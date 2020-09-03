Sports

MLB-SCHEDULE-RANGERS-ASTROS

Díaz, Brantley 3 RBIs each, Astros beat Lynn, Rangers 8-4

HOUSTON (AP) — Aledmys Díaz hit a three-run homer and Michael Brantley added three RBIs, leading Zack Greinke and the Houston Astros to an 8-4 win over the Texas Rangers on Thursday.

Greinke struck out a season-high nine in six innings, allowing three runs and six hits. The 36-year-old Greinke leads the majors with the most career starts among active pitchers with 455, passing teammate Justin Verlander’s 454.

In other Thursday action:

— First-time father Bryan Reynolds hit a three-run homer in his return from paternity leave to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates past the Chicago Cubs 6-2. Reynolds, who along with wife Blair welcomed son Reese on Monday, sent a drive off Alec Mills into the seats in right field in the third inning for his third home run of the season to help Pittsburgh snap a four-game losing streak. Reynolds also doubled leading off the second and celebrated by pretending to rock a baby to sleep.

MLB-ATHLETICS-MENGDEN-VIRUS

A’s righty Daniel Mengden tests positive for coronavirus

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Athletics right-hander Daniel Mengden has tested positive for the coronavirus and is quarantined at home in Houston, where he received the result that forced Oakland and Major League Baseball to postpone four games this week.

A’s general manager David Forst said Thursday that Mengden is asymptomatic and was placed on the 10-day injured list. The A’s don’t know how Mengden contracted the coronavirus.

In other MLB news:

—The New York Mets are paying tribute to Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver with a series of salutes. When the Mets took the field for their game at Citi Field against the Yankees, they all had a smudge of dirt on their right knee. That’s a nod to how Seaver’s uniform looked when he pitched, with his knee dropping low to the mound for more power. Seaver died Monday at age 75. His death was announced Wednesday.

US-OPEN

Stephens advances

NEW YORK (AP) — Sloane Stephens continued her path toward a second U.S. Open championship with a dominant 6-2, 6-2 win over Olga Govortsova. Stephens wore a “No Justice/No Peace” mask for her post-match interview.

The 26th-seeded Stephens won at Flushing Meadows in 2017. She won two straight matches after entering the tournament with a 1-7 record in 2020 and she had lost in the first round in last year’s U.S. Open. She could face Serena Williams in the third round. Williams plays later in the night against Russian Margarita Gasparyan.

In other action:

—Matteo Berrettini produced a memorable shot at the U.S. Open — and a reminder that the rules of tennis don’t say the ball must go over the net. Around the net is just fine, too. At 5-all in the third set of his third-round victory, the 2019 semifinalist sprinted to his right, far wide of the doubles alley, to get to a ball that seemed completely out of reach and somehow laced a forehand that went between the net post and the chair umpire, curling in for a winner. The sixth-seeded Italian beat Ugo Humbert 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (6).

—Vasek Pospisil beat fellow Canadian Milos Raonic 6-7 (1), 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-3 to advance to the third round of the U.S. Open. Pospisil has been strong since returning from surgery last year on a herniated disk and helped Canada reach the 2019 Davis Cup final.

— An unranked player has pulled off an upset at the U.S. Open in her first tournament in more than three years. Tsvetana Pironkova beat No. 10-seeded Garbine Maguruza 7-5, 6-3 to reach the third round.

NBA-NETS COACH

Nets hire Hall of Fame point guard Steve Nash as coach

UNDATED (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets have hired Steve Nash as their coach, putting the Hall of Fame point guard in charge of the team that hopes to have Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving together next season.

Nash is a two-time MVP as the engineer of the high-scoring Phoenix Suns teams under Mike D’Antoni. He had been a player development consultant with Golden State, where he worked with Durant. The Nets finished the season under Jacque Vaughn, who will remain on staff as Nash’s lead assistant.

The Nets reached the postseason despite having Irving for only 20 games and Durant for none, but the two stars who came to Brooklyn together last summer are expected to be ready for the 2020-21 season. That made the Nets vacancy an attractive position.

In other NBA news:

—The Charlotte Hornets have fired play-by-play radio broadcaster John Focke (FOH’-kee) after he used a racial slur on his Twitter account last month. The team announced on Twitter Thursday that Focke would not return due to “a violation of the organization’s social media policy.” The decision comes after the team investigated the matter in which Focke used the slur while Tweeting about the Jazz-Nuggets playoff game on Aug. 17. He has since deleted the tweet and apologized, saying it was a typo.

NFL-NEWS

Browns acquire safety Harrison from Jaguars for draft pick

UNDATED (AP) — The Cleveland Browns have acquired safety Ronnie Harrison in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Cleveland gave up a fifth-round pick for Harrison. The loss of rookie safety Grant Delpit for the season with a torn Achilles tendon sent the Browns shopping for a safety and they landed Harrison, who is in his third season from Alabama. The 6-foot-3, 214-pound Harrison made 22 starts for Jacksonville, which selected him in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft. He’s played in 28 games and made 103 tackles along with three interceptions.

In other NFL news:

—The Seattle Seahawks are bringing back Josh Gordon on a one-year deal as the talented wide receiver awaits reinstatement from the NFL after his latest suspension. Gordon was suspended indefinitely by the NFL last December for violating the league’s drug policy. It was his eighth suspension either by the league or his team. Gordon applied for reinstatement by the NFL in June.

—The Tennessee Titans have made a switch at kicker, agreeing to terms with veteran Stephen Gostkowski (gahst-KOW’-skee) and waiving Greg Joseph. Gostkowski is a four-time Pro Bowl kicker who won three Super Bowls in his 14 seasons with the New England Patriots. He has made 87% of his field goals with the fifth-best field goal percentage in NFL history.

¬— All NFL and NFL Players Association facilities will close on Election Day, and the league and union will televise a one-hour program next week for players to highlight work being done to advance social justice. The league and the players’ union said Thursday they want to “ensure that every member of the NFL family has an opportunity to exercise the precious right to vote” on Nov. 3. Both the league and union have launched get-out-the-vote initiatives as well.

—New York Giants co-owner John Mara reiterated his support for a player’s right to protest social issues. While he prefers the team stand during the national anthem, he will support the rights of those who choose to kneel and make a statement. New York opens the season Sept. 14 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

NASCAR-COVID CONCERNS

NASCAR drivers cautious of COVID-19 as playoffs begin

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR has decided it will not grant COVID-19 relief during the playoffs, meaning a positive coronavirus test will end a driver’s championship bid.

The playoffs begin Sunday at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina without a safety net for the 16 participants during the pandemic. It’s up to each driver to protect themselves from COVID-19, understanding there is no cushion for missing a race.

NASCAR at its discretion grants waivers during its regular season for illness, emergency or personal reasons. The waiver maintains playoff eligibility, if the driver qualifies, but no points are awarded while sidelined. Jimmie Johnson and Austin Dillon both missed one race during the season following a positive COVID-19 test and earned zero points. Dillon won a race — worth an automatic berth in the playoffs — but the seven-time champion Johnson went winless and missed the cut by six points.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-NHL

NHL, players unveil series of anti-racism initiatives

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The NHL on Thursday unveiled a series of anti-racism initiatives more than eight months after Akim Aliu (ah-KEEM’ ah-LEE’-yoo) brought the topic to the forefront in the predominantly white sport.

The league and NHL Players’ Association are planning mandatory inclusion and diversity training for all players at camp; partnering with the Hockey Diversity Alliance to launch a grassroots program for young players of color in the Toronto area; and working together on several inclusion committees aimed at encouraging diversity among executives, pro and youth players and fans.

The moves come amid mounting pressure from current and former minority players for the league to take concrete steps to address systemic racism. Colorado’s Nazem Kadri, a founding member of the alliance that was formed earlier this summer, reviewed the initiatives before they were announced and believes they show progress.