Sports

NBA PLAYOFFS

Rockets and Thunder meet in Game 7

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The last time the Houston Rockets played a Game 7, they didn’t have Chris Paul and they wound up losing. Paul wants to see history repeat itself Wednesday.

The former Houston guard played a major role in getting fifth-seeded Oklahoma City to the deciding game of its Western Conference first-round series against the fourth-seeded Rockets. Paul scored 15 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter of Game 6 and made two free throws with 13.1 seconds left in a tie game. Danilo Gallinari added two more after a turnover by Russell Westbrook to finish it off for a 104-100 victory.

Game 7 Wednesday night is the last game of the opening round of this postseason.

Also Wednesday is Game 2 in the East semifinal series between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat. Miami won the series opener.

NHL PLAYOFFS

After blowout loss, Dallas still one win away from advancing

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Dallas Stars remain one victory away from their first berth in a conference finals in more than a decade, after failing to take advantage of their first opportunity to eliminate the Colorado Avalanche. The Stars have a 3-2 lead in the series heading into Game 6 Wednesday night.

Goaltender Ben Bishop took responsibility for Monday night’s 6-3 loss, but his teammates insisted it wasn’t the goalie’s fault because they played poorly in front of him. Bishop, who hadn’t played since Aug. 13, was a surprise Game 5 starter after being deemed unfit to play earlier in the day. Bishop was pulled late in the opening period after allowing four goals, leaving Anton Khudobin to finish up instead of getting an expected day off after winning Game 4 the previous night.

Colorado goaltender Michael Hutchinson also made an unexpected start Monday as he stepped in for Pavel Francouz, who was deemed by the team unfit to play. Hutchinson earned his first NHL playoff victory by turning back 31 shots.

NHL-PENGUINS-ASSISTANTS

Todd Reirden returns to Penguins as assistant coach

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Todd Reirden is back with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The team hired Reirden as an assistant coach under Mike Sullivan on Tuesday, just over a week after Reirden was fired as head coach of the Washington Capitals following a playoff loss to the New York Islanders.

This is Reirden’s second stint in Pittsburgh. He served as an assistant under Dan Byslma from 2010-14 before leaving to join the Capitals. Reirden worked four seasons as an assistant under Barry Trotz, helping guide Washington to its first Stanley Cup in 2018.

Reirden replaced Trotz in the summer of 2018 and went 89-46-16 in two years but was let go last month after failing to lead Washington past the opening round of the playoffs for the second straight season.

The Penguins also hired Mike Vellucci as an assistant. Vellucci spent last season as the general manager and head coach of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Pittsburgh’s affiliate in the American Hockey League.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Rays’ Cash makes threat after 101 mph brushback

UNDATED (AP) — The Rays and Yankees play for the final time this season, a night after New York closer Aroldis Chapman threw a 101 mph fastball near the head of pinch-hitter Michael Brosseau, prompting the benches to empty after the game. Rays manager Kevin Cash called it “ridiculous” and threatened to have his hard-throwing pitchers take aim at New York hitters in the finale.

The AL East-leading Rays are 7-2 against the Yankees this season and lead New York by 3 ½ games. They plan to activate right-hander Charlie Morton from the injured list after he missed three weeks with right shoulder inflammation. Left-hander Jordan Montgomery starts for the Yankees.

Elsewhere around the majors:

— The Dodgers plan to welcome right-hander Walker Buehler (BYOO’-lur) back to the rotation tonight after an IL stint due to a blister on his pitching hand. Buehler will start against Arizona after striking out 11 Rockies over six innings of one-run ball in his previous outing Aug. 21. Los Angeles will be without third baseman Justin Turner, who went on the injured list Tuesday with a strained left hamstring.

— Fans in Pittsburgh have at least one reason to watch the last-place Pirates after they promoted slick-fielding third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes on Monday for his major league debut. The 23-year-old, a three-time minor league Gold Glove winner, is the son of 14-year big league veteran Charlie Hayes. He will wear No. 13, just like his father.

— The Athletics will be off until at least Friday to allow for additional testing and contact tracing after a member of Oakland’s organization tested positive for the coronavirus. Major League Baseball postponed the A’s three-game series in Seattle this week and said the games will be made up with a doubleheader in Seattle on Sept. 14, previously a day off for both teams, and another in Oakland on Sept. 26. Oakland is still set to open a weekend homestand against San Diego on Friday night.

TENNIS-US OPEN

Kerber gets 2nd round of US Open underway

NEW YORK (AP) — The second round of the U.S. Open is underway with a cloudy sky and a chance of rain at Flushing Meadows.

Seventeenth-seeded Angelique Kerber is getting things started in the women’s bracket against Anna-Lena Friedsam, ranked No. 109 in the world. Former champion Naomi Osaka plays Wednesday night after a day off to rest a worrisome left hamstring.

On the men’s side, top-seeded Novak Djokovic tries to remain unbeaten in 2020 when he plays Kyle Edmund. Djokovic is 24-0 this year, has won 18 of his last 19 matches in Grand Slam tournaments and is heavily favored to pick up his fourth U.S. Open title.

The weather could play a factor, given the chance of rain, especially through early afternoon. Temperatures of 82 degrees Fahrenheit are predicted.

NFL-NEWS

Chargers’ safety James out for season after knee surgery

UNDATED (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James will miss the season after having surgery to repair a meniscus tear in his right knee. James had surgery on Tuesday after he sustained the injury during a scrimmage on Sunday. It is the second time in five seasons that James has had a season end due to a knee injury. He tore the meniscus in his left knee as a sophomore at Florida State in 2016 during the team’s second game and missed the rest of the year.

After being an All-Pro selection as a rookie in 2018, James played in only five games last season due to a foot injury.

In other NFL news:

— The New York Giants created more competition for the center job, re-signing Jon Halapio. The Giants announced the signing Wednesday, along with wide receiver Johnny Holton. To make room on the roster, tackle Jackson Dennis was waived and defensive back Jaquarius Landrews (neck) was waived/injured. Spencer Pulley and Nick Gates have been competing for the center job with Halapio waiting for a new contract. Halapio started 15 games last season before sustaining an Achilles tendon injury in the season finale. He missed most of the 2018 season with an injury to his right ankle and leg. The 29-year-old started six games at right guard the previous season.

— The Atlanta Falcons added to their depth at quarterback by signing Kyle Lauletta, a former fourth-round pick of the New York Giants. Lauletta was among three quarterbacks who worked out for the Falcons this week. He could be an option as the third quarterback behind starter Matt Ryan and veteran backup Matt Schaub, though the team has been pleased with the development of Kurt Benkert. The Falcons also are seeking another quarterback for the expanded practice squad after waiving Danny Etling.

DRAFTKINGS-MICHAEL JORDAN

Michael Jordan gets stake in DraftKings for advisory role

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — DraftKings shares jumped Wednesday after announcing that basketball legend Michael Jordan would take an ownership stake in the company in exchange for becoming a special adviser to the sports betting site.

Boston-based DraftKings did not release details on the amount of Jordan’s stake in the company. Jordan is the majority owner of the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets and the deal has the league’s approval.

Jordan’s interest in DraftKings is not expected to affect the Hornets’ presence on the site.

The NBA agreed to a multiyear deal about a year ago to make DraftKings an official sports betting operator. The NBA has several similar arrangements, including one with DraftKings’ longtime daily fantasy sports rival FanDuel, and struck a first-of-its-kind deal with MGM Resorts International in 2018 to be compensated for providing official data as a way for those casinos to determine outcomes of various bets.