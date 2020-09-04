Sports

MLB-SCHEDULE

Twins beat Tigers 2-0 in first game of doubleheader

UNDATED (AP) — Jorge Polanco and Josh Donaldson hit back-to-back homers to lead off the bottom of the first inning and Randy Dobnak pitched five scoreless innings as the Minnesota Twins beat the Detroit Tigers 2-0 in the first game of a doubleheader.

Dobnak gave up four hits and a walk and struck out four batters in his second straight start against the Tigers. He surrendered a season-high six runs and 12 hits in 4 1/3 innings at Detroit in his last outing. Taylor Rogers worked the seventh and final inning for his eighth save in 10 chances.

The consecutive leadoff homers were the third allowed by Detroit starter Matt Boyd this season. He also gave up back-to-back home runs to the Chicago White Sox to start games on Aug. 12 and 17.

MLB-INDIANS-FRANCONA

Indians’ Francona recovering, still unable to rejoin team

CLEVELAND (AP) — Indians manager Terry Francona is feeling better after undergoing surgeries and a hospital stay, but it may be some time before he’s healthy enough to rejoin the AL Central leaders.

Francona has missed 23 games after having surgery for a gastrointestinal issue at the Cleveland Clinic and then having complications from blood clotting. Indians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti visited the 61-year-old Francona at his downtown apartment on Friday.

Francona was forced to leave the team last month to address a gastrointestinal problem that he’s battled for nearly a year.

In other MLB news:

—St. Louis Cardinals catcher Matt Wieters has been activated from the 10-day injured list after being sidelined by a broken left big toe. Catcher Andrew Knizner was optioned to the team’s alternate training site to make room for Wieters, who is 0 for 12 in six games in his second season with St. Louis.

NBA-KNICKS-COACHES

Woodson returns to Knicks as assistant on Thibodeau’s staff

UNDATED (AP) — Mike Woodson is returning to New York as an assistant on Tom Thibodeau’s (THIH’-buh-dohz) staff. He is the only Knicks coach to win a playoff series in the last two decades and the last one to even reach the postseason. Woodson was one of the assistant coaches announced today by the Knicks, who hired Thibodeau as their coach in July.

The Knicks had already said that longtime Kentucky assistant Kenny Payne had left John Calipari’s staff to join Thibodeau. They have now added Johnnie Bryant as associate head coach, and Woodson and Andy Greer as assistant coaches. Woodson took the Knicks to the second round in 2013.

NFL-WASHINGTON-PETERSON RELEASED

Washington releases Adrian Peterson

UNDATED (AP) — Washington has released veteran running back Adrian Peterson.

The team announced the surprise move Friday, less than 36 hours before NFL rosters must be trimmed to the 53-man limit and nine days before the start of the regular season. First-year coach Ron Rivera called Peterson early in the morning asking him to come to the facility, then delivered the news that the team was moving on from the 35-year-old.

Peterson played the past two seasons with Washington. He’s 1,053 yards behind Barry Sanders for fourth on the all-time rushing list and needs 12 TDs to catch Marcus Allen for the third most in NFL history.

In other NFL news:

—Greg Montgomery, the All-Pro punter who spent nine years in the NFL with Houston, Detroit and Baltimore, has died. He was 55. Montgomery died Aug. 23, according to an obituary posted by Metcalf & Jonkhoff Funeral Service in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Montgomery was an All-Pro in 1993 for the Oilers, and that was one of three times he led the NFL in punting.

—The Las Vegas Raiders have released safety Damarious Randall. Randall is the second veteran signed in the offseason as a free agent to bolster the secondary who was released by Las Vegas this week. The Raiders also cut cornerback Prince Amukamara.

KENTUCKY DERBY-SCRATCH

1-eyed Finnick the Fierce scratched from Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The field for the Kentucky Derby has been reduced to 16 after Finnick the Fierce was scratched. The one-eyed gelding has an apparent foot issue.

Saturday’s Derby will have its fewest starters since 2003, when Funny Cide beat 15 rivals. King Guillermo, owned by former major league All-Star Victor Martinez, was scratched because of a fever. Finnick the Fierce drew the No. 1 post position and was listed at 50-1 on the morning line. His absence means Max Player will break from the inside position. The field will be loaded into posts 3 through 18, with posts 1, 2, 19 and 20 left vacant.

TENNIS-US OPEN

Osaka overcomes test from teenager

NEW YORK (AP) — Naomi Osaka has moved into the fourth round of the U.S. Open by getting past 18-year-old Marta Kostyuk in three sets.

Osaka threw her racket after ceding the second set, then was one point from trailing 3-1 in the third. But she saved five break points to get to 2-all, starting a five-game run that ended the match. Osaka improved to 7-0 since tennis resumed after a hiatus of more than five months because of the pandemic.

Also moving into the fourth round is 2016 U.S. Open champion Angelique Kerber, who beat 20-year-old American Ann Li in straight sets. Kerber’s next opponent is another American, 28th-seeded Jennifer Brady, who beat Caroline Garcia.

Caty McNally, an 18-year-old from Ohio, eliminated No. 21 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova in three sets in a rain-delayed match to reach the third round. McNally’s 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 victory gives the host country 11 women in the third round at Flushing Meadows for the first time since 1992. McNally, who plays doubles with 16-year-old American Coco Gauff, had never been this far in singles at a Grand Slam tournament.

SPORTS-VIRUS OUTBREAK-THE LATEST

TCU postpones SMU game after positive tests

DALLAS (AP) — TCU and SMU postponed their Sept. 11 matchup in Fort Worth after the Horned Frogs said that some players and support staff tested positive for the coronavirus.

TCU athletic director Jeremiah Donati said the programs would try to make up the game at a later date. TCU is scheduled to play Iowa State in its Big 12 opener on Sept. 26. SMU opens its season on Saturday at Texas State

The TCU-SMU matchup is just the latest game upended by COVID issues. North Carolina State game at Virginia Tech was moved from Sept. 12 to 26. Marshall and East Carolina postponed their Sept. 12 game and no makeup date has been set.

In other outbreak news:

—The Indianapolis Colts say they will allow a maximum of 2,500 fans at Lucas Oil Stadium for the team’s home opener Sept. 20 against the Minnesota Vikings. That number was determined following discussions with the Marion County Public Health Department and set to meet local, NFL and CDC guidelines to help limit the spread of COVID-19. But the Colts will not operate their Touchdown Town outside the stadium until further notice.

TOPPS-SOFTBALL CARDS

Topps to produce first women’s softball card set

NEW YORK (AP) — The Topps Company will create women’s professional softball cards for the first time in its 82-year history.

Athletes Unlimited announced an agreement with Topps on Friday to create an online exclusive trading card set commemorating the new Athletes Unlimited league. The cards will be produced during the season and shipped when the set is completed. The set will include cards for 56 of the world’s top players, including 17 Olympians from the United States, Canada, Mexico and Italy.

Topps will also offer a “Championship Set” starting Oct. 5 that will feature the Athletes Unlimited Softball League Champion, Defensive Player of the Season and other award and highlight cards.

The season started Aug. 29 and will continue until Sept. 28.