Sports

US OPEN

Osaka gets 2nd U.S. Open title

NEW YORK (AP) — Naomi Osaka shook off a slow start to claim her third Grand Slam title and second U.S. Open crown since 2018.

Osaka was broken three times in the first nine games before rallying for a 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 win over Victoria Azarenka. The match turned early in the second set with Azarenka up 2-love and serving at 40-30. Osaka climbed out of her funk to take 10- of the 12 games and grab control of the match.

Azarenka also had a chance to get back into the match after trailing 4-1 in the third. She won the next two games before Osaka broke serve, winning the final three games.

Osaka is the first woman to lose the first set of a U.S. Open final and still take the title since Arantxa Sanchez Vicario (ah-RAHN’-chah SAN’-chehz vih-KAH’-ree-oh) did it against Steffi Graf in 1994.

Azarenka fell to 2-3 in Grand Slam finals, including an 0-3 mark at Flushing Meadows.

ITALIAN OPEN-SERENA WITHDRAWS

Serena Williams withdraws from Rome

ROME (AP) — Four-time champion Serena Williams has withdrawn from the Italian Open, which begins Monday. Williams cites the Achilles issue that bothered her in a loss to Victoria Azarenka in the U.S. Open semifinals.

Williams took a medical timeout for a tape job on her Achilles during her three-set loss on Thursday.

T25 FOOTBALL-SCHEDULE

Williams’ 3 TDs help No. 18 UNC pull away from Syracuse 31-6

UNDATED (AP) — Notre Dame has won its first game as a quasi football member of the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Kyren Williams ran for 112 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries in his first start to carry the 10th-ranked Irish to a 27-13 victory against Duke at South Bend. Williams also was Notre Dame’s leading receiver with two receptions for 93 yards, one a 75-yarder in the first half.

Grad student Ian Book threw for 263 yards in Notre Dame’s 19th consecutive home win.

Because of COVID-19, the Irish are playing this season as a member of the ACC. The school announced a crowd of 10,097, 90% of them students.

The triumph also came on a day when the school announced a four-year contract extension for coach Brian Kelly, who is now 9-2 in openers at Notre Dame.

In other top-25 action:

— Javonte Williams ran for three fourth-quarter touchdowns and 18th-ranked North Carolina overcame a mistake-filled performance to beat Syracuse, 31-6. Michael Carter added 138 yards of total offense for the Tar Heels, who won in an empty home stadium after the school opted to open with no fans in attendance due to the pandemic.

— Louisiana-Lafayette got kick and punt returns for touchdowns to help secure one of its biggest wins in program history, 31-14 win over No. 23 Iowa State. The Ragin’ Cajuns were ignited by Chris Smith’s 95-yard kickoff return in the second quarter and Eric Garror’s 83-yard punt return in the third.

COLLEGE SPORTS

Pandemic affects more college sports

UNDATED (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt college sports.

Virginia and Virginia Tech have mutually agree to postpone their Sept. 19 football opener because of COVID-19 issues at Virginia Tech. Virginia Tech said Friday it has had 219 positive tests for the coronavirus in the previous seven days, putting its total infections at 633 since testing began Aug. 3.

Meanwhile, coach Gus Malzahn says No. 11 Auburn had five starters out of practice this week because of COVID-19-related issues. Malzahn said Saturday the Tigers had two new positive tests this week and 10 total players are sidelined from practice because of the virus or close contact.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-WEST VIRGINIA-SUSPENSIONS

West Virginia suspends 11 for opener; bans not tied to virus

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia suspended 11 players for its season opener Saturday for an undisclosed violation of team rules.

The school would not specify what the players did, except to say this is not related to the coronavirus.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Strong start lifts Rangers

UNDATED (AP) — The Texas Rangers managed to cool off the Oakland Athletics in Game 1 of a doubleheader.

The AL West leaders had won three in a row before the Rangers homered twice in a five-run first to beat the A’s, 5-2 in Game 1 of a doubleheader. Rougned Odor (ROOG’-nehd oh-DOOR’) opened the scoring with a three-run homer and Ronald Guzman (GOOZ’-mahn) added a two-run blast.

The homers came off Daulton Jefferies, who worked two innings in his major league debut.

Elsewhere around the majors:

— The Yankees picked up their fourth straight win by defeating the Orioles, 2-1 on Luke Voit’s sacrifice fly in the 10th inning. Jonathan Holder combined with Jordan Montgomery, Chad Green, Zack Britton and Aroldis Chapman on a four-hitter.

MLB-NEWS

A’s 3B Chapman to miss rest of season

UNDATED (AP) — Athletics All-Star third baseman Matt Chapman is expected to miss the rest of the season because of a strained right hip that requires surgery.

Chapman was a first-time All-Star last season, when he captured a Gold Glove for the second year in a row. He’s hitting .232 with 10 home runs and 25 RBIs in 37 games this season.

Surgery is scheduled for Monday.

In other major league news:

— Twins reliever Sergio Romo was suspended for one game by MLB for jawing with Indians star Francisco Lindor (lihn-DOHR’). Romo and Lindor also were fined for the incident, which occurred during Minnesota’s 3-1 victory Friday night.

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Lou Lamoriello of the New York Islanders is the winner of the Jim Gregory general manager of the year award.

Lamoriello finished ahead of Julien BriseBois (BREEZ’-bwah) of the Lightning and Jim Nill of the Stars.

Lamoriello’s Islanders are in the Eastern Conference final thanks to several moves he made in free agency in the summer of 29 and at the February trade deadline.

NFL-NEWS

Mayfield now says he’ll stand for the anthem

UNDATED (AP) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has changed plans and will stand for the national anthem.

Mayfield had said during the offseason he intended to kneel in protest of racial injustice, but Saturday announced on Twitter that he intends to stand for both the “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” which will be played before every NFL game this season.

Mayfield said he’ll respect whatever decisions his teammates make as far as protesting during the anthems.

In other NFL news:

— Rams receiver Cooper Kupp has agreed to a three-year contract extension through 2023. Kupp was the Rams’ top pass-catcher last season, leading the team with 94 receptions for 1,161 yards and 10 touchdowns.

— The Saints say running back Alvin Kamara (kah-MAH’-rah) has agreed to a five-year extension. A person familiar with the contract says it is worth up to $75 million but that the final season includes a large non-guaranteed payment. Kamara has surpassed 1,300 yards from scrimmage in each of his first three seasons.

— The Vikings have signed running back Dalvin Cook to a five-year, $63 million contract extension. Cook was picked for the Pro Bowl last year after becoming the eighth different Vikings player to reach 1,000 rushing yards. He sat out twice with shoulder trouble, still finishing seventh in the league with 1,654 yards from scrimmage.

— The Titans will be without starting cornerback Adoree’ Jackson and outside linebacker Vic Beasley Jr. Monday against Denver. Jackson is one of their starting cornerbacks and was added to the report Friday with an injured knee.

— Titans rookie Isaiah Wilson has been arrested and charged with drunken driving. Authorities say he was spotted doing “donuts” in an intersection before crashing into a concrete wall Friday night. The No. 29 pick overall in April out of Georgia currently is on the reserve-COVID list for the second time.

LPGA-ANA INSPIRATION

Henderson, Korda share lead

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (AP) — Brooke Henderson has caught up to Nelly Korda through three rounds of the ANA Inspiration.

Henderson tied the tournament record with a 30 on the front nine and settled for a 7-under 65 that puts her at minus-12, tying her with the second-round leader.

Korda dropped three shots in a two-hole stretch early in her round. She rallied with three birdies on the back nine for a 71.

Katherine Kirk, Mirim Lee and Lexi Thompson share third, two shots back.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS-SANFORD INTERNATIONAL

Stricker, Jimenez are co-leaders

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Steve Stricker and Miguel Angel Jimenez shared the lead going into the final round of the Sanford International.

Stricker birdied the par-5 16th and par-4 18th for a 6-under 64 to post at 9-under 131. Jimenez birdied the par-4 15th as well as 16 and 18 in a 66.

Fred Couples, Darren Clarke and Kevin Sutherland a shot behind after a low-scoring day.