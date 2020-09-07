Sports

PGA-TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP

Dustin Johnson cashes in and finally wins the FedEx Cup

ATLANTA (AP) — Dustin Johnson finally has his name on the FedEx Cup trophy and a whopping $15 million that comes with it.

Johnson saw his five-shot lead dwindle to two shots down the stretch in the Tour Championship. But he came up with just enough shots and a few key putts for a 2-under 68 for a three-shot victory at East Lake. He becomes the first No. 1 seed at the Tour Championship to win the FedEx Cup since Tiger Woods in 2009.

Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele finished three shots behind and each picked up $4.5 million.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Segura bails out Phils’ pen

UNDATED (AP) — Jean Segura helped the Philadelphia Phillies to a four-game split with the New York Mets.

Segura hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning and drove in a career-best five runs, bailing out the Phillies’ abominable bullpen to salvage the 9-8 win.

The Mets erased a 6-0 deficit against former teammate Zack Wheeler and baseball’s worst bullpen, taking a 7-6 lead on Jeff McNeil’s three-run homer in the seventh inning. But Segura hit his fifth homer of the season with two outs in the 10th, lining a pitch from right-hander Miguel Castro over the wall in left-center.

Segura also had a three-run double in the first inning and finished with four hits and a career high in RBIs.

Elsewhere around the major leagues:

— Miguel Rojas had four hits, including a go-ahead double in the 10th inning, and the Miami Marlins beat the Atlanta Braves 5-4. Pinch-hitter Adam Duvall led off the ninth with a tying homer off Brandon Kintzler (2-3), the closer’s second blown save in 11 chances.

— Ryan Jeffers hit his first major league homer to spark a four-run third inning for Minnesota, and Michael Pineda stayed sharp in his return from suspension by finishing seven innings for the Twins in a 6-2 win over the Detroit Tigers. Pineda allowed only three hits, two walks and two runs with eight strikeouts for his first victory since Sept. 1, 2019. Pineda debuted last week after serving a 60-game penalty for taking a banned weight-loss drug.

— Dylan Moore hit a solo home run and added a three-run double, Kyle Seager hit a two-run home run, and the surging Seattle Mariners completed a four-game sweep of the Texas Rangers with an 8-4 win. Seattle won its sixth straight and 11th in the past 14. After starting 8-19, the Mariners are back within three games of .500. The Rangers have lost six straight.

TENNIS-US OPEN

Serena Williams advances to quarterfinals

NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams is into the quarterfinals at the U.S. Open for a 12th consecutive appearance.

It wasn’t easy, though.

Williams needed to come from behind in the third set before taking another step closer to Grand Slam title No. 24 by edging Maria Sakkari 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-3 on Monday.

This was a rematch from less than two weeks ago at the Western & Southern Open. That one was won by Sakkari, also in three sets, when Williams dealt with leg cramps and faded down the stretch.

This time, Williams was two points from victory at 6-all in the tiebreaker but dropped the next two points and the set. Then she trailed 2-0 in the third before turning things around.

In other action at the Open:

— Tsvetana Pironkova sent Alize Cornet to yet another Grand Slam heartbreak. Pironkova rallied for a 6-4, 7-6 (5), 6-3 victory that put her in the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open for the first time. It is Pironkova’s first tournament since Wimbledon in 2017, when she took off to give birth and raise her son, Alexander. The 32-year-old from Bulgaria will face third-seeded Serena Williams, who advanced in three sets earlier in the day.

— Second-seeded Dominic Thiem eased into the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open with a straight-sets win over Felix Auger-Aliassime. Thiem’s 7-6 (4), 6-1, 6-1 victory put him in the quarterfinals at Flushing Meadows for the second time — he also did it in 2018. With top-ranked Novak Djokovic gone, the Austrian is the highest-seeded man left.

— Alex de Minaur moved into his first Grand Slam quarterfinal by beating Vasek Pospisil 7-6 (6), 6-3, 6-2. The key to the match in Louis Armstrong Stadium was the opening-set tiebreaker. Pospisil held four set points at 6-2 but failed to convert any. De Minaur is a 21-year-old from Australia who is seeded 21st at Flushing Meadows.

— No. 10 Andrey Rublev got the better of a U.S. Open rematch and advanced to the quarterfinals with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 win over No. 6 Matteo Berrettini. They also played in the fourth round of the U.S. Open last year, with Berrettini winning in straight sets.

TENNIS-US OPEN-DJOKOVIC FINED

Djokovic fined $7,500 for no news conference

NEW YORK (AP) — The total financial penalty for Novak Djokovic’s U.S. Open disqualification is $267,500.

Djokovic has been docked an additional $7,500 for skipping the mandatory post-match news conference after being defaulted in the fourth round at Flushing Meadows for accidentally hitting a line judge in the throat with a ball after dropping a game.

The maximum fine for that infraction is listed as $20,000 in the Grand Slam rule book. That is also the most someone can be fined for unsportsmanlike conduct. Djokovic earlier was told to pay $10,000 for that violation. He also lost $250,000 in U.S. Open prize money.

TENNIS-FRENCH OPEN

French Open details plans for spectators

PARIS (AP) — Spectators will be allowed at the French Open this month despite the growing number of coronavirus cases in the country.

Organizers unveiled the health protocols for the clay-court grand slam, which will take place at Roland Garros from Sept. 27 after being postponed from its May start due to the pandemic.

Roland Garros will be divided into three zones based on the three main courts, with a limited capacity of 5,000 people each for the Philippe Chatrier and Suzanne Lenglen courts. The zone surrounding the third biggest court will host a maximum of 1,500 spectators a day.

Players will be tested on arriving in Paris, and be regularly tested. They have a choice of two hotels to stay in.

NBA-CLIPPERS-BEVERLY FINED

NBA fines Clippers’ Beverley $25,000 for verbal abuse of ref

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The NBA has fined Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley $25,000 for verbally abusing a game official in Game 2 of his team’s Western Conference semifinal series against the Denver Nuggets.

The incident took place with 1:04 remaining in what became a 110-101 loss for the Clippers. Beverley was demonstrably upset with a foul call against him four seconds earlier, then unsuccessfully tried to take a charge when play resumed and got called for a blocking foul. He then got two technical fouls as he argued to no avail.

NFL-NEWS

Heyward gets new five-year deal with Steelers

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Cam Heyward is getting his wish. The veteran All-Pro defensive tackle is set to be a Pittsburgh Steeler for life.

The Steelers signed Heyward to a five-year contract on Monday worth around $75 million. The 31-year-old was entering the final season of a six-year deal he signed in 2015. The new contract gives the nine-year veteran and longtime defensive captain a sense of stability.

Heyward is coming off a stellar 2019 season in which he had nine sacks while helping Pittsburgh’s defense become one of the league’s best.

Elsewhere in the NFL:

— The Detroit Lions have announced the signing of Adrian Peterson. The 35-year-old running back comes to Detroit after being released by Washington. He has rushed for 14,216 yards in 13 seasons, mostly with the Minnesota Vikings. Peterson is 1,053 yards behind Lions great Barry Sanders for fourth on the career rushing list. He rushed for 1,940 yards and 12 touchdowns over two seasons with Washington.

— Jacksonville Jaguars running back Ryquell Armstead is expected to miss significant time after landing on the COVID-19 list for the second time in five weeks. Coach Doug Marrone says Armstead will be sidelined “a while.” Jacksonville met with free agent running back Devonta Freeman over the weekend. But the former Atlanta Falcons starter left without a contract.

— The Jaguars have signed quarterback Mike Glennon to their practice squad. The move adds a veteran under the NFL’s revamped roster rules. Glennon and defensive lineman Caraun Reid will earn $12,000 a week under a setup altered because of the pandemic.

— The New York Jets re-signed offensive lineman Josh Andrews, tight end Daniel Brown, safety Matthias Farley and cornerback Nate Hairston to the active roster after cutting them over the weekend. The team also announced Monday it has placed offensive lineman Cameron Clark, linebacker Patrick Onwuasor, defensive lineman Jabari Zuniga and wide receivers Jeff Smith and Vyncint Smith on injured reserve. Players placed on IR can return after three weeks if healthy.

— The Green Bay Packers have placed linebacker Kamal Martin and cornerback Kabion Ento on injured reserve and have signed cornerback Parry Nickerson. Martin and Ento will be eligible to return after missing at least three games.

— The Patriots have placed running back Damien Harris and defensive lineman Beau Allen on injured reserve. To fill the open spots on the 53-man roster, linebacker Caash Maluia and running back J.J. Taylor were promoted from the practice squad. A 2019 third-round pick out of Alabama, Harris opened training camp in position to be a bigger contributor in his second season but has missed the last six practices with a hand issue.

SOCCER-BARCELONA-MESSI

Messi back to training after deciding to stay with Barcelona

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Lionel Messi has returned to training with Barcelona. He is back almost two weeks after he told the club he wanted to leave.

Messi practiced separately from the rest of the squad because he still needs to undergo a second coronavirus test before rejoining them.

Messi said last week he wasn’t happy with Barcelona but would rather stay than get into a legal battle with the club. Messi wanted to leave for free but the club said the contract clause he invoked had expired. His current contract ends in June 2021.