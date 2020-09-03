Sports

NBA PLAYOFFS

Raptors try to avoid falling into 3-0 hole

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The defending NBA champion Toronto Raptors hope to avoid losing a third straight game to the Boston Celtics in their Eastern Conference semifinal series. They know that nobody has successfully escaped a 3-0 series hole in NBA history.

The Celtics are 6-0 to start a postseason for the second time and are looking to match a franchise record with a seventh consecutive playoff win. The last teams to open a postseason run with seven straight wins were Cleveland and Golden State in 2017.

In Thursday’ night’s other game, the second-seeded Los Angeles Clippers and third-seeded Denver Nuggets open their Western Conference semifinal series. Kawhi Leonard has scored at least 30 points for the Clippers in five straight games — and the two-time NBA Finals MVP finished with 29 in the only game he didn’t in the first round against Dallas.

The Nuggets have their young stars Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic (NEE’-koh-lah YOH’-kich) ready to go. Murray matched an NBA record with two 50-point games in one series in the first round, part of a 142-point run from Games 4-6. And when he was finally slowed in Game 7, Jokic responded with 30 points, 14 rebounds and the tiebreaking basket with 27 seconds left in an 80-78 victory over Utah. That made Denver the 12th team to overcome a 3-1 deficit to win a series but left the No. 3 seed with just one day to recover.

NBA-NETS COACH

Nets hire Hall of Fame point guard Steve Nash as coach

UNDATED (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets have hired Steve Nash as their coach, putting the Hall of Fame point guard in charge of the team that hopes to have Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving together next season.

Nash is a two-time MVP as the engineer of the high-scoring Phoenix Suns teams under Mike D’Antoni. He had been a player development consultant with Golden State, where he worked with Durant.

The Nets finished the season under Jacque Vaughn, who will remain on staff as Nash’s lead assistant.

The Nets reached the postseason despite having Irving for only 20 games and Durant for none, but the two stars who came to Brooklyn together last summer are expected to be ready for the 2020-21 season. That made the Nets vacancy an attractive position.

NFL-STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

Islanders and Golden Knights try again to close out their series

UNDATED (AP) — The New York Islanders and Vegas Golden Knights will try again Thursday to close out their respective playoff series and advance to the conference finals.

The Islanders will be looking to bounce back from a 4-3 overtime loss to Philadelphia that cut their series lead to 3-2 when they face the Flyers in Game 6.

Vegas also had a chance to eliminate Vancouver in Game 5 of that series, but the Canucks held on for a 2-1 win. Now, the Golden Knights will try to reach the conference finals for the second time in the franchise’s three-year history in Game 6.

TENNIS-US OPEN

Serena Williams tops Day 4 schedule

NEW YORK (AP) — The fourth day of play is underway at the U.S. Open. Serena Williams, reigning Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin, Andy Murray and Dominic Thiem (teem) are among those scheduled to take the court. Williams faces Margarita Gasparyan, who is ranked No. 117.

The forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 76 degrees.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Clevinger to debut for Padres

UNDATED (AP) — Mike Clevinger (KLEH’-vihn-jur) makes his Padres debut after being traded this week from Cleveland. He’ll start Thursday night at Angel Stadium, the ballpark of the franchise that drafted him in 2011 and then traded him for Vinny Pestano in 2014. After the deal Monday that beat the trade deadline, Clevinger called the Padres “the most exciting team in baseball by far right now.

The 29-year-old Clevinger went 13-4 with a 2.71 ERA in 21 starts last year. The long-haired right-hander nicknamed “Sunshine” also is contractually controlled through the 2022 season. The Angels will send out Andrew Heaney, who is looking to build on 7 2/3 strong innings last week against Seattle.

Elsewhere around the majors:

— It’s a one-game Subway Series at Citi Field as the Mets and Yankees make up a game recently called off because of coronavirus concerns. J.A. Happ shut out the Mets on three hits in 7 1/3 innings in his last start, striking out five without a walk. The 37-year-old lefty became the first Yankees starter to reach the eighth this season. Robert Gsellman starts for the Mets. He opposed Happ in his last start and gave up a home run to Luke Voit on his fourth pitch.

— Blue Jays newcomer Taijuan Walker makes his second start since being acquired in a trade with Seattle. The right-hander pitched six shutout innings against Baltimore in his Toronto last weekend. Walker starts the opener of a five-game series against the Red Sox at Fenway Park. Left-hander Martín Pérez is slated to go for Boston against

NFL-NEWS

Titans agree to terms with kicker Gostkowski, waive Joseph

UNDATED (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have made a switch at kicker, agreeing to terms with veteran Stephen Gostkowski (gahst-KOW’-skee) and waiving Greg Joseph. The Titans announced the move Thursday morning.

Gostkowski is a four-time Pro Bowl kicker who won three Super Bowls in his 14 seasons with the New England Patriots. He has made 87% of his field goals with the fifth-best field goal percentage in NFL history.

Joseph was the Titans’ fifth kicker last season in the NFL’s worst field goal unit. Joseph had been missing kicks in training camp, so the Titans made a move to fix the position.

In other NFL news:

— All NFL and NFL Players Association facilities will close on Election Day, and the league and union will televise a one-hour program next week for players to highlight work being done to advance social justice. The league and the players’ union said Thursday they want to “ensure that every member of the NFL family has an opportunity to exercise the precious right to vote” on Nov. 3. Both the league and union have launched get-out-the-vote initiatives as well.