Sports

KENTUCKY DERBY

Authentic edges Tiz the Law to win Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — For Authentic, it’s better late than never.

Authentic has captured the pandemic-delayed Kentucky Derby in front of near-empty empty stands at Churchill Downs. With John Velazquez aboard, Authentic went off at 9-1 and grabbed the lead out of the game before holding off 3-5 favorite, Tiz the Law by 1 1/4 lengths.

It’s the sixth Derby victory for Bob Baffert, tying the all-time record for trainers. Ben Jones picked up his sixth Derby win as a trainer with Hill Gail in 1952.

The bay colt ran 1 1/4 miles in 2:00.61 under Velazquez, who earned his third Derby.

Tiz the Law already had won the Belmont Stakes, the kickoff to the Triple Crown that was run in June at a shorter distance. A victory in the Derby would set him up for a Triple try in the Preakness on Oct. 3.

Baffert’s other horse, Thousand Words, got spooked in the paddock, reared up and fell on his side. He was scratched by the veterinarians.

Mr. Big News finished third at 46-1.

TENNIS-US OPEN

Williams outlasts Stephens at U.S. Open

NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams is still alive in her latest bid for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam, but she had her hands full against fellow American Sloane Stephens early in the third round.

Williams has avoided what would have been her earliest loss at the U.S. Open since her 1998 debut by coming back to beat Stephens, 2-6, 6-2, 6-2 to advance to the Round of 16. Next up for Williams is 15th seed Maria Sakkari, who beat her at the Western & Southern Open at Flushing Meadow last month. Sakkari advanced Saturday with a 6-3, 6-1 victory against American Amanda Anisimova.

American Caty McNally is out following a 7-5, 6-1 setback against Elise Mertens. The 16th-seeded Mertens is joined in the fourth round by Karolina Muchova and Tsvetana Pironkova, who knocked out No. 18 Donna Vekic in straight sets.

On the men’s side, third seed Daniil Medvedev reached the fourth round while ousting American Jeffrey John Wolf, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2. Also advancing are sixth seed Matteo Berrettini, 10th seed Andrey Rublev No. 15 Felix Auger-Aliassime (ah-LEE’-sih-may) and unseeded American Frances Tiafoe (TEE’-ah-foh).

Vasek Pospisil pulled off Saturday’s biggest surprise in the men’s bracket by eliminating No. 8 Roberto Bautista-Agut (ah-GOO), 7-5, 2-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

MLB-SCHEDULE

A’s top Padres to end skid

UNDATED (AP) — The Oakland Athletics have halted a three-game losing streak by bouncing back from Friday’s 7-0 loss to San Diego.

Ramón Laureano homered and Sean Manaea (mah-NY’-ah) won his third straight start as the A’s doubled up the Padres, 8-4. Matt Olson hit a two-run triple and new addition Tommy La Stella had an RBI double to back Manaea, who allowed one run and four hits over five innings.

Elsewhere on the major league schedule:

— Adam Wainwright pitched six-hit ball into the seventh inning to pitch the Cardinals to a 4-2 win over the Cubs in Game 1 of a doubleheader. Wainwright allowed two runs, struck out six and walked one to improve to 4-0 for the first time in his career.

MLB-NEWS

Nationals give multiyear extension to GM Mike Rizzo

UNDATED (AP) — Washington Nationals general manager and president of baseball operations Mike Rizzo has finalized a multiyear contract extension with the team.

The Nationals have won four NL East titles, most recently in 2017. They won the last season’s World Series after making the playoffs as a wild card.

The Nationals currently are in last place in the division in the pandemic-shortened season. Rizzo is in his 12th season guiding the Nationals’ baseball operations.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— Jose Altuve (al-TOO’-vay) has landed on the 10-day injured list by the Astros. The second baseman sprained his right knee while sliding into third base Thursday against Texas. The 2017 AL MVP is batting only .224 this season, but he was 16 of 48 over his last 14 games.

— Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander (sahn-tahn-DEHR’) has a strained oblique and likely will miss the remainder of the season. Santander has been one of the best players on a rebuilding team that has performed above expectations following two straight 100-loss seasons. He sustained the injury in the opener of a doubleheader against the Yankees on Friday.

PGA-TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP

Johnson tops leaderboard

ATLANTA (AP) — Top-ranked Dustin Johnson is the leader at the midway point of the Tour Championship.

Johnson closed a two-putt birdie for an even-par 70 and a one-shot lead lead over Sungjae Im, who birdied three of his last four holes for a 64.

Former Tour Championship winner Xander Schauffele (SHOW’-flee) ran off three straight birdies late in his round for a 65 that puts him two shots back.

NFL-NEWS

Watson agrees to extension with Texans

UNDATED (AP) — Deshaun Watson has agreed to a four-year, $160 million contract extension with the Houston Texans. The deal makes Watson the second-highest paid quarterback in the league, behind Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, who signed a 10-year deal worth up to $503 million in July.

The 24-year-old Watson has appeared in 38 games with 37 starts in his first three seasons with the Texans. He threw for 3,852 yards and 26 touchdowns last season when he led the Texans to the divisional round of the playoffs.

In other NFL news:

— Chargers Pro Bowl wideout Keenan Allen has signed a four-year extension that will make him the league’s second-highest paid receiver in average money. That’s according to a person familiar with the deal, who says it is worth $80.1 million with $50 million guaranteed. He had 104 receptions last season, breaking his own franchise record for single-season catches.

— Joe Flacco passed his physical and will start the season on the Jets’ active roster as one of Sam Darnold’s backups. The veteran quarterback had been on the active/physically unable to perform list throughout training camp while recovering from neck surgery.

— A person familiar with the situation says Dallas right tackle La’el Collins and linebacker Sean Lee will start the season on injured reserve with a chance to return after three weeks. Coach Mike McCarthy hasn’t specified the nature of the injuries.

— Quarterback Josh Rosen is available after being released by the Dolphins. The former first-round pick was behind veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick and first-rounder Tua Tagovailoa (TOO’-ah tuhng-ah-vy-LOH’-ah) on the depth chart.

— Alex Smith has made Washington’s initial 53-man roster 22 months since breaking two bones in his right leg. Coach Ron Rivera says there’s no plan to put Smith on injured reserve. Smith may even be Dwayne Haskins’ backup Week 1 against the Eagles after participating in full 11-on-11 drills at practice in recent days.

— The Jaguars are going with a college journeyman and sixth-round draft pick as their backup quarterback. General manager Dave Caldwell and coach Doug Marrone kept rookie Jake Luton to play behind Gardner Minshew as they finalized their 53-man roster. They cut veteran QB Mike Glennon and waived Josh Dobbs.

— The Browns and Bengals will be allowed to have 6,000 fans at two home games this season. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Saturday that the teams have been granted a variance for a “two-game trial” on a state requirement limiting 1,500 people at outdoor gatherings. The variance allows for no more than 1,500 fans in each side of the stadium. Fans will be required to wear masks throughout the games.

— Daily testing for COVID-19, except on game days, has been extended into the regular season by the NFL and the players’ union. All players and other team personnel categorized in Tiers 1 and 2 will continue to be tested each day, a process that has worked relatively well for the league as it approaches the first game on Thursday night.

F1-ITALIAN GP

Hamilton takes Italian GP pole, Ferrari struggles again

MONZA, Italy (AP) — Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton set a track record at the Italian Grand Prix as he clinched a record-extending 94th pole position Saturday.

Hamilton nudged Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas into second place by just 0.069 seconds.