Broncos open against Titans, seek 40th win in 61 openers

Sports

TENNESSEE (11-8) at DENVER (7-9)

Monday, 10:20 p.m. ET, ESPN

OPENING LINE – Pick-em

SERIES RECORD – Titans lead 23-18-1

LAST MEETING – Broncos beat Titans 16-0 on Oct. 13 in Denver

TITANS OFFENSE – OVERALL (12), RUSH (3), PASS (21).

TITANS DEFENSE – OVERALL (21), RUSH (12), PASS (24).

BRONCOS OFFENSE – OVERALL (28), RUSH (20), PASS (28).

BRONCOS DEFENSE – OVERALL (12), RUSH (16), PASS (11).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Titans have won four of the last five season openers on the road. The Broncos are 30-7-1 all-time in home openers and no team has a better Week 1 mark than Denver’s 39-20-1. … QB Ryan Tannehill threw for 2,742 yards and 22 touchdowns with a career-low six interceptions in 10 starts last season. He took over from Marcus Marriota midway through shutout loss at Denver and led the league with a 117.5 rating, the fourth-highest single-season rating among qualified passers in NFL history. … RB Derrick Henry led the league with a career-high 1,540 rushing yards and tied for the NFL lead with a career-best 16 TD runs. … S Kevin Byard leads the NFL with 17 interceptions since 2017. … Recent signee DE Jadeveon Clownley makes his Tennessee debut Monday night. … Titans coach Mike Vrabel has 20 wins in his first two seasons, second-highest total in franchise history for a coach’s first two seasons. Jack Pardee won 21 in 1990-91. … Titans WR A.J. Brown averaged 20.2 yards per catch in 2019, which ranked second in the NFL. He led all rookies with 1,051 yards receiving. … Titans averaged 30.4 points per game over final 10 games of regular season. Only Baltimore (34.7) and New Orleans (33.0) averaged more points in that span. … Titans led NFL scoring TDs on 75.6% of drives into red zone. … DL Jurrell Casey makes his Denver debut after nine years with Titans. … Broncos star linebacker Von Miller likely out for season after injuring peroneal ankle tendon at indoor practice Tuesday. He’ll be replaced by Malik Reed and Jeremiah Attaochu, who filled in last year when Bradley Chubb was lost for the season with a knee injury in September. … QB Drew Lock threw for 1,020 yards and seven touchdowns with three interceptions in going 4-1 in final five games for Denver last year. … RB Melvin Gordon makes his Broncos debut. He is NFL’s only running back with eight or more TD runs in each of last four seasons. … Gordon will share rushing load with Phillip Lindsay, the league’s first undrafted player with 1,000 rushing yards in each of his first two seasons since 1967. … WR Courtland Sutton set career highs in catches (72), receiving yards (1,112) and TDs (six) last season. … Noah Fant led all rookie tight ends with 40 catches for 562 yards last season. Fantasy Tip: With Miller out, Broncos will likely have to open up their offense to generate more points, which means plenty of opportunities for Sutton, Jeudy and Fant.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL