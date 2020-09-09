Sports

NBA PLAYOFFS

Celtics look to knock out champion Raptors in Game 6

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The season is on the line for the reigning NBA champion Toronto Raptors. They trail the Boston Celtics 3-2 in their Eastern Conference semifinal series and face a win-or-go-home Game 6 matchup Wednesday.

The Celtics controlled start to finish on the way to a 111-89 win in Game 5. Boston is 6-3 against the Raptors this season, with four of those wins coming by at least 15 points.

This is the fifth time that Boston has started a postseason run 7-2 or better through nine games; the other four instances were in 1961, 1964, 1969 and 1986, and the Celtics went on to win the NBA title in each of those seasons.

Also Wednesday night is Game 4 between the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets, with the Clippers leading that Western Conference semifinal matchup 2-1.

NHL-STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

Islanders try to rebound from lopsided Game 1 loss to Lightning

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The New York Islanders face the Tampa Bay Lightning Wednesday night in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Islanders coach Barry Trotz says mental fatigue was a factor in New York’s 8-2 loss in the opener. The Islanders spent Sunday flying from Toronto to Edmonton, Alberta, a day after eliminating the Philadelphia Flyers in Game 7 of their second-round series. The Lightning led 3-1 before the Game 1 was 11 minutes old, and 5-1 through two periods.

The Lightning acknowledge they took advantage of a tired opponent but say they won’t have a similar edge for Game 2.

TENNIS-US OPEN

Moms matchup: Serena vs Pironkova in US Open quarterfinals

NEW YORK (AP) — The battle of all mothers will be waged Wednesday at the U.S. Open when Serena Williams faces unseeded Tsvetana Pironkova (sveh-TAH’-nuh pih-RAHN’-koh-vah) for a berth in the semifinals. Williams missed more than a year of competition when she had a daughter in 2017, and has since been seeking a record-tying 24th major title. Pironkova is playing in her first tournament since she took a break of more than three years to have a son.

In another women’s quarterfinal matchup, No. 16 Elise Mertens will face unseeded Victoria Azarenka, who is also a mother. Azarenka has won nine consecutive matches, including the final in the Western & Southern Open that was played in New York as an in-the-bubble warm-up for the U.S. Open.

Two men’s quarterfinals are also scheduled. No. 2-seeded Dominic Thiem (teem), a three-time major runner-up, meets first-time Slam quarterfinalist Alex de Minaur, a 21-year-old Australian. No. 3 Daniil Medvedev, last year’s Open runner-up, plays No. 10 Andrey Rublev. The path to the men’s title is wide open after overwhelming favorite Novak Djokovic was disqualified Sunday for unintentionally hitting a line judge in the throat with a ball. Each of the men’s quarterfinalists is seeking his first Grand Slam title.

MLB-SCHEDULE

MLB observes Roberto Clemente Day

UNDATED (AP) — All Puerto Rican players will be allowed to wear No. 21 Wednesday during Major League Baseball’s Roberto Clemente Day celebration.

The move to wear the number started with the Pittsburgh Pirates, where all the players and coaches will wear No. 21 against the White Sox Wednesday night. The Pirates and the family of the late Hall of Fame right fielder are hoping to spark a movement to get No. 21 retired throughout Major League Baseball, as MLB has done for Jackie Robinson’s No. 42.

Clemente, the 1966 NL MVP, was picked for 15 All-Star Games. He died in a plane crash on Dec. 31, 1972, following takeoff from Puerto Rico on a flight to deliver relief supplies to Nicaragua following an earthquake.

Major League Baseball home teams on Wednesday will honor their nominees for the Clemente Award, given annually during the World Series to a player who best represents baseball through character, community involvement, philanthropy and contributions on and off the field. Teams that are not home will honor their nominees when they return to their ballpark for their next home game.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— The slumping Yankees turn to rookie right-hander Deivi Garcia in the finale of a critical series against the Blue Jays. The 21-year-old Garcia is set for his third big league start — he overwhelmed the Mets in his debut but struggled against Baltimore in his second game. The Yankees have lost five straight and 15 of 20 to fall three games behind Toronto for second place in the AL East. Right-hander Tanner Roark is set to pitch for Toronto.

— Yu Darvish and Trevor Bauer pitch at Wrigley Field in a matchup of ace right-handers headed in different directions. Darvish, one of the front-runners for the NL Cy Young Award, is going for his eighth straight victory for the NL Central-leading Chicago Cubs. He has a sparkling 0.98 ERA during his winning streak. Bauer starts for the Cincinnati Reds. He was terrific at the beginning of the season, but he is 0-3 with a 4.08 ERA in his last three starts.

— The Atlanta Braves are scrambling for rotation help after losing yet another starter Tuesday. Right-hander Max Fried was an NL Cy Young Award contender before landing on the 10-day injured list with a left-side muscle spasm in his lumbar spine. Atlanta’s entire projected opening day rotation is now out, a list that includes Mike Soroka, Cole Hamels, Mike Foltynewicz (fohl-tih-NAY’-vihch) and Félix Hernández. Right-hander Tommy Milone will get the ball against Miami as Atlanta tries to maintain its place atop the NL East.

NFL-NEWS

Jalen Ramsey gets 5-year, $105 million extension from Rams

UNDATED (AP) — Jalen Ramsey is becoming the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history after agreeing to a five-year, $105 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Rams.

The extension announced Wednesday includes $71.2 million, the most guaranteed money ever given to a defensive back. Ramsey will average $21 million per season, another record for a cornerback or safety.

Los Angeles acquired Ramsey in a trade with Jacksonville midway through last season, giving up two first-round draft picks. Ramsey had one interception in nine games with the Rams while earning his third straight Pro Bowl selection.

The Rams open their season Sunday night against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium, their new home.

In other NFL news:

— Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier (shuh-ZEER’) has announced his retirement, nearly three years after a spinal injury put his career on indefinite hold. Shazier required spine stabilization surgery after getting hurt in Cincinnati in December 2017. The two-time Pro Bowler became a source of inspiration during his rehab as he learned to walk again. The team placed him on the reserved/retired list during the offseason. The 28-year-old says he still loves football but is ready to begin the next chapter of his life.

INDYCAR-JOHNSON-GANASSI

Jimmie Johnson teams with Ganassi on 2-year IndyCar program

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jimmie Johnson will transition from NASCAR to IndyCar with Chip Ganassi Racing in a partnership that could pair two of the most dominant drivers of this generation on one team.

The seven-time NASCAR champion will work with the Ganassi organization to finalize sponsorship on a two-year program for Johnson to run the road and street course races on IndyCar’s schedule. If funding is secured, Johnson would be teammates with five-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon.

The partnership announced Wednesday would also leave room for Johnson to compete in select NASCAR events because Ganassi fields only two cars in the Cup Series. Johnson has spent his entire 20-year Cup career driving for Hendrick Motorsports, which is currently at the four-car maximum and would not have room for Johnson after he retires from full-time NASCAR competition in November.

Johnson, who turns 45 next week, tested an Indy car at Indianapolis Motor Speedway with Ganassi in July.