Sports

NBA PLAYOFFS

Celtics advance, end Raptors’ reign; Nuggets extend series

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Toronto Raptors’ reign as NBA champions lasted 14 1/2 months.

The Boston Celtics are going to the Eastern Conference finals following a 92-87 triumph over the Raptors in Game 7. Jayson Tatum scored 29 points and Jaylen Brown had 21 for the winners, who opened the fourth quarter on a 7-0 run to take an eight-point lead. Marcus Smart scored 16 points and Kemba Walker added 14, including a pair of game-clinching free throws with 7.9 seconds remaining.

Fred VanVleet scored 20 points for the Raptors, who were bidding to become the first NBA team to win four consecutive Game 7s.

The third-seeded Celtics will face the No. 5 Miami Heat beginning Tuesday.

Also in the NBA Playoffs, the Denver Nuggets continue to be the comeback kids, but it took one of their veterans to help them improve to 4-0 when facing elimination in this postseason.

The Nuggets have forced a Game 6 by rallying from a 15-point, third-quarter deficit to beat the Clippers, 111-105.

Los Angeles was up, 61-46 with 9:42 left in the third when Paul Millsap got hot. The 35-year-old veteran scored 14 of his 17 points in the period to help Denver get back into the game.

Nikola Jokic put the Nuggets ahead for the first time by draining a 3-pointer with 7:06 to play. Jokic finished with 22 points and 14 rebounds, while Jamal Murray had a team-high 26 points for Denver.

Kawhi Leonard scored 36 points and Paul George added 26 for the Clippers, who are searching for the franchise’s first appearance in a conference finals.

NHL-STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

Isles top Bolts

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The New York Islanders hadn’t won a game in this postseason when allowing more than two goals. They took that monkey off their backs while getting back in the NHL’s Eastern Conference final.

The Isles blew a 3-1 lead in the third period before Brock Nelson scored with 3:25 remaining in a 5-3 victory over the Lightning. Nelson, Anthony Beauvillier (boh-VIH’-lee-ay) and Jean-Gabriel Pageau (PA’-zhoh) each finished with a goal and an assist as the Islanders pulled within 2-1 in the series.

Cal Clutterbuck and Adam Pelech (PEH’-lehk) also scored for the Islanders, and Semyon Varlamov (SEHM’-yahn vahr-LAH’-mahv) finished with 34 saves.

Mikhail Sergachev (SUR’-gah-chehv), Ondrej Palat (AHN’-dray pah-LAHT’) and Tyler Johnson scored for the Lightning.

Game 4 is Sunday.

NHL-BYNG TROPHY

Avs’ MacKinnon gets Byng Trophy

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon has won the Lady Byng Trophy given for sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with strong play.

He finished ahead of Toronto’s Auston Matthews and St. Louis’ Ryan O’Reilly in voting by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

MacKinnon had a career-low 12 penalty minutes this season. No other forward averaged more ice time than MacKinnon’s 21:13 average while taking fewer penalties.

Also in the NHL:

— The Wild have acquired center Nick Bjugstad (BYOOG’-stad) from the Penguins for a conditional selection in the 2021 draft. The 28-year-old Minnesota native played in only 13 games for the Penguins in the virus-shortened 2019-20 season, missing a large portion due to a core muscle injury that required surgery.

The swap that includes the Penguins covering an unspecified portion of Bjugstad’s $5.25 million salary next season.

TENNIS-US OPEN

Zverev reaches Open final

NEW YORK (AP) — It was a couple of firsts for Alexander Zverev (ZVEHR’-ehv) at the U.S. Open as he earned a meeting with Dominic Thiem (teem) in Sunday’s men’s final.

Zverev is in the men’s final of a Grand Slam for the first time after storming back from a two-sets deficit to beat a fading Carreño Busta, (sah-REH’-noh BOOS’-tah), 3-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-3.

Zverev had never won a match after dropping the opening two sets. He appeared in serious trouble after dropping nine straight points and 17 of 19 before righting the ship.

Zverev is the first man to win a U.S. Open semifinal after a 2-0 set deficit since Novak Djokovic (JOH’-koh-vihch) did it against Roger Federer in 2011.

Thiem won a far more entertaining match, holding off 2019 U.S. Open runner-up Daniil (DAN-ihl’) Medvedev 6-2, 7-6, 7-6. Medvedev held a set point in both the second and third, but Thiem hung in there both times and now will try to improve his 0-3 record in Grand Slam finals.

Medvedev was a point away from taking the third set at 5-3, 40-30, but framed a forehand.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Yanks blank Birds in DH opener

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees entered their weekend series with Baltimore in danger of falling behind the Orioles for the final American League wild-card berth. The Bombers are off to a good start, winning a doubleheader from the Orioles after dropping 15 of their previous 21 games.

Gerrit Cole ended a three-start losing streak by firing a two-hitter in the Yankees’ 6-0 win over the Birds in Game 1. He struck out nine in ending his personal skid that began after he had won 20 straight decisions.

DJ LeMahieu led off the first inning with a home run. Brett Gardner and Kyle Higashioka also homered off starter Alex Cobb in his return from the injured list.

In the nightcap, Luke Voit hit a pair of three-run home runs and Masahiro Tanaka combined with two relievers on a four-hitter and the Yanks clobbered Baltimore, 10-1. Voit turned it into a blowout with homers in consecutive innings.

New York moved 3 1/2 games ahead of the Orioles for the AL’s final postseason spot

Elsewhere around the majors:

— Blake Snell worked 5 1/3 shutout innings for the Rays in an 11-1 dismantling of the Red Sox. Nate Lowe homered twice and had four RBIs for Tampa Bay, which became the first team since at least 1900 to start a lineup of all lefthanders with no switch-hitters.

— Luis Garcia walked his first three hitters in the first inning before Matt Olson nailed a grand slam to spark the Athletics’ 10-6 verdict over the Rangers. Mike Fiers (FY’-urz) provided six solid innings as the AL West-leading A’s moved a season-high 13 games over .500 and reduced their magic number for reaching the playoffs to single digits.

— Eloy (EE’-loy) Jiménez socked a three-run homer in a four-run sixth that sent the White Sox to their sixith win in seven games, 4-2 versus the Tigers. Evan Marshall (2-1), Codi Heuer and Alex Colomé combined for 3 1/3 scoreless innings in relief of Lucas Giolito (jee-oh-LEE’-toh) for the AL Central leaders.

— Byron Buxton hit a two-run homer and Kenta Maeda (KEHN’-tah mah-EH’-dah) pitched seven shutout innings for the Twins in a 3-1 victory against the Indians. Shane Bieber fell to 7-1, yielding five hits and two walks with eight strikeouts in seven innings.

— Brandon Woodruff pitched seven innings of one-hit ball before Ryan Braun’s sacrifice fly gave the Brewers a 1-0 decision over the Cubs. Woodruff, Devin Williams and Josh Hader combined on a two-hitter with 16 strikeouts to give Milwaukee its second straight shutout.

— The Reds picked up a 3-1 win over the Cardinals as Luis Castillo pitched a two-hitter for his first complete game in the majors. Joey Votto (VAH’-toh) provided all the offense Cincinnati would need with a two-run blast in the first.

— The Nationals coughed up a five-run lead before beating the Braves, 8-7 on Michael A. Taylor’s walk-off single in the 12th inning. Juan Soto drove in three runs for last-place Washington, which has won five of seven.

— Aaron Nola struck out 10 and pitched all seven innings for the first complete game of his big league career, pitching the Phillies to an 11-0 thumping of the Marlins in Game 1 of a twinbill. Rhys Hoskins ripped a three-run homer and Andrew McCutchen drove in three runs with three hits, including a home run.

— Miami took the nightcap as Jorge Alfaro had his fourth consecutive two-RBI game to lead a 5-3 win against Philadelphia. Alfaro’s two-run single capped a three-run fourth for the Marlins, who also got a home run from Lewis Brinson.

— Jacob deGrom struck out nine and limited Toronto to three hits over six innings of the Mets’ 18-1 laugher against the Blue Jays. Dominic Smith hit his first career grand slam and Wilson Ramos had a three-run double in a 10-run fourth inning.

— Caleb Smith threw three solid innings in his Diamondbacks debut before long reliever Alex Young worked into the ninth to help Arizona secure a 4-3 victory against the Mariners. Christian Walker’s triple jump-started the Diamondbacks’ three-run first.

— The Rockies pulled out an 8-4 win over the Angels on Charlie Blackmon’s two-out grand slam in the bottom of the ninth. Blackmon finished with five RBIs and Story three for Colorado.

— Kris Bubic worked hard through five innings to earn his first major league win for the Royals in their fourth win in a row, 4-3 against the Pirates. Adalberto (ad-ah-BEHR’-toh) Mondesi homered, scored three runs and stole two bases for the Royals.

— The Padres-Giants game in San Diego was postponed following a positive test for COVID-19 in the San Francisco organization. MLB also says tomorrow’s game has been postponed.

MLB-NEWS

Dodgers reinstate Pederson, option Beaty

UNDATED (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have reinstated outfielder Joc Pederson from the paternity list and optioned infielder Matt Beaty to the team’s alternate site.

Pederson has struggled during the shortened season, hitting .184 with six home runs and 12 RBIs in 34 games. He set career highs last year in batting average, homers and RBIs, among other categories.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— Undefeated Phillies right-hander Zack Wheeler ripped a fingernail putting on his pants, delaying his next start for two days and perhaps longer. Wheeler would have taken a 4-0 record and a 2.47 ERA into Saturday’s scheduled start against Miami. That start has been pushed back to at least Monday, though manager Joe Girardi said that could be wishful thinking.

NFL-NEWS

Miller has surgery, could be out for the season

UNDATED (AP) — Denver Broncos star linebacker Von Miller has undergone surgery to repair a dislodged ankle tendon. The Broncos are hopeful Miller could be back in three months but there’s also a possibility Miller’s season is over before it began. The Broncos dodged a second serious injury with word that wide receiver Courtland Sutton suffered a sprained A.C. joint in his right shoulder and could return to practice as soon as Saturday. Coach Vic Fangio says Sutton will be day to day.

Elsewhere in the NFL:

— The Bills have ruled out cornerback Josh Norman from their season opener against the Jets on Sunday. Norman did not practice this week and has missed much of the past three weeks since hurting his left hamstring.

— Jets rookie wide receiver Denzel Mims will be sidelined for the season opener at Buffalo. Coach Adam Gase announced Friday that the second-round draft injured his other hamstring at practice Thursday after recently returning from an issue with his other leg that sidelined him for much of training camp.

— The Chargers’ offensive line could be down three starters for Sunday’s opener against the Cincinnati Bengals. Center Mike Pouncey is out after not practicing all week due to a lingering hip injury, while right guard Trai Turner and right tackle Bryan Bulaga are listed as questionable.

— The Falcons will be without cornerback Kendall Sheffield and defensive end Charles Harris for Sunday’s opener against the Seattle Seahawks. Sheffield was ruled out with a foot injury, while Harris is sidelined with an ankle problem.

— Packers offensive lineman Billy Turner didn’t practice Friday and is considered doubtful for the season opener at Minnesota as he deals with a knee injury. That could mean a start for former Lions tackle Rick Wagner.

— The Cardinals have placed receiver KeeSean Johnson on the Reserve/COVID-19 list two days before their season opener. Johnson is the first player put on the COVID list by the Cardinals this season.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE SPORTS

Big 12 gets access to rapid COVID-19 tests

UNDATED (AP) — The Big 12 has secured access to COVID-19 antigen testing that produces rapid results and will be used the day before competition on players, coaches and staff.

The Pac-12 recently announced a partnership with Quidel that will provide its schools with the capacity to test daily and get results in about 15 minutes. The Big 12 said it expects the Quidel test to provide results that quickly.

LPGA-ANA INSPIRATION

Korda maintains lead in LPGA major

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (AP) — Nelly Korda had five birdies and a clean card for a 5-under 67 that gives her a two-shot lead going into the hot weekend at the ANA Inspiration.

The only fairway she missed was on her 11th hole, the par-5 second, and she was badly out of position the entire way until making an 18-foot par putt to escape her big mess. One hole later, after hitting a fat shot from the fairway, she again had to make a par putt from some 25 feet.

Korda’s 11-under total leaves her two shots clear of Mirim Lee, who also played bogey-free in the rising heat for a 65. Joining them in the final group is Lexi Thompson, a past champion at Mission Hills who can overpower the Dinah Shore course.

PGA-SAFEWAY OPEN

Burns leads Safeway Open at midway mark

NAPA, Calif. (AP) — Sam Burns overcame an early double bogey and used steady iron play to take the lead through two rounds of the PGA’s Safeway Open.

Burns made nine birdies in a 7-under 65 to get to 15 under at the Silverado Resort.

Harry Higgs closed with an albatross for a 62, the best round of the day in the PGA Tour’s season opener. He’s alone in second, two shots behind Burns.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

3-way tie after 18

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Miguel Angel Jimenez bogeyed the par-4 18th to fall into a tie with David Toms and Dicky Pride for the first-round lead in the rainy Sanford International.

The leaders were at 5-under 65 at Minehaha Country Club, with Jerry Kelly, Paul Goydos, Paul Broadhurst and Steve Flesch a stroke back.

It’s the first PGA Tour Champions event with fans since returning from a break because of the coronavirus pandemic.