No. 3 draft pick Jeff Okudah among Sunday’s inactive players

The Detroit Lions are without rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah, the third overall pick in the NFL draft, for their opener against the Chicago Bears.

Okudah, who starred at Ohio State, is inactive with a hamstring injury. Also inactive for the Lions with a hamstring is wide receiver Kenny Golladay. Right tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai was previously ruled out with a foot injury.

The Bears are without outside linebacker Robert Quinn (ankle).

Bilks rookie defensive end A.J. Epenesa is inactive for Buffalo’s season opener against the New York Jets. Epenesa was Buffalo’s top draft pick, a second-rounder selected 54th overall out of Iowa.

Buffalo placed cornerback Josh Norman on injured reserve due to a left hamstring injury sustained three weeks ago. The move means the ninth-year player will miss at least the first three games of the season. Buffalo also promoted cornerback Cam Lewis and defensive tackle Justin Zimmer from its practice squad. Both are active, with Zimmer filling in for Vernon Butler, who has been bothered by a hamstring injury.

For the Jets, safety Marcus Maye (ankle/calf) and left guard Alex Lewis are active after being listed as questionable.

Seattle wide receiver Phillip Dorsett is inactive against the Atlanta Falcons due to a foot injury. Dorsett is the team’s No. 3 receiver, behind Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. Seahawks backup tight end Will Dissly (Achilles) is active after being limited in Thursday’s practice.

Falcons rookie defensive tackle Marlon Davidson (knee) will not play. Davidson is the top backup to Grady Jarrett.

Veteran Mike Glennon will serve as Jacksonville’s backup quarterback for the season opener against Indianapolis. Glennon landed on the practice squad before getting called up earlier this week.

Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith, who was added to the injury list Sunday morning after developing back spasms, is listed as active. The Ravens’ inactives came as no surprise, including Justice Hill (thigh), leaving Baltimore with three solid running backs, including rookie J.K. Dobbins.

JC Tretter will start at center for the Browns after returning this week from a knee procedure. He hasn’t missed a start since signing with the Browns in 2017. Also, Terrance Mitchell starts at cornerback and Jacob Phillips at linebacker for the injured Mack Wilson.

Three-time Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson and running back Miles Sanders are inactive for the Philadelphia Eagles at Washington.

Starting defensive end Derek Barnett (hamstring) and starting defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (pectoral, hamstring) are also out along with Johnson (ankle) and Sanders (hamstring).

Packers O-lineman Billy Turner is out with a knee injury, missing out on an opportunity to play in his home state of Minnesota. He was in line this season to take over at right tackle for departed stalwart Bryan Bulaga.

LAS VEGAS-CAROLINA

Raiders: WR Rico Gafford, S Dallin Leavitt, OT Brandon Parker, G John Simpson, DT Daniel Ross.

Panthers: QB P. J. Walker, CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver, DE Shareef Miller, LG Dennis Daley, TE Colin Thompson.

NEW YORK JETS-BUFFALO

Jets: WR Denzel Mims, LB Avery Williamson, QB Joe Flacco, RB La’Mical Perine, DL Bryce Huff, DL John Franklin-Myers, QB James Morgan.

Blls: DE A.J. Epenesa, RB T.J. Yeldon, DT Vernon Butler, OL Ike Boettger, TE Lee Smith, QB Jake Fromm.

SEATTLE-ATLANTA

Seahawks: WR Phillip Dorsett, RB DeeJay Dallas, LB D’Andre Walker, OT Jamarco Jones, OT Cedric Ogbuehi, DE Alton Robinson.

Falcons: CB Kendall Sheffield, RB Quadree Ollison, OT Timon Parris, DT Marlon Davidson, DE Charles Harris.

INDIANAPOLIS-JACKSONVILLE

Colts: QB Jacob Eason, S Julian Blackmon, DT Eli Ankou, WR Dezmon Patmon, TE Noah Togiai.

Jaguars: QB Jake Luton, WR Dede Westbrook, RB Dare Ogunbowale, CB Luq Barcoo, LB Cassius Marsh, DT Doug Costin, TE Tyler Davis

CLEVELAND-BALTIMORE

Browns: WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, CB Greedy Williams, CB Kevin Johnson, LB Mack Wilson, T Chris Hubbard, DE Joe Jackson.

Ravens: QB Trace McSorley, WR Chris Moore, S Geno Stone, RB Justice Hill, G Ben Bredeson, DT Justin Madubuike.

MIAMI-NEW ENGLAND

Dolphins: RB Malcolm Perry, WR Lynn Bowden, SS Clayton Fejedelem, DB Jason Strowbridge, G Adam Pankey.

Patriots: LB Josh Uche, LB Cassh Maluia, QB Jarrett Stidham, T Korey Cunningham, TE Dalton Keene.

PHILADELPHIA-WASHINGTON

Eagles: QB Jalen Hurts, WR Alshon Jeffery, DE Casey Toohill, RT Lane Johnson, DE Derek Barnett, DT Javon Hargrave, RB Miles Sanders.

Washington: QB Alex Smith, CB Kendall Fuller, RB Bryce Love, LB Thomas Davis Sr., T David Sharpe, T Saahdiq Charles.

CHICAGO-DETROIT

Bears: OLB Robert Quinn, CB Duke Shelley, TE Eric Saubert, OL Arlington Hambright, WR Riley Ridley.

Lions: WR Kenny Golladay, OT Halapoulivaati Vaitai, CB Jeff Okudah, RB Jonathan Williams, OL Logan Stenberg, TE Hunter Bryant.

GREEN BAY-MINNESOTA

Packers: DT Montravius Adams, S Raven Greene, QB Jordan Love, CB Parry Nickerson, LB Randy Ramsey, WR Equanimeous St. Brown, OT Billy Turner.

Vikings: WR Chad Beebe, CB Harrison Hand, LB Ryan Connelly, OT Ezra Cleveland, DT James Lynch, DE D.J. Wonnum.

