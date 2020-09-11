Sports

TENNIS-US OPEN

Zverev reaches Open final

NEW YORK (AP) — It was a couple of firsts for Alexander Zverev (ZVEHR’-ehv) at the U.S. Open.

Zverev is in the men’s final of a Grand Slam for the first time after storming back from a two-sets deficit to beat a fading Carreño Busta, (sah-REH’-noh BOOS’-tah), 3-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-3.

Zverev had never won a match after dropping the opening two sets. He appeared in serious trouble after dropping nine straight points and 17 of 19 before righting the ship.

Zverev is the first man to win a U.S. Open semifinal after a 2-0 set deficit since Novak Djokovic (JOH’-koh-vihch) did it against Roger Federer in 2011.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Yanks blank Birds in DH opener

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees entered their weekend series with Baltimore in danger of falling behind the Orioles for the final American League wild-card berth. The Bombers are off to a good start after dropping 15 of their previous 21 games.

Gerrit Cole ended a three-start losing streak by firing a two-hitter in the Yankees’ 6-0 win over the Birds in Game 1 of a doubleheader. He struck out nine in ending his personal skid that began after he had won 20 straight decisions.

DJ LeMahieu led off the first inning with a home run. Brett Gardner and Kyle Higashioka also homered off starter Alex Cobb in his return from the injured list, helping New York move 2 1/2 games ahead of Baltimore.

Elsewhere around the majors:

— Aaron Nola struck out 10 and pitched all seven innings for the first complete game of his big league career, pitching the Phillies to an 11-0 thumping of the Marlins. Rhys Hoskins ripped a three-run homer and Andrew McCutchen drove in three runs with three hits, including a home run.

MLB-NEWS

Dodgers reinstate Pederson, option Beaty

UNDATED (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have reinstated outfielder Joc Pederson from the paternity list and optioned infielder Matt Beaty to the team’s alternate site.

Pederson has struggled during the shortened season, hitting .184 with six home runs and 12 RBIs in 34 games. He set career highs last year in batting average, homers and RBIs, among other categories.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— Undefeated Phillies right-hander Zack Wheeler ripped a fingernail putting on his pants, delaying his next start for two days and perhaps longer. Wheeler would have taken a 4-0 record and a 2.47 ERA into Saturday’s scheduled start against Miami. That start has been pushed back to at least Monday, though manager Joe Girardi said that could be wishful thinking.

NHL-BYNG TROPHY

Avs’ MacKinnon gets Byng Trophy

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon has won the Lady Byng Trophy given for sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with strong play.

He finished ahead of Toronto’s Auston Matthews and St. Louis’ Ryan O’Reilly in voting by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

MacKinnon had a career-low 12 penalty minutes this season. No other forward averaged more ice time than MacKinnon’s 21:13 average while taking fewer penalties.

NFL-NEWS

Miller has surgery, could be out for the season

UNDATED (AP) — Denver Broncos star linebacker Von Miller has undergone surgery to repair a dislodged ankle tendon. The Broncos are hopeful Miller could be back in three months but there’s also a possibility Miller’s season is over before it began. The Broncos dodged a second serious injury with word that wide receiver Courtland Sutton suffered a sprained A.C. joint in his right shoulder and could return to practice as soon as Saturday. Coach Vic Fangio says Sutton will be day to day.

Elsewhere in the NFL:

— The Bills have ruled out cornerback Josh Norman from their season opener against the Jets on Sunday. Norman did not practice this week and has missed much of the past three weeks since hurting his left hamstring.

— Jets rookie wide receiver Denzel Mims will be sidelined for the season opener at Buffalo. Coach Adam Gase announced Friday that the second-round draft injured his other hamstring at practice Thursday after recently returning from an issue with his other leg that sidelined him for much of training camp.

— The Chargers’ offensive line could be down three starters for Sunday’s opener against the Cincinnati Bengals. Center Mike Pouncey is out after not practicing all week due to a lingering hip injury, while right guard Trai Turner and right tackle Bryan Bulaga are listed as questionable.

— The Falcons will be without cornerback Kendall Sheffield and defensive end Charles Harris for Sunday’s opener against the Seattle Seahawks. Sheffield was ruled out with a foot injury, while Harris is sidelined with an ankle problem.

— Packers offensive lineman Billy Turner didn’t practice Friday and is considered doubtful for the season opener at Minnesota as he deals with a knee injury. That could mean a start for former Lions tackle Rick Wagner.

— The Cardinals have placed receiver KeeSean Johnson on the Reserve/COVID-19 list two days before their season opener. Johnson is the first player put on the COVID list by the Cardinals this season.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE SPORTS

Big 12 gets access to rapid COVID-19 tests

UNDATED (AP) — The Big 12 has secured access to COVID-19 antigen testing that produces rapid results and will be used the day before competition on players, coaches and staff.

The Pac-12 recently announced a partnership with Quidel that will provide its schools with the capacity to test daily and get results in about 15 minutes. The Big 12 said it expects the Quidel test to provide results that quickly.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

3-way tie after 18

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Miguel Angel Jimenez bogeyed the par-4 18th to fall into a tie with David Toms and Dicky Pride for the first-round lead in the rainy Sanford International.

The leaders were at 5-under 65 at Minehaha Country Club, with Jerry Kelly, Paul Goydos, Paul Broadhurst and Steve Flesch a stroke back.

It’s the first PGA Tour Champions event with fans since returning from a break because of the coronavirus pandemic.

HORSE RACING-PREAKNESS-STATE SONG

No ‘Maryland, My Maryland’ at Preakness

BALTIMORE (AP) — The official state song “Maryland, My Maryland” will not be performed before the Preakness next month due to lyrics that are perceived by some to be racist.

The song was written by James Ryder Randall as a poem in 1861. The poem’s opening line is “The despot’s heel is on thy shore,” a reference to President Abraham Lincoln.