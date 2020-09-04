Sports

NHL-STANLEY CUP

Stars prevail in OT

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — It took three tries this week, but the Dallas Stars have finally advanced to the NHL’s conference finals for the first time since 2008.

Rookie Joel Kiviranta completed his first NHL hat trick 7:24 into overtime to give the Stars a 5-4 win over the Colorado Avalanche. Kiviranta also provided the tying tally with 3 1/2 minutes left in regulation, just 10 seconds after Vladimir Namestnikov (nah-MEHST’-nih-kahv) put the Avs ahead.

Kiviranta had played in just two other postseason games and scored one goal in 11 games during the regular season.

Alexander Radulov (RAD’-yoo-lahv) provided the other Dallas goals, and Anton Khudobin (hoo-DOH’-bihn) stopped 40 shots.

Nazeem Kadri (NA’-zehm KA’-dree) had a goal and an assist for the Avalanche, who played without captain Gabriel Landeskog (LAND-dehs-kahg) and didn’t get a point from scoring wizard Nathan MacKinnon for the first time in 15 games this postseason.

Colorado was trying to win the series after dropping three of the first four games.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Braves take opener vs. Nats

UNDATED (AP) — The defending World Series champs currently own the second-worst record in the National League at 12-24 following their seventh consecutive loss.

Ronald Acuña (ah-KOON’-yuh) Jr. homered twice and Dansby Swanson added a two-run shot as the Atlanta Braves roughed up the Washington Nationals, 7-1 in Game 1 of a doubleheader. Swanson finished with three RBIs, including an RBI single in the sixth.

The Braves have won five straight heading into Game 2.

Elsewhere around the majors:

— Nick Castellanos (kas-tee-AH’-nohs) hit his 11th home run for the Reds in a 4-2 win over the Pirates in Game 1 of a doubleheader. Luis Castillo struck out eight over six strong innings of his first major league win since last September.

— Toronto won the opener of a twinbill as Danny Jansen hit a two-run homer, Travis Shaw had a solo shot in an 8-7 downing of the Red Sox. Shaw went 3 for 4 with a double in the Blue Jays’ third straight win and seventh in nine games.

— Jorge Polanco and Josh Donaldson hit back-to-back homers leading off the bottom of the first before the Twins held off the Tigers, 2-0 in Game 1 of a doubleheader. Randy Dobnak allowed four hits over five innings to get the win.

MLB-NEWS

Indians’ Francona recovering, still unable to rejoin team

UNDATED (AP) — Indians manager Terry Francona is feeling better after undergoing surgeries and a hospital stay. However, it may be some time before he’s healthy enough to rejoin the AL Central leaders.

Francona has missed 23 games after having surgery for a gastrointestinal issue at the Cleveland Clinic and then having complications from blood clotting.

In other MLB news:

— Cardinals catcher Matt Wieters (WEE’-turz) has been activated from the 10-day injured list after being sidelined by a broken left big toe. Catcher Andrew Knizner was optioned to the team’s alternate training site to make room for Wieters, who is 0 for 12 in six games this year.

PGA-TOUR CHAMPIONS

Rahm catches Johnson at Tour Championship

ATLANTA (AP) — Jon Rahm and Dustin Johnson share the first-round lead after one round of the PGA’s Tour Championship.

Rahm fired a 5-under 65 that allowed him to make up the two-shot deficit. Johnson was awarded the two-shot edge over Rahm at the start of the round for being No. 1 seed in the FedEx Cup.

Johnson shot a 67 but lost a three-shot edge early with back-to-back bogeys to end the front nine and a bogey on 18.

Justin Thomas is alone in third, two off the pace and two ahead of Rory McIlroy.

TENNIS-US OPEN

Osaka overcomes test from teenager

NEW YORK (AP) — Fourth seed Naomi Osaka is among today’s third-round winners at the U.S. Open.

Osaka continued to struggle deep into the match before winning the last five games of a 6-3, 6-7, 6-2 triumph over 18-year-old Marta Kostyuk. The 2018 Open champ heaved her racket during the second set and admitted to cursing at herself before improving to 7-0 since the WTA Tour resumed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Also moving into the fourth round is 2016 U.S. Open champion Angelique Kerber, who beat 20-year-old American Ann Li in straight sets. Kerber’s next opponent is another American, 28th-seeded Jennifer Brady, who beat Caroline Garcia.

American teenager Caty McNally reached the third round with a rain-delayed victory against Ekaterina Alexandrova, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6. Her win put 11 U.S.-born women in Round 3.

Eighth seed Petra Martic claimed her third-round match in straight sets.

Winners on the men’s side Friday include seventh seed David Goffin.

NBA-KNICKS-COACHES

Woodson returns to Knicks as assistant on Thibodeau’s staff

UNDATED (AP) — Mike Woodson is returning to New York as an assistant on Tom Thibodeau’s (THIH’-buh-dohz) staff. He is the only Knicks coach to win a playoff series in the last two decades and the last one to even reach the postseason. The Knicks also added Johnnie Bryant as associate head coach.

NFL-NEWS

Washington cuts AP

UNDATED (AP) — Washington’s NFL team has pulled off a stunning surprise by releasing veteran running back Adrian Peterson.

Head coach Ron Rivera called Peterson early in the morning asking him to come to the facility, then delivered the news that the team was moving on from the 35-year-old. The decision comes as teams need to get to the 53-man limit by Sunday.

Peterson played the past two seasons with Washington. He’s 1,053 yards behind Barry Sanders for fourth on the all-time rushing list and needs 12 TDs to catch Marcus Allen for the third most in NFL history.

In other NFL news:

— Former All-Pro punter Greg Montgomery has died at 55. Montgomery spent nine years in the NFL with Houston, Detroit and Baltimore, earning All-Pro honors with the 1993 Oilers. He led the league in punting three times.

— The Raiders have released safety Damarious Randall. Randall is the second veteran defensive back to be cut by the team this week after signing a free-agent deal in the offsesaon.

KENTUCKY DERBY-SCRATCH

1-eyed Finnick the Fierce scratched from Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The field for the Kentucky Derby has been reduced to 16 after Finnick the Fierce was scratched. The one-eyed gelding has an apparent foot issue.

Saturday’s Derby will have its fewest starters since 2003, when Funny Cide beat 15 rivals.

SPORTS-VIRUS OUTBREAK

TCU postpones SMU game after positive tests

DALLAS (AP) — TCU and SMU have postponed their Sept. 11 matchup in Fort Worth after the Horned Frogs said that some players and support staff tested positive for the coronavirus.

TCU athletic director Jeremiah Donati said the programs would try to make up the game at a later date.

In other outbreak news:

— The Indianapolis Colts say they will allow a maximum of 2,500 fans at Lucas Oil Stadium for the team’s home opener Sept. 20 against the Minnesota Vikings. That number was determined following discussions with the Marion County Public Health Department and set to meet local, NFL and CDC guidelines to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

TOPPS-SOFTBALL CARDS

Topps to produce first women’s softball card set

NEW YORK (AP) — The Topps Company will create women’s professional softball cards for the first time in its 82-year history.

The cards will be produced during the season and shipped when the set is completed. The set will include cards for 56 of the world’s top players, including 17 Olympians from the United States, Canada, Mexico and Italy.