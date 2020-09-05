Sports

KENTUCKY DERBY

Tiz the Law is a big favorite

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — In a Kentucky Derby postponed four months because of the coronavirus, Tiz the Law is the biggest favorite at 3-5 odds since 1989. He was a dominating winner of the Belmont Stakes, the kickoff to this year’s reconfigured Triple Crown.

Tiz the Law faces 15 rivals Saturday in the 1 1/4-mile Derby, the smallest field since 2003. Trainer Bob Baffert saddles 8-1 shot Authentic and 15-1 shot Thousand Words in his bid to win a record-tying sixth Derby. There won’t be any fans in the stands and the infield because of the pandemic. Says Baffert: “It’s going to be weird.”

Multiple groups, including armed militias, are planning protests and counterprotests in the streets outside over police killings of unarmed Black Americans. The Derby is unfolding in the hometown of Breonna Taylor, an emergency medical technician shot dead in her home in March when police burst in to serve a search warrant. Demonstrators have been protesting downtown for more than 100 days, calling for the officers involved to be prosecuted.

Post time is 7:01 p.m. EDT.

NHL-STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

Flyers and Islanders meet in Game 7

TORONTO (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning will finally learn who their opponent will be in the Eastern Conference finals. That will be determined Saturday night when the Philadelphia Flyers meet the New York Islanders in Game 7 of their semifinal series.

Philadelphia forced the deciding game with a 5-4 overtime win on Thursday night. The Flyers have won three games in overtime in the same series for the first time in franchise history.

NHL-STANLEY CUP-NO CANADA

No Canada: Country’s Stanley Cup drought hits 27 years

UNDATED (AP) — Canada’s Stanley Cup drought is now at 27 years.

That became official when the Vancouver Canucks lost 3-0 to the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday in Game 7 of their Western Conference semifinal.

A Canadian team hasn’t won the Stanley Cup since the Montreal Canadiens in 1993. The Stanley Cup, however, will be awarded in Canada for the first time since 2011 when the Boston Bruins beat the Canucks in Vancouver in Game 7.

Edmonton will host the Stanley Cup final this year. The Alberta capital and Toronto have served as hubs for the NHL postseason during the pandemic.

Six of Canada’s seven teams — Ottawa the exception — were part of the NHL’s 24-team restart after the season was halted because of COVID-19 in March. Only Vancouver, Montreal and Calgary survived the qualifying round. Eliminated in that round were Toronto, Winnipeg and Edmonton.

Montreal and Calgary were ousted in the first round. Vancouver beat the defending champion St. Louis Blues before having its hopes dashed by Vegas.

NBA PLAYOFFS

Game 4 for Raptors-Celtics, Game 2 for Nuggets-Clippers

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Saturday brings another NBA playoff doubleheader. Game 4 awaits in the Eastern Conference semifinal series between the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics. After that, it’s Game 2 in the Western Conference semifinal series between the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Celtics lead their matchup 2-1, while the Clippers have a 1-0 lead in their series.

The Clippers have won three consecutive playoff games, which might not sound all that impressive — but it matches the longest such streak in franchise history. They also won three straight in 2015.

NFL-NEWS

Watson agrees to 4-year, $160 million extension with Texans

UNDATED (AP) — Deshaun Watson has agreed to a four-year, $160 million contract extension with the Houston Texans. Watson announced the signing on Twitter on Saturday. The deal makes Watson the second-highest paid quarterback in the league, behind Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, who signed a 10-year deal worth up to $503 million in July.

The 24-year-old Watson has appeared in 38 games with 37 starts in his first three seasons with the Texans. He threw for 3,852 yards and 26 touchdowns last season when he led the Texans to the divisional round of the playoffs.

In other NFL news:

— Keenan Allen has signed a four-year extension with the Los Angeles Chargers that will make him the league’s second-highest paid receiver in average money. That’s according to a person familiar with the deal, who says it is worth $80.1 million with $50 million guaranteed. Allen is going into his eighth season and has made the Pro Bowl each of the past three seasons. He had 104 receptions last season, breaking his own franchise record for single-season catches.

— Joe Flacco passed his physical and will start the season on the New York Jets’ active roster as one of Sam Darnold’s backups. The veteran quarterback had been on the active/physically unable to perform list throughout training camp while recovering from neck surgery. The Jets announced Saturday that Flacco was activated among the flurry of moves the team made to get down to the 53-player roster limit. Backup quarterback David Fales was released and Mike White waived. The Jets had three surprise cuts in center/guard Jonotthan Harrison, linebacker James Burgess and cornerback Nate Hairston.

— The theory that NFL teams would go with three quarterbacks to start the pandemic-impacted season took a hit Saturday. Lots of third-stringers were sent packing as the 32 teams got down to the 53-man limit. The season opens Thursday night with Houston at Super Bowl champion Kansas City. Perhaps most noteworthy was Miami releasing Josh Rosen, a first-round selection by Arizona in 2018 who was dealt to the Dolphins last year after the Cardinals took Kyler Murray with the top overall selection. Rosen was behind veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick and first-rounder Tua Tagovailoa (TOO’-ah tuhng-ah-vy-LOH’-ah) on the depth chart.

— Alex Smith has made Washington’s initial 53-man roster 22 months since breaking two bones in his right leg. Coach Ron Rivera says the veteran quarterback is on the team and there’s no plan to put Smith on injured reserve. Smith may even be Dwayne Haskins’ backup Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles after participating in full 11-on-11 drills at practice in recent days. Rivera says Smith has been fully cleared for contact and everything else but hasn’t gotten hit by teammates during practice.

—The Kansas City Chiefs are content to defend their Super Bowl title largely with the team that won it. After signing a handful of veteran free agents during an offseason unlike other, the Chiefs waived the majority of them Saturday as they trimmed down to 53 players for the start of the regular season. Among the notable names were running back DeAndre Washington, who was signed from Oakland, and former Miami safety Adrian Colbert. Most of the players waived as the Chiefs trimmed from their 80-man camp roster ahead of their opener Thursday night against Houston were inexpensive fliers and undrafted free agents.

— Browns rookie coach Kevin Stefanski has his first 53-man roster. Cleveland made 24 cuts Saturday to get to the league’s mandated 53-man limit. Some notable names are among them, including defensive end Chad Thomas, a third-round pick in 2018, and running back Dontrell Hilliard, who handled return duties last season. Stefanski is going with just two quarterbacks out of the gate, Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum. Third-stringer Garrett Gilbert, a close friend of Mayfield, was cut but could be added to the practice squad if he clears waivers.

— The Carolina Panthers have waived running back Reggie Bonnafon in one of their moves to get down to 53 players. Bonnafon ran for 116 yards with a touchdown in 16 games last year and played a major role on special teams. Mike Davis won the No. 2 running back job behind All-Pro Christian McCaffrey, and Trent Cannon made the roster over Bonnafon as the third back. Carolina kept three quarterbacks: starter Teddy Bridgewater, Will Grier and P.J. Walker. The No. 2 QB spot is still open for competition.

— The Jacksonville Jaguars are going with a college journeyman and sixth-round draft pick as their backup quarterback. General manager Dave Caldwell and coach Doug Marrone kept rookie Jake Luton to play behind Gardner Minshew as they finalized their 53-man roster. They cut veteran Mike Glennon and waived Josh Dobbs. Luton was one of the biggest surprises of Jacksonville’s training camp, along with undrafted rookie running back James Robinson, sixth-round receiver Collin Johnson and undrafted rookie cornerback Luq Barcoo.

— The Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals will be allowed to have 6,000 fans at two home games this season. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Saturday that the teams have been granted a variance for a “two-game trial” on a state requirement limiting 1,500 people at outdoor gatherings. The variance allows for no more than 1,500 fans in each side of the stadium. Fans will be required to wear masks throughout the games.

— Oft-injured tight end Jake Butt joins Washington’s Alex Smith as a feel-good story on the NFL’s cutdown day. Butt is a fourth-year pro from Michigan who has played in three NFL games. That’s the same number of torn ACLs he’s suffered in football. He blew out both knees while in college at Michigan and in 2018 he sustained his third major knee injury. Butt considered quitting during his latest rehab but was raised to just keep showing up. That perseverance paid off Saturday when he made the roster coming out of camp.

— Daily testing for COVID-19, except on game days, has been extended into the regular season by the NFL and the players’ union. All players and other team personnel categorized in Tiers 1 and 2 will continue to be tested each day, a process that has worked relatively well for the league as it approaches the first game on Thursday night in Kansas City. With no testing on game days, the pregame coronavirus exams will be conducted on the day before the game and must be completed before a club travels.

MLB-NEWS

Nationals give multiyear extension to GM Mike Rizzo

ATLANTA (AP) — The Washington Nationals and general manager Mike Rizzo have finalized a multiyear contract extension. The 59-year-old Rizzo, who also holds the title of president of baseball operations, built the team that won the 2019 World Series championship. T

he Nationals have won four NL East titles, most recently in 2017. They won the last season’s World Series after making the playoffs as a wild card.

This year, the Nationals are in last place in the division in the pandemic-shortened season. Rizzo is in his 12th season guiding the Nationals’ baseball operations. He has the fourth-longest active tenure of any general manager in the majors.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander has a strained oblique and likely will miss the remainder of the season. Santander has been one of the best players on a rebuilding team that has performed above expectations following two straight 100-loss seasons. Baltimore took a 17-21 record into Saturday night’s game against the Yankees. Santander sustained the injury in the opener of a doubleheader against New York on Friday.

— Jose Altuve was placed on the 10-day injured list by the Houston Astros before their doubleheader against the Los Angeles Angels. The move is retroactive to Friday after the second baseman sprained his right knee while sliding into third base during Thursday’s game against Texas. The 2017 AL MVP is batting only .224 this season, but he was 16 of 48 over his last 14 games.

TENNIS-US OPEN

Williams beats Stephens in 3 sets at US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams has avoided what would have been her earliest loss at the U.S. Open since her 1998 debut by coming back to beat Sloane Stephens 2-6, 6-2, 6-2. Williams moves into the fourth round at Flushing Meadows.

She will face 15th-seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece next. They played each other at the hard-court Western & Southern Open last month, and Sakkari beat Williams there.

On Saturday, Stephens played nearly perfectly in the first set, while Williams made mistake after mistake. Eventually, 23-time Grand Slam champion Williams got her shots headed where she wanted, while it was 2017 U.S. Open titlist Stephens who faltered.

F1-ITALIAN GP

Hamilton takes Italian GP pole, Ferrari struggles again

MONZA, Italy (AP) — Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton set a track record at the Italian Grand Prix as he clinched a record-extending 94th pole position Saturday.

Hamilton nudged Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas into second place by just 0.069 seconds.

Ferrari’s troubles went from bad to worse as both cars failed to qualify inside the top 10 at the team’s home circuit for the first time since 1984.

NASCAR-PLAYOFFS-FANS

Some fans will be able to attend playoff opener

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — When NASCAR’s playoffs begin Sunday at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina, up to 8,000 spectators will be allowed to attend.

Darlington joins Bristol in Tennessee, Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama, Texas Motor Speedway and the championship finale at Phoenix as venues allowing limited spectators during the next 10 weeks, the most important stretch of NASCAR’s season. Las Vegas, Charlotte, Kansas and Martinsville, Virginia are awaiting state approval. Next week’s race in Richmond, Virginia, will be without fans.

NASCAR completed four events before the coronavirus pandemic shut it down for 10 weeks. When competition resumed in May, NASCAR cut every bit of its pageantry from race weekends.