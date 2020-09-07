Sports

Serena Williams advances to quarterfinals

NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams is into the quarterfinals at the U.S. Open for a 12th consecutive appearance.

It wasn’t easy, though.

Williams needed to come from behind in the third set before taking another step closer to Grand Slam title No. 24 by edging Maria Sakkari 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-3 on Monday.

This was a rematch from less than two weeks ago at the Western & Southern Open. That one was won by Sakkari, also in three sets, when Williams dealt with leg cramps and faded down the stretch.

This time, Williams was two points from victory at 6-all in the tiebreaker but dropped the next two points and the set. Then she trailed 2-0 in the third before turning things around.

In other action at the Open:

Alex de Minaur moved into his first Grand Slam quarterfinal by beating Vasek Pospisil 7-6 (6), 6-3, 6-2. The key to the match in Louis Armstrong Stadium was the opening-set tiebreaker. Pospisil held four set points at 6-2 but failed to convert any. De Minaur is a 21-year-old from Australia who is seeded 21st at Flushing Meadows.

TENNIS-US OPEN-DJOKOVIC FINED

Djokovic fined $10,000

NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic has been fined $10,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct at the U.S. Open, where he was defaulted for accidentally hitting a line judge in the throat with a ball after losing a game.

That amount is half the $20,000 that a player can be docked for violating the unsportsmanlike conduct clause of the Grand Slam rule book.

The $10,000 is in addition to the $250,000 in prize money the U.S. Tennis Association said Djokovic would forfeit after being disqualified in the first set of his fourth-round match Sunday.

TENNIS-FRENCH OPEN

French Open details plans for spectators

PARIS (AP) — Spectators will be allowed at the French Open this month despite the growing number of coronavirus cases in the country.

Organizers unveiled the health protocols for the clay-court grand slam, which will take place at Roland Garros from Sept. 27 after being postponed from its May start due to the pandemic.

Roland Garros will be divided into three zones based on the three main courts, with a limited capacity of 5,000 people each for the Philippe Chatrier and Suzanne Lenglen courts. The zone surrounding the third biggest court will host a maximum of 1,500 spectators a day.

Players will be tested on arriving in Paris, and be regularly tested. They have a choice of two hotels to stay in.

NBA-CLIPPERS-BEVERLY FINED

NBA fines Clippers’ Beverley $25,000 for verbal abuse of ref

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The NBA has fined Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley $25,000 for verbally abusing a game official in Game 2 of his team’s Western Conference semifinal series against the Denver Nuggets.

The incident took place with 1:04 remaining in what became a 110-101 loss for the Clippers. Beverley was demonstrably upset with a foul call against him four seconds earlier, then unsuccessfully tried to take a charge when play resumed and got called for a blocking foul. He then got two technical fouls as he argued to no avail.

NFL-STEELERS-HEYWARD

Heyward gets new five-year deal with Steelers

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Cam Heyward is getting his wish. The veteran All-Pro defensive tackle is set to be a Pittsburgh Steeler for life.

The Steelers signed Heyward to a five-year contract on Monday worth around $75 million. The 31-year-old was entering the final season of a six-year deal he signed in 2015. The new contract gives the nine-year veteran and longtime defensive captain a sense of stability.

Heyward is coming off a stellar 2019 season in which he had nine sacks while helping Pittsburgh’s defense become one of the league’s best.

Elsewhere in the NFL:

— The Detroit Lions have announced the signing of Adrian Peterson. The 35-year-old running back comes to Detroit after being released by Washington. He has rushed for 14,216 yards in 13 seasons, mostly with the Minnesota Vikings. Peterson is 1,053 yards behind Lions great Barry Sanders for fourth on the career rushing list. He rushed for 1,940 yards and 12 touchdowns over two seasons with Washington.

— Jacksonville Jaguars running back Ryquell Armstead is expected to miss significant time after landing on the COVID-19 list for the second time in five weeks. Coach Doug Marrone says Armstead will be sidelined “a while.” Jacksonville met with free agent running back Devonta Freeman over the weekend. But the former Atlanta Falcons starter left without a contract.

— The Jaguars have signed quarterback Mike Glennon to their practice squad. The move adds a veteran under the NFL’s revamped roster rules. Glennon and defensive lineman Caraun Reid will earn $12,000 a week under a setup altered because of the pandemic.

SOCCER-BARCELONA-MESSI

Messi back to training after deciding to stay with Barcelona

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Lionel Messi has returned to training with Barcelona. He is back almost two weeks after he told the club he wanted to leave.

Messi practiced separately from the rest of the squad because he still needs to undergo a second coronavirus test before rejoining them.

Messi said last week he wasn’t happy with Barcelona but would rather stay than get into a legal battle with the club. Messi wanted to leave for free but the club said the contract clause he invoked had expired. His current contract ends in June 2021.