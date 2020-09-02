Sports

MLB-OBIT-SEAVER

Hall of Famer Tom Seaver dies

UNDATED (AP) — Tom Seaver was so good, he was given two nicknames.

The man called “Tom Terrific” and “The Franchise” has died at age 75. He had battled dementia for several years.

Seaver was selected by the Mets in a special draft in 1966 after his contract with the Braves was nullified by Major League Baseball. He spent just one year in the minors and won the 1967 National League Rookie of the Year with a 16-13 record and 2.76 ERA for the last-place Mets.

Seaver won the Cy Young three times, all with the Mets. He remains the franchise leader in most career categories, including 198 victories, 2,541 strikeouts.

Seaver was the first pitcher in major league history with eight consecutive seasons of at least 200 strikeouts. He also was a 20-game winner in 1969, ’71, ’72, 75, and ’77.

Seaver finished his Hall of Fame career with a 311-205 record, a 2.86 ERA, 3,640 strikeouts, 61 shutouts and 231 complete games.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Rockies cool off Giants

UNDATED (AP) — The San Francisco Giants are leaving Denver with only a split of their two-game series despite scoring 29 runs.

The Colorado Rockies avenged Tuesday’s 23-5 loss by rallying for five runs in the seventh inning to beat the Giants, 9-6. Kevin Pillar (pih-LAHR’) laced a go-ahead, two-run triple in the seventh, two days after being acquired from the Red Sox.

Garrett Hampson hit his third homer in two days and Sam Hilliard also went deep for the Rockies.

The Giants took a 4-0 lead in the first inning, hours after banging out 27 hits.

San Francisco lost for just the fourth time in 14 games.

Elsewhere around the majors:

— Michael Conforto was 4-for-5 with a homer and five RBIs as the Mets whipped the Orioles, 9-4 to halt a five-game losing streak. Mets slugger Pete Alonso also homered, the fifth ever to reach the second deck in left field at Camden Yards.

MLB-NEWS

Chapman suspended for throwing near Brosseau’s head

UNDATED (AP) — Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman is available to pitch tonight after appealing his three-game suspension.

Chapman was punished by Major League Baseball for buzzing a fastball at the head of Tampa Bay pinch-hitter Michael Brosseau on Tuesday. Brosseau eventually fanned for the final out of the game before jawing with the Yankees, leading both benches to empty. Chapman says the pitch wasn’t intentional.

Both teams are without their manager tonight. Yankees skipper Aaron Boone and Rays bench boss Kevin Cash received one-game bans for their roles in Tuesday’s incident.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— The Pirates will celebrate Roberto Clemente when the entire team dons his No. 21 on Sept. 9 against the White Sox. The Hall of Fame outfielder collected 3,000 hits during his 18-year career. He died in a plane crash on New Year’s Eve in 1972 at age 38 while attempting to bring humanitarian aid to earthquake victims in Nicaragua.

TENNIS-US OPEN

Kerber gets past uncertainty, advances at US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — Karolina Pliskova (PLIHSH’-koh-vah) has become the first top-seeded woman to be ousted in the second round of the U.S. Open since 2008.

Pliskova failed to convert two set points in the second set and was knocked out by Caroline Garcia, 6-1, 7-6.

Men’s top seed Novak Djokovic (JOH’-koh-vihch) and No. 5 Alexander Zverev (ZVEHR’-ehv) each needed four sets to win their second-round matches at the U.S. Open. Djokovic dropped his opening set before advancing with a 6-7, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 victory over Kyle Edmund. American Brandon Nakashima gave Zverev fits for two sets before the German prevailed, 7-5, 6-7, 6-3, 6-1.

Other winners on the men’s side include seventh seed David Goffin and No. 19 Taylor Fritz. No. 13 Cristian Garin was knocked out in five after winning his first two sets.

Over in the women’s bracket, sixth seed Petra Kvitova (kuh-VIH’-toh-vah) and No. 8 Petra Martic moved into the third round, as did No. 17 Angelique Kerber.

In other tennis news:

— A three-day exhibition tennis tournament ahead of next year’s Australian Open has been canceled due to expected COVID-19 restrictions in Melbourne. The Kooyong Classic was to be held in the week before the January 18 to 31 Australian Open.

NBA-MAVERICKS-CLIPPERS FINES

Clippers’ Morris, Mavs’ Doncic fined for actions in Game 6

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Marcus Morris of the Los Angeles Clippers has been fined $35,000 by the NBA for his flagrant foul on Luka Doncic (DAHN’-chihch) of the Dallas Mavericks. Doncic has been penalized $15,000 for throwing the ball at a referee.

Both fines stemmed from actions in Game 6 of a first-round playoff series, which the Clippers won to eliminate the Mavericks.

NHL-NEWS

Allen goes from Blues to Habs

UNDATED (AP) — The Montreal Canadiens have acquired goaltending insurance for Carey Price.

The St. Louis Blues have traded goaltender Jake Allen to the Canadiens, along with a 2022 seventh-round pick. The Blues receive third- and seventh-round picks in this year’s draft.

The move clears $4.35 million of salary-cap space for the Blues and also signals that Jordan Binnington is the starting goalie of the present and future. He backstopped the Blues to the Cup last year.

The extra cap room might be enough for the Blues to re-sign top defenseman and Stanley Cup-winning captain Alex Pietrangelo (peh-TRAN’-jeh-loh), who is set to be a free agent this fall.

Also on ice:

— Todd Reirden is back with the Penguins as an assistant coach just a week after being fired as head coach of the Capitals. Reirden served as an assistant under Dan Byslma (BYLZ’-mah) from 2010-14 before leaving to join the Capitals. The Penguins also hired Mike Vellucci as an assistant after he spent last season as GM and head coach of Pittsburgh’s AHL affiliate.

NFL-NEWS

Bengals extend Mixon

UNDATED (AP) — Bengals running back Joe Mixon has signed a four-year, $48 million contract extension through the 2024 season. Mixon has emerged as one of the NFL’s top running backs, running for more than 1,000 yards in each of the past two seasons.

The Bengals drafted Mixon in the second round in 2017 out of Oklahoma, where he was suspended for punching a woman in the face. The Bengals drew a backlash with the choice, prompting owner Mike Brown to acknowledge they were “taking a risk” on Mixon because he’s so talented.

In other NFL news:

— Coach Ron Rivera announced that Dwayne Haskins will be Washington’s starting quarterback for Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Haskins got the nod over Kyle Allen and Alex Smith.

— Chargers safety Derwin James will miss the season after having surgery to repair a meniscus tear in his right knee. James had surgery on Tuesday after he sustained the injury during a scrimmage on Sunday.

NCAA-FURLOUGHS

Memo: NCAA to furlough its entire staff for 3-8 weeks

UNDATED (AP) — The NCAA will furlough its entire Indianapolis-based staff of about 600 employees for three to eight weeks in a cost-saving move.

A memo obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press was sent by NCAA President Mark Emmert to the association’s more than 1,200 member schools Wednesday. Starting Sept. 21 through the end of January 2021, all national office staff will be subjected to a mandatory three-week furlough. Some staff will be furloughed for up to eight weeks.