years because of a hip injury. Andrey Kuznetsov beat Querrey 6-4, 7-5 (6), 6-2 to complete the long comeback, getting his first tour-level win since 2017. The Russian returned to play last month at a Prague Challenger event and lost his only match after a two-year, seven-month layoff because of the hip.

NHL-KINGS-WAGNER

Kings sign Wager to extension

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings have signed forward Austin Wagner to a three-year, $3.4 million contract extension.

The 23-year-old Wagner has spent most of the past two seasons with the Kings, who drafted the physical wing in the fourth round in 2015. He had 12 goals and nine assists as a rookie in the 2018-19 season, and he added six goals and five assists this season while also leading Los Angeles with 145 hits.

Wagner was due to be a restricted free agent in the offseason.

MLB-ATHLETICS-MARINERS

Final game of Oakland-Seattle series postponed

SEATTLE (AP) — The third and final game Thursday of Oakland’s series at Seattle has been postponed to allow for additional testing and contact tracing after a member of the Athletics’ organization tested positive for the coronavirus.

The first two games in the series scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday had previously been put off. Major League Baseball says the games will be made up with a doubleheader in Seattle on Sept. 14 and another in Oakland on Sept. 26.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BIG TEN

Trump calls on Big Ten to restore football season

UNDATED (AP) — The Big Ten Conference, already in court and under pressure from players and parents over its decision to cancel fall football, is now hearing from President Donald Trump.

Trump tweeted he has spoken with Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren about reinstating the fall season. The Big Ten had no immediate comment.

The league announced Aug. 11 it would move its football season to the spring semester because of health risks associated with the pandemic.

Trump has framed the debate over player and fan safety as a political one.

HORSE RACING-KENTUCKY DERBY

Derby favorite draws post position 17

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Tiz the Law is the 3-5 morning-line favorite for the 146th Kentucky Derby and will attempt to become the first winner from the No. 17 post position. The posts were drawn Tuesday for Saturday’s marquee race for 3-year-olds.

All the race favorites will break from the outside at Churchill Downs. Second choice Honor A. P. — at 5-1 odds — drew the No. 16 post. Authentic is the 8-1 third choice from the far No. 18 slot. That’s the post position that last year earned 65-1 long shot Country House the glory — the colt crossed the finish line second before being awarded the victory with Maximum Security’s disqualification for interference.

Tiz the Law is unbeaten in four starts this year and has six wins and a third in seven career races. The victories include one in the Belmont Stakes, which this year started the Triple Crown series because of the scheduling shakeup caused by the coronavirus. The Preakness in Baltimore will take place next month.

The Derby is being run without any fans in attendance.

NBA-POLICE SHOOTING-WISCONSIN-BUCKS

Bucks players upset with Wisconsin Legislature’s inaction

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Calif. (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks players and the team’s coach said Tuesday they were disappointed that the Wisconsin Legislature didn’t take action on policing reform bills during a special session Monday called by Gov. Tony Evers.

In a Zoom session on Tuesday, Bucks guard Kyle Korver called the Legislature’s inaction “disappointing.”

Democrats urged Republicans who control the Legislature to take up the bills, but both the state Senate and Assembly met for less than 30 seconds each before ending the session. Republican leaders gave no indication when they may reconvene.

In other NHL news:

—Former Buffalo Sabres forward Matt Ellis has been hired as the team’s director of player development under new general manager Kevyn Adams. It’s a first-time NHL job for the former nine-year player. Ellis spent the past four years working at Sabres-affiliated Academy of Hockey as a development coach before eventually becoming the director last year. Ellis retired following the 2014-15 season with Buffalo, and also played for Detroit and Los Angeles.

NFL-RAMS-HOWARD

Travin Howard out for the season

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams linebacker Travin Howard will miss the upcoming season after tearing the meniscus in his knee. His injury deprives the Rams of a probable starter at inside linebacker for the second straight season.

In other NFL news:

—Running back Leonard Fournette is now a free agent. Fournette went unclaimed after Jacksonville waived him Monday. Fournette’s representatives responded by formally filing a grievance against the Jags in an effort to recoup the $4.17 million in base salary he was initially guaranteed for this season.

— Browns starting linebacker Mack Wilson does not need surgery for his hyperextended left knee and is expected to play this season. Wilson hurt his knee while breaking up a pass on Aug. 18. He was carted off the field and there was fear the second-year linebacker from Alabama might be done for 2020 season. But after getting more tests and a second medical opinion, an operation was ruled out.

—The Las Vegas Raiders have placed receiver Tyrell Williams on season-ending injured reserve with a torn labrum in his shoulder. Williams got injured last month in practice and initially was going to try to play through the injury. He decided instead to have surgery and miss the entire season. This is the second straight year Williams has been hampered by injuries since signing a $44.4 million, four-year deal with the Raiders.

DOCTOR-SEXUAL ASSAULT-MICHIGAN STATE

Michigan State’s Nassar review mostly clears staff

DETROIT (AP) — Michigan State University mostly found no violations of campus policy in a review of roughly 20 former or current staff members who were said to have received complaints about Larry Nassar, the doctor convicted of molesting female athletes, according to a report Tuesday.

The report is part of a 2019 agreement with the U.S. Education Department, which included a $4.5 million fine and MSU’s pledge to greatly change how it responds to sexual harassment and assault.

The school was required to determine if employees properly handled complaints about Nassar, based on policies in place at the time of the allegation. MSU found that the evidence mostly fell in favor of staff. There’s no dispute that Nassar assaulted females with his hands, usually gymnasts, while treating them for various injuries. He’s been sentenced to decades in prison for assault and other crimes.