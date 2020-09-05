Sports

KENTUCKY DERBY

Tiz the Law is a big favorite

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — In a Kentucky Derby postponed four months because of the coronavirus, Tiz the Law is the biggest favorite at 3-5 odds since 1989. He was a dominating winner of the Belmont Stakes, the kickoff to this year’s reconfigured Triple Crown.

Tiz the Law faces 15 rivals Saturday in the 1 1/4-mile Derby, the smallest field since 2003. Trainer Bob Baffert saddles 8-1 shot Authentic and 15-1 shot Thousand Words in his bid to win a record-tying sixth Derby. There won’t be any fans in the stands and the infield because of the pandemic. Says Baffert: “It’s going to be weird.”

Multiple groups, including armed militias, are planning protests and counterprotests in the streets outside over police killings of unarmed Black Americans. The Derby is unfolding in the hometown of Breonna Taylor, an emergency medical technician shot dead in her home in March when police burst in to serve a search warrant. Demonstrators have been protesting downtown for more than 100 days, calling for the officers involved to be prosecuted.

Post time is 7:01 p.m. EDT.

NHL-STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

Flyers and Islanders meet in Game 7

TORONTO (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning will finally learn who their opponent will be in the Eastern Conference finals. That will be determined Saturday night when the Philadelphia Flyers meet the New York Islanders in Game 7 of their semifinal series.

Philadelphia forced the deciding game with a 5-4 overtime win on Thursday night. The Flyers have won three games in overtime in the same series for the first time in franchise history.

NHL-STANLEY CUP-NO CANADA

No Canada: Country’s Stanley Cup drought hits 27 years

UNDATED (AP) — Canada’s Stanley Cup drought is now at 27 years.

That became official when the Vancouver Canucks lost 3-0 to the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday in Game 7 of their Western Conference semifinal.

A Canadian team hasn’t won the Stanley Cup since the Montreal Canadiens in 1993. The Stanley Cup, however, will be awarded in Canada for the first time since 2011 when the Boston Bruins beat the Canucks in Vancouver in Game 7.

Edmonton will host the Stanley Cup final this year. The Alberta capital and Toronto have served as hubs for the NHL postseason during the pandemic.

Six of Canada’s seven teams — Ottawa the exception — were part of the NHL’s 24-team restart after the season was halted because of COVID-19 in March. Only Vancouver, Montreal and Calgary survived the qualifying round. Eliminated in that round were Toronto, Winnipeg and Edmonton.

Montreal and Calgary were ousted in the first round. Vancouver beat the defending champion St. Louis Blues before having its hopes dashed by Vegas.

NBA PLAYOFFS

Game 4 for Raptors-Celtics, Game 2 for Nuggets-Clippers

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Saturday brings another NBA playoff doubleheader. Game 4 awaits in the Eastern Conference semifinal series between the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics. After that, it’s Game 2 in the Western Conference semifinal series between the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Celtics lead their matchup 2-1, while the Clippers have a 1-0 lead in their series.

The Clippers have won three consecutive playoff games, which might not sound all that impressive — but it matches the longest such streak in franchise history. They also won three straight in 2015.

NFL-NEWS

Watson agrees to 4-year, $160 million extension with Texans

UNDATED (AP) — Deshaun Watson has agreed to a four-year, $160 million contract extension with the Houston Texans. Watson announced the signing on Twitter on Saturday. The deal makes Watson the second-highest paid quarterback in the league, behind Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, who signed a 10-year deal worth up to $503 million in July.

The 24-year-old Watson has appeared in 38 games with 37 starts in his first three seasons with the Texans. He threw for 3,852 yards and 26 touchdowns last season when he led the Texans to the divisional round of the playoffs.

In other NFL news:

— Keenan Allen has signed a four-year extension with the Los Angeles Chargers that will make him the league’s second-highest paid receiver in average money. That’s according to a person familiar with the deal, who says it is worth $80.1 million with $50 million guaranteed. Allen is going into his eighth season and has made the Pro Bowl each of the past three seasons. He had 104 receptions last season, breaking his own franchise record for single-season catches.

— NFL cutdown day has forced the Miami Dolphins to acknowledge the failure of their Josh Rosen experiment. Miami has released Rosen, who was acquired from Arizona in April 2019 for second- and fifth-round draft picks. He started three games last year, throwing five interceptions and one touchdown pass, and was the No. 3 quarterback behind Ryan Fitzpatrick and rookie Tua Tagovailoa (TOO’-ah tuhng-ah-vy-LOH’-ah) in training camp this summer. The 37-year-old Fitzpatrick has been named the starter for the Dolphins’ season opener Sept. 13 at New England.

— Browns rookie coach Kevin Stefanski has his first 53-man roster. Cleveland made 24 cuts Saturday to get to the league’s mandated 53-man limit. Some notable names are among them, including defensive end Chad Thomas, a third-round pick in 2018, and running back Dontrell Hilliard, who handled return duties last season. Stefanski is going with just two quarterbacks out of the gate, Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum. Third-stringer Garrett Gilbert, a close friend of Mayfield, was cut but could be added to the practice squad if he clears waivers.

— The Carolina Panthers have waived running back Reggie Bonnafon in one of their moves to get down to 53 players. Bonnafon ran for 116 yards with a touchdown in 16 games last year and played a major role on special teams. Mike Davis won the No. 2 running back job behind All-Pro Christian McCaffrey, and Trent Cannon made the roster over Bonnafon as the third back. Carolina kept three quarterbacks: starter Teddy Bridgewater, Will Grier and P.J. Walker. The No. 2 QB spot is still open for competition.

— The Jacksonville Jaguars are going with a college journeyman and sixth-round draft pick as their backup quarterback. General manager Dave Caldwell and coach Doug Marrone kept rookie Jake Luton to play behind Gardner Minshew as they finalized their 53-man roster. They cut veteran Mike Glennon and waived Josh Dobbs. Luton was one of the biggest surprises of Jacksonville’s training camp, along with undrafted rookie running back James Robinson, sixth-round receiver Collin Johnson and undrafted rookie cornerback Luq Barcoo.

— The Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals will be allowed to have 6,000 fans at two home games this season. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Saturday that the teams have been granted a variance for a “two-game trial” on a state requirement limiting 1,500 people at outdoor gatherings. The variance allows for no more than 1,500 fans in each side of the stadium. Fans will be required to wear masks throughout the games.

TENNIS-US OPEN

Williams beats Stephens in 3 sets at US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams has come back from a slow start to beat Sloane Stephens 2-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the third round of the U.S. Open.

Williams’ victory in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday allowed her to avoid what would have been her earliest exit at Flushing Meadows since she lost in the third round in her tournament debut all the way back in 1998. Williams was 16 then and had yet to win a Grand Slam title. She turns 39 in three weeks and is pursuing her 24th major championship in singles.

Williams will face Maria Sakkari of Greece in the fourth round.

F1-ITALIAN GP

Hamilton takes Italian GP pole, Ferrari struggles again

MONZA, Italy (AP) — Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton set a track record at the Italian Grand Prix as he clinched a record-extending 94th pole position Saturday.

Hamilton nudged Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas into second place by just 0.069 seconds.

Ferrari’s troubles went from bad to worse as both cars failed to qualify inside the top 10 at the team’s home circuit for the first time since 1984.

NASCAR-PLAYOFFS-FANS

Some fans will be able to attend playoff opener

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — When NASCAR’s playoffs begin Sunday at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina, up to 8,000 spectators will be allowed to attend.

Darlington joins Bristol in Tennessee, Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama, Texas Motor Speedway and the championship finale at Phoenix as venues allowing limited spectators during the next 10 weeks, the most important stretch of NASCAR’s season. Las Vegas, Charlotte, Kansas and Martinsville, Virginia are awaiting state approval. Next week’s race in Richmond, Virginia, will be without fans.

NASCAR completed four events before the coronavirus pandemic shut it down for 10 weeks. When competition resumed in May, NASCAR cut every bit of its pageantry from race weekends.