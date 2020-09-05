Sports

KENTUCKY DERBY

Tiz the Law is a big favorite

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — In a Kentucky Derby postponed four months because of the coronavirus, Tiz the Law is the biggest favorite at 3-5 odds since 1989. He was a dominating winner of the Belmont Stakes, the kickoff to this year’s reconfigured Triple Crown.

Tiz the Law faces 15 rivals Saturday in the 1 1/4-mile Derby, the smallest field since 2003. Trainer Bob Baffert saddles 8-1 shot Authentic and 15-1 shot Thousand Words in his bid to win a record-tying sixth Derby. There won’t be any fans in the stands and the infield because of the pandemic. Says Baffert: “It’s going to be weird.”

Saturday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies and a high of 82 degrees, quite a contrast to the cool and rainy weather when the race is usually run in late spring. Post time is 7:01 p.m. EDT.

NHL-STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

Flyers and Islanders meet in Game 7

TORONTO (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning will finally learn who their opponent will be in the Eastern Conference finals. That will be determined Saturday night when the Philadelphia Flyers meet the New York Islanders in Game 7 of their semifinal series.

Philadelphia forced the deciding game with a 5-4 overtime win on Thursday night. The Flyers have won three games in overtime in the same series for the first time in franchise history.

NHL-STANLEY CUP-NO CANADA

No Canada: Country’s Stanley Cup drought hits 27 years

UNDATED (AP) — Canada’s Stanley Cup drought is now at 27 years.

That became official when the Vancouver Canucks lost 3-0 to the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday in Game 7 of their Western Conference semifinal.

A Canadian team hasn’t won the Stanley Cup since the Montreal Canadiens in 1993.

The Stanley Cup, however, will be awarded in Canada for the first time since 2011 when the Boston Bruins beat the Canucks in Vancouver in Game 7.

Edmonton will host the Stanley Cup final this year. The Alberta capital and Toronto have served as hubs for the NHL postseason during the pandemic.

Six of Canada’s seven teams — Ottawa the exception — were part of the NHL’s 24-team restart after the season was halted because of COVID-19 in March. Only Vancouver, Montreal and Calgary survived the qualifying round. Eliminated in that round were Toronto, Winnipeg and Edmonton.

Montreal and Calgary were ousted in the first round. Vancouver beat the defending champion St. Louis Blues before having its hopes dashed by Vegas.

NBA PLAYOFFS

Game 4 for Raptors-Celtics, Game 2 for Nuggets-Clippers

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Saturday brings another NBA playoff doubleheader. Game 4 awaits in the Eastern Conference semifinal series between the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics. After that, it’s Game 2 in the Western Conference semifinal series between the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Celtics lead their matchup 2-1, while the Clippers have a 1-0 lead in their series.

The Clippers have won three consecutive playoff games, which might not sound all that impressive — but it matches the longest such streak in franchise history. They also won three straight in 2015.

NFL-NEWS

Watson agrees to 4-year, $160 million extension with Texans

UNDATED (AP) — Deshaun Watson has agreed to a four-year, $160 million contract extension with the Houston Texans. Watson announced the signing on Twitter on Saturday. The deal makes Watson the second-highest paid quarterback in the league, behind Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, who signed a 10-year deal worth up to $503 million in July.

The 24-year-old Watson has appeared in 38 games with 37 starts in his first three seasons with the Texans. He threw for 3,852 yards and 26 touchdowns last season when he led the Texans to the divisional round of the playoffs.

In other NFL news:

— NFL cutdown day has forced the Miami Dolphins to acknowledge the failure of their Josh Rosen experiment. Miami has released Rosen, who was acquired from Arizona in April 2019 for second- and fifth-round draft picks. He started three games last year, throwing five interceptions and one touchdown pass, and was the No. 3 quarterback behind Ryan Fitzpatrick and rookie Tua Tagovailoa (TOO’-ah tuhng-ah-vy-LOH’-ah) in training camp this summer. The decision to cut Rosen signals the Dolphins are confident in the health of top draft pick Tagovailoa, who has returned from a hip injury that ended his Alabama career in November. The 37-year-old Fitzpatrick has been named the starter for the Dolphins’ season opener Sept. 13 at New England.

— The Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals will be allowed to have 6,000 fans at two home games this season. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Saturday that the teams have been granted a variance for a “two-game trial” on a state requirement limiting 1,500 people at outdoor gatherings. The variance allows for no more than 1,500 fans in each side of the stadium. Fans will be required to wear masks throughout the games.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Bumgarner to face his former team

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Former Giants ace Madison Bumgarner will face his former club at last when he takes the mound for the Arizona Diamondbacks Saturday night in San Francisco. The 2014 World Series MVP missed Arizona’s visit to Oracle Park last month while rehabbing a mid-back strain. He will come off the injured list to make his first appearance since Aug. 9.

The star lefty is 0-3 with a 9.35 ERA after he signed an $85 million, five-year contract with the Diamondbacks during the offseason.

Trevor Cahill will make his third straight start for the D-backs.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— The Yankees might get shortstop Gleyber Torres back in the lineup a day earlier than expected. Torres has been out with a left hamstring strain, and manager Aaron Boone said early Friday that Torres could get back in the lineup Sunday. Boone changed course after New York split a doubleheader in Baltimore that night, saying there’s a “good chance” Torres could go Saturday against the Orioles. Torres is a career .345 hitter with 16 homers in 31 games against Baltimore.

— Braves right-hander Max Fried is the only qualified starting pitcher in the majors who hasn’t given up a home run this season, a run he’ll try to extend against the Nationals. NL East-leading Atlanta has won all eight of Fried’s starts. Washington right-hander Erick Fedde will face the Braves for the first time this season, and the first time in Atlanta.

TENNIS-US OPEN

Sakkari makes quick work of Anisimova

NEW YORK (AP) — Maria Sakkari has reached the fourth round of the U.S. Open after needing just 55 minutes to eliminate mistake-prone American teen Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 6-1. The 22nd-seeded Anisimova, who turned 19 on Monday, finished with 28 unforced errors and just four winners. Sakkari made eight errors.

The 15th-seeded Sakkari entered 2020 with an 0-7 record in third-round matches at major championships. But she finally won at that stage at the Australian Open in January, then did it again Saturday in Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Later Saturday, Serena Williams will face Sloane Stephens Saturday in an All-American showdown between past champions. It will be the seventh match between the two players. Williams leads the head-to-head series 5-1, including four wins in a row. But they haven’t played each other since the 2015 French Open. Stephens’ only head-to-head victory came at the 2013 Australian Open.

That will be the day’s second match in Arthur Ashe Stadium, following 2019 men’s runner-up Daniil Medvedev against American wild-card entry J.J. Wolf, who is ranked 138th. The Ashe schedule at night features 2014 champion Marin Cilic (CHIHL’-ihch) against No. 2 seed Dominic Thiem (teem), and Madison Keys, the runner-up to Stephens three years ago, against Alize Cornet.

F1-ITALIAN GP

Hamilton takes Italian GP pole, Ferrari struggles again

MONZA, Italy (AP) — Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton set a track record at the Italian Grand Prix as he clinched a record-extending 94th pole position Saturday.

Hamilton nudged Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas into second place by just 0.069 seconds.

Ferrari’s troubles went from bad to worse as both cars failed to qualify inside the top 10 at the team’s home circuit for the first time since 1984.

NASCAR-PLAYOFFS-FANS

Some fans will be able to attend playoff opener

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — When NASCAR’s playoffs begin Sunday at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina, up to 8,000 spectators will be allowed to attend.

Darlington joins Bristol in Tennessee, Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama, Texas Motor Speedway and the championship finale at Phoenix as venues allowing limited spectators during the next 10 weeks, the most important stretch of NASCAR’s season. Las Vegas, Charlotte, Kansas and Martinsville, Virginia are awaiting state approval. Next week’s race in Richmond, Virginia, will be without fans.

NASCAR completed four events before the coronavirus pandemic shut it down for 10 weeks. When competition resumed in May, NASCAR cut every bit of its pageantry from race weekends.