Sports

MLB-WORLD SERIES

World Series to take place in Texas; bubble plans announced

UNDATED (AP) — The World Series will be played entirely at the Texas Rangers’ new ballpark in Arlington, Texas, as part of a bubble agreement between Major League Baseball and the players’ association.

The Division Series, League Championship Series and World Series will be part of a bubble designed to minimize exposure to the coronavirus.

The first round of the postseason — expanded from 10 to 16 teams this year — will be at the top-seeded teams. The AL Division Series will be at San Diego’s Petco Park and Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium, and the NL Division Series at Arlington’s Globe Life and Houston’s Minute Maid Park.

The AL Championship Series will be at San Diego and the NL at Globe Life, a retractable roof stadium with artificial turf that opened this year.

MLB-YANKEES-STANTON

Stanton activated after missing 32 games

NEW YORK (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton has been activated by the New York Yankees after the designated hitter missed 32 games because of a strained left hamstring.

New York also activated third baseman Gio Urshela, who has recovered from a bone spur in his right elbow, and right-hander Jonathan Loaisiga, who was sidelined with a medical condition the team did not specify.

Right fielder Aaron Judge is expected to be activated later this week. He’s been limited to one game since Aug. 11 because of a strained right calf.

MLB-DODGERS-TURNER

Dodgers activate Justin Turner

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have activated third baseman Justin Turner from the 10-day injured list. Turner is expected to start as designated hitter for Tuesday night’s game at San Diego. He missed 13 games with a left hamstring strain.

Before going on the IL, Turner was batting .282 with two homers and 20 RBIs in 32 games during the shortened season.

NBA PLAYOFFS

Nuggets looking to win another elimination game and advance

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — With a win tonight over the Los Angeles Clippers, the Denver Nuggets will become the first team in NBA history to successfully erase a pair of 3-1 postseason deficits in the same season — or even in the same decade.

The Nuggets were down 3-games-to-1 to Utah in the first round and advanced; they were down 3-1 to the Clippers this series.

The winner of tonight’s game advances to the West title series against the Lakers.

Also tonight, the third-seeded Boston Celtics take on the fifth-seeded Miami Heat in Game 1 of the NBA East title series. Miami is looking for its first East championship since 2014, Boston its first since 2010.

NHL-PLAYOFFS

Lightning on the verge of making Stanley Cup final

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning can advance to the Stanley Cup Final with a win tonight over the New York Islanders.

Tampa Bay is up 3-games-to-1, and on the verge of its first Cup Final appearance since 2015.

NHL-CAPITALS-LAVIOLETTE

Capitals hire Laviolette as coach

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Capitals have hired Peter Laviolette, who won the Stanley Cup with the Carolina Hurricanes in 2006, as coach. Laviolette replaces Todd Reirden, who was fired last month after a second consecutive first-round exit in the playoffs.

Laviolette has 18 years of experience as a head coach. He most recently coached the Nashville Predators but was fired in January after 5 1/2 seasons with the team.

Laviolette led the 2010 Flyers and 2017 Predators to the Stanley Cup Final. He also previously coached the New York Islanders.

NHL-WILD-BRODIN

Wild sign defenseman Brodin to 7-year, $42 million extension

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild have signed defenseman Jonas Brodin to a seven-year, $42 million contract extension. This makes another long-term commitment to a key piece of their blue line group.

Brodin’s new deal will begin with the 2021-22 season and carry a $6 million annual cap charge through 2027-28.

The 27-year-old native of Sweden was drafted by the Wild with the 10th overall pick in the 2011 draft. He had a career-high 26 assists in 69 games in the virus-shortened season. He also led the team with 112 blocked shots and was second on the club with a plus-15 rating.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-VIRUS OUTBREAK-BIG 10

Wisconsin chancellor: Big Ten football still on hold

UNDATED (AP) — The University of Wisconsin chancellor says Big Ten football will remain on hold until there are answers to questions about COVID-19 testing and tracing, along with possible long-term heart issues related to the coronavirus.

Big Ten leaders are reconsidering a fall season after a weekend of meetings about a plan to begin play as soon as mid-October.

Wisconsin chancellor Rebecca Blank would not predict which way a vote to return to play would go. She says once Big Ten university leaders have their questions and concerns addressed, “we will try to plan a delayed season.”