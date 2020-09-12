Sports

US OPEN

Osaka wins U.S. Open title

NEW YORK (AP) — Naomi Osaka has won her second U.S. Open championship and third Grand Slam title overall by coming back to beat Victoria Azarenka in three sets in the final at Flushing Meadows.

Osaka’s 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory on Saturday in New York adds to her trophies from the 2018 U.S. Open and 2019 Australian Open.

The 22-year-old was born in Japan and now is based in the United States.

The final was played at a nearly empty and mostly silent Arthur Ashe Stadium, a facility with more than 23,000 seats. Fans were banned from the U.S. Open this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, although some tournament workers did dot the stands Saturday.

When Osaka walked onto the court she was wearing a mask with the name of Tamir Rice, a 12-year-old Black boy who was killed by police in Cleveland in 2014.

T25 FOOTBALL-SCHEDULE

Williams’ 3 TDs help No. 18 UNC pull away from Syracuse 31-6

UNDATED (AP) —Javonte Williams ran for three fourth-quarter touchdowns and No. 18 North Carolina overcame a mistake-filled performance to beat Syracuse 31-6 on Saturday in the season opener for both teams. Michael Carter added 138 yards of total offense for the Tar Heels, who won in an empty home stadium after the school opted to open with no fans in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Williams’ three touchdown runs in the fourth quarter helped UNC blow the game open after leading just 10-6 entering the fourth.

Tommy DeVito threw for 112 yards but took seven sacks for the Orange, who had 202 total yards.

In other Top 25 football:

— Louisiana-Lafayette got kick and punt returns for touchdowns to help secure one of its biggest wins in program history, 31-14 win over No. 23 Iowa State. On a day when both offenses seemed overmatched, the Ragin’ Cajuns were ignited by Chris Smith’s 95-yard kickoff return in the second quarter and Eric Garror’s 83-yard punt return in the third. Levi Lewis also threw a 78-yard scoring pass to Peter LeBlanc to give Louisiana-Lafayette a 17-14 lead late in the third quarter. Louisiana-Lafayette beat a Top 25 opponent for the first time, having gone 0-26 against ranked foes away from home.

COLLEGE SPORTS

Big Ten to meet Sunday on football season

UNDATED (AP) — The Big Ten university presidents will meet Sunday to hear a presentation about playing a football season — maybe as soon as late October — though a vote to restart the postponed season is not guaranteed. A person with direct knowledge of the situation said the Big Ten’s Return to Competition Task Force met Saturday. The medical subcommittee made a presentation to a subgroup of presidents and chancellors. The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the Big Ten was not planning to make any announcements about its efforts to return to play, said it was a “positive meeting” that led to the scheduling of a presentation to the full group of presidents and chancellors.

In other college sports news:

— The coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt college sports. Virginia and Virginia Tech have postponed their Sept. 19 football opener because of COVID-19 issues at Virginia Tech. Virginia Tech also will not hold football practice for four days. The postponement is the second for the Hokies since the Atlantic Coast Conference released a revised schedule. Their original opening game, slated for Sept. 12 against North Carolina State, was pushed back two weeks after a COVID-19 outbreak at N.C. State.

—Virginia, suddenly faced with not opening its season until Oct. 3 at No. 1 Clemson, announced it has moved its home game against Duke to Sept. 26. The game was originally scheduled for Nov. 14.

—Coach Gus Malzahn says No. 11 Auburn had five starters out of practice this week because of COVID-19-related issues. Malzahn said Saturday the Tigers had two new positive tests this week and 10 total players are sidelined from practice because of the virus or close contact. Auburn opens the season Sept. 26 against Kentucky and is set to begin specific game preparation on Sunday.

—Notre Dame and coach Brian Kelly have agreed to terms on a contract extension that runs through the 2024 season. The deal was announced between the first and second quarters of the Fighting Irish’s home game against Duke. Kelly is entering his 11th season as Notre Dame coach. The Irish are 92-37 under Kelly, including 33-6 record with a playoff appearance in the last three seasons. Kelly is approaching Lou Holtz’s Notre Dame record for most games coached in program history.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-WEST VIRGINIA-SUSPENSIONS

West Virginia suspends 11 for opener; bans not tied to virus

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia suspended 11 players for its season opener Saturday for an undisclosed violation of team rules.

Coach Neal Brown announced the suspensions Saturday before the Mountaineers played at home against Eastern Kentucky. The school would not specify what the players did, except to say this is not related to the coronavirus.

Among them were slot wide receivers T.J. Simmons and Isaiah Esdale, tight ends T.J. Banks and Mike O’Laughlin, and two starting offensive linemen, center Chase Behrndt and left tackle Junior Uzebu.

Also suspended were backup offensive linemen Zach Davis and Tairiq Stewart, backup wide receiver Zack Dobson and long snapper JP Hadley. Freshman cornerback Vincent Okloli was the lone suspended player on defense.

NFL-NEWS

Mayfield now says he’ll stand for the anthem

UNDATED (AP) — Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has changed plans and will stand for the national anthem.

Mayfield had said during the offseason he intended to kneel in protest of racial injustice, but Saturday announced on Twitter that he intends to stand for both the “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” which will be played before every NFL game this season.

Mayfield said he’ll respect whatever decisions his teammates make as far as protesting during the anthems.

The Browns open the season Sunday in Baltimore.

In other NFL news:

— Receiver Cooper Kupp has agreed to a three-year contract extension through 2023 with the Los Angeles Rams a day before the Rams’ season opener against the Dallas Cowboys in brand-new SoFi Stadium. Kupp has been a steady, productive receiver since the Rams chose him in the third round of the 2017 draft. He was Los Angeles’ top pass-catcher last season, leading the team with 94 receptions for 1,161 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The New York Jets have signed quarterback Mike White from the practice squad to serve as Sam Darnold’s backup in the season opener at Buffalo on Sunday. The team also promoted wide receiver Josh Malone and running back Josh Adams from the practice squad Saturday. All three players were among the Jets’ final roster cuts last week and then re-signed to the practice squad. As part of the NFL’s new collective bargaining agreement, game-day rosters were increased from 53 to 55 players. White will be Darnold’s backup because Joe Flacco was ruled out for the game as he recovers from neck surgery.

— The New Orleans Saints say running back Alvin Kamara has agreed to a five-year extension. A person familiar with the contract says it is worth up to $75 million but that the final season includes a large non-guaranteed payment. The person says that effectively limits the team’s obligation to $50 million from 2021 to 2024. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because financial details have not been released. Kamara has surpassed 1,300 yards from scrimmage in each of his first three seasons.

— The Minnesota Vikings have signed running back Dalvin Cook to a five-year, $63 million contract extension. The deal gives their dual-threat star some security the day before the season opener. Cook was picked for the Pro Bowl last year after becoming the eighth different Vikings player to reach 1,000 rushing yards. Since he was drafted in the second round in 2017, Cook has missed 21 of a possible 52 games to injury. In 2019, he came the closest to a full season. He sat out twice with shoulder trouble, still finishing seventh in the league with 1,654 yards from scrimmage.

—The Tennessee Titans will be without starting cornerback Adoree’ Jackson and outside linebacker Vic Beasley Jr. on Monday night when they visit Denver for their season opener. The Titans announced Saturday they’ll be without five players due to injuries. Jackson is one of their starting cornerbacks and was added to the report Friday with an injured knee. Beasley is expected to back up Jadeveon Clowney Jr. and Harold Landry III. He just passed his physical a week ago and was limited when he practiced. Outside linebacker Derick Roberson also will be out along with rookie running back Darrynton Evans.

— Tennessee Titans rookie Isaiah Wilson has been arrested and charged with drunken driving after authorities say he was spotted doing “donuts” in an intersection before crashing into a concrete wall. The offensive lineman was arrested Friday night and released Saturday morning. According to the arrest warrant, Wilson told the officer he was having issues with a back tire, but he struggled with the field sobriety tests. The No. 29 pick overall in April out of Georgia currently is on the reserve-COVID list for the second time. He started training camp on the list before being removed Aug. 3 and was placed on the list again on Sept. 6.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Luke Voit lifts Yankees past Orioles 2-1 in 10 innings

NEW YORK (AP) — Luke Voit hit a game-ending sacrifice fly leading off the 10th inning, and the New York Yankees beat Baltimore 2-1 Saturday to open a 4 1/2-game lead over the Orioles for the American League’s eighth and final playoff berth.

With DJ LeMahieu starting the inning as the automatic runner on second, Hunter Harvey (0-2) bounced a wild pitch that advanced LeMahieu. Baltimore brought the field in.

Voit, hitting in shadows, worked the count to 2-2, fouled off three pitches and hit a fly ball to center fielder Cedric Mullins for his 37th RBI. LeMahieu scored without a throw.

A day after sweeping a doubleheader from the Orioles, New York (25-21) won its fourth straight game and closed in on Toronto (24-20) for second place in the AL East.

MLB-NEWS

A’s 3B Chapman needs hip surgery, to miss rest of season

UNDATED (AP) — All-Star third baseman Matt Chapman is expected to miss the rest of the season for the Oakland Athletics. He was placed on the injured list Saturday because of a strained right hip. He is scheduled to have surgery Monday in Vail, Colorado.

Chapman hasn’t played since leaving hurt in the fifth inning of Oakland’s game last Sunday against San Diego. He was a first-time All-Star last season, when he had a Gold Glove for the second year in a row. In 37 games overall this season, Chapman hit .232 with 10 home runs with 25 RBIs.

In other baseball news:

— Mark Newman, a key front office executive for the New York Yankees during their run of five World Series titles from 1996 through 2009, was found dead Saturday at his home in Tampa, Florida. He was 71. The team was not sure of the cause. A moment of silence was observed before Saturday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles.

ITALIAN OPEN-SERENA WITHDRAWS

Serena Williams withdraws from Rome with Achilles injury

ROME (AP) — Four-time champion Serena Williams has withdrawn from the upcoming Italian Open, citing the Achilles issue that bothered her in a loss to Victoria Azarenka in the U.S. Open semifinals.

Williams took a medical timeout for a tape job on her Achilles during her three-set loss on Thursday.

Azarenka faces Naomi Osaka in Saturday’s final.

The Italian Open, which was rescheduled from May due to the coronavirus pandemic, begins Monday.

NBA PLAYOFFS

Lakers can eliminate Rockets in Game 5

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Houston Rockets didn’t show up for Game 4 against the Los Angeles Lakers until it was too late. They can’t do that again Saturday in Game 5. For the second time in these playoffs, the Rockets’ season is on the line.

The Lakers lead Houston 3-1 in their Western Conference semifinal series and could clinch their spot in the West finals with a win on Saturday night at Walt Disney World.

NHL-STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

Vegas tries to even series in Game 4

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Dallas Stars and the Vegas Golden Knights meet in Game 4 of the Western Conference final Saturday. Dallas leads the series 2-1 after winning Game 3 in overtime on the strength of 38 saves from goalie Anton Khudobin.

The Knights and Stars became the first teams in the modern era (since 1943-44) to exchange shutouts in the first two games of a conference semifinal of final series. Game 3 was scoreless until the closing seconds of the second period.

NASCAR-RICHMOND

Hamlin seeks to regain mojo at Richmond in home track race

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Denny Hamlin, disgusted with his performance in the opening playoff race, gets another chance Saturday night on his home track, Richmond Raceway. Kevin Harvick won the first round.

Hamlin once held a clear advantage over his rivals at home track Richmond Raceway. He’s won three races and has 17 top-10 finishes in 27 career starts at the Virginia track. He’s only finished lower than sixth once in the last nine races at Richmond yet believes he long ago lost the edge he held over his competitors on the 0.75-miles, D-shaped oval. Hamlin believes data sharing has allowed his rivals to catch him at his favorite track.