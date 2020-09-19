Sports

NBA PLAYOFFS-LAKERS/NUGGETS

Lakers take opener vs. Nuggets

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers finally figured out how to win a series opener.

Showcasing their deadly transition game, Anthony Davis and LeBron James each had double-doubles as the Lakers humbled the Nuggets, 126-114. Davis had 37 points and 10 rebounds, while James added 15 points and 12 assists.

Denver led by two before the Lakers opened the second quarter with a 17-1 run. An 11-2 burst in the third blew it open at 92-71.

Los Angeles had dropped series openers to Portland and Houston before sweeping the next four each time. Denver is in familiar territory, having trailed 3-1 in each of their first two series before winning both.

Nikola Jokic (nih-KOH’-lah YOH’-kihch) and Jamal Murray each scored 21 points in the Nuggets’ first Western Conference finals game in 11 years.

PGA-US OPEN

Reed on top; Woods, Mickelson sent packing

MAMARONECK, N.Y. (AP) — Winged Foot reclaimed its demon reputation on Friday, chewing up Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson while Patrick Reed stayed above the fray.

Reed is the leader through 36 holes of the U.S. Open, following Thursday’s 4-under 66 with a 70 that puts him one shot ahead of Bryson DeChambeau. Starting on the back nine, Reed offset two bogeys on the front nine with two birdies, including a 5-foot putt on the par-5 ninth to get up-and-down from a greenside bunker.

DeChambeau was one of three players to break par in the second round, powering and putting his way to a 68. He followed each of his bogeys with birdies and finished with the best round of the day.

Rafa Cabrera-Bello (BAY’-oh) of Spain and Harris English each had a 70 and were at 2-under 138. They are joined by overnight leader Justin Thomas, who scratched out a 73 despite being plus-5 on the day through 10 holes.

Woods and Mickelson are heading home, as is defending champion Gary Woodland. Woods shot a 77 to miss the cut and Mickelson was sent packing at plus-13.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Furyk leads at Pebble Beach

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Jim Furyk (FYOOR’-ihk) birdied four of the last six holes for an 8-under 64 and the first-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions event at Pebble Beach.

Furyk had a one-stroke lead over Ernie Els, Cameron Beckman and Stephen Leaney as he tries to join Arnold Palmer and Bruce Fleisher as the only players to win their first two starts on the senior tour.

NBA MVP

Antetokounmpo wins 2nd straight NBA MVP award

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-poh) is the NBA’s Most Valuable Player for the second straight year after receiving 85 of 100 first-place votes in the balloting.

The Bucks forward averaged 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists despite ranking just 71st in minutes per game.

The Greek Freak is the third player in NBA history to be named MVP and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season joining Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon.

Lakers forward LeBron James received the other 15 first-place votes and has now finished among the top three in MVP voting 11 times in his career. Rockets guard James Harden finished third, his fourth consecutive top-3 finish.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Cards, Phils win openers; Fish fried

UNDATED (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds have improved their playoff hopes Friday while slowing the Chicago White Sox’s push toward an AL Central title.

Jesse Winker was in an 0-for-23 skid before belting a three-run homer in the Reds’ sixth straight win, 7-1 over the White Sox. Winker’s blast came off Jonathan Stiever, who also gave up solo homers by Joey Votto (VAH’-toh), Nick Castellanos (kas-tee-AH’-nohs) and Tucker Barnhart.

Tyler Mahle (2-2) got his first win since Aug. 28, allowing four hits and fanning eight in 5 2/3 innings to help the Reds reach the .500 mark for the first time since Aug. 3.

Elsewhere around the majors:

— Albert Pujols (POO’-hohlz) moved into fifth on the career home run list, passing Willie Mays and helping the Angels down the Rangers, 6-2. He passed Mays with a fifth-inning blast and slammed his 662nd home run in the seventh.

— Tyler Glasnow struck out 10 over five innings to pitch the Rays past the Orioles, 2-1. Glasnow allowed one run, four hits and a pair of walks to help Tampa Bay keep their 3 1/2-game lead over the second-place Yankees in the AL East.

— The Yankees picked up their ninth straight win by downing the Red Sox, 6-5 in 12 innings. Gary Sanchez furnished a solo homer in the ninth to tie the game before DJ LeMahieu doubled home the eventual winning run.

— Oakland wrapped up a playoff berth behind Chris Bassitt, who combined with two relievers on a three-hitter in the Athletics’ 6-0 shutout of the Giants. Matt Olson’s three-run shot in the third put the A’s ahead 4-0 as they stretched their lead in the AL West to seven games over Houston.

— Kole Calhoun has 14 homers this season after hitting two more while collecting four RBIs in the Rangers’ 6-3 victory against the Astros. His three-run blast off Zach Greinke (GREHN’-kee) gave Texas a 3-2 lead in the fourth inning.

— Zach Plesac (PLEE’-sak) pitched impressively into the eighth inning before Brad Hand worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the ninth to complete the Indians’ 1-0 win over the Tigers. Francisco Lindor (lihn-DOHR’) lifted a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning to back Plesac, who struck out 11 while allowing five hits over 7 2/3s.

— The Dodgers set a season high for runs as they rode homers by Mookie Betts, Cody Bellinger and Gavin Lux to a 15-6 romp over the Rockies. Bellinger had three of LA’s season-high 17 hits, including an RBI single in a five-run fifth that broke open the game.

— Manny Machado drove in four runs with a pair of homers as the Padres dumped the Mariners, 6-1. Chris Paddock was reached for just one hit over six shutout innings, helping San Diego drop its magic number to two for clinching their first playoff berth in 14 years.

— Zach Eflin struck out nine in a four-hitter as the Phillies shut out the Blue Jays, 7-0. Bryce Harper belted a two-run homer and Andrew Knapp laced a two-run triple while Philadelphia scored five times in the fifth inning of just its second win in seven games.

— The Phillies notched their first doubleheader sweep in eight years by rallying in the eighth inning to beat the Blue Jays, 8-7. Bryce Harper hit a tying, two-run double and scored the go-ahead run on an error following Alec Bohm’s infield single.

— The Cubs won their fifth in a row as Kyle Hendricks tossed eight innings of three-hit, shutout ball to lead a 1-0 win over the Twins. Hendricks stuck out 10 and narrowly missed his fifth career shutout and his second this season. Chicago leads the NL Central by 5 1/2 games over St. Louis and Cincinnati.

— Jacob Nottingham hit a grand slam and Orlando Arcia added a three-run shot while the Brewers were rallying from a four-run deficit to beat the Royals, 9-5. Nottingham’s two-out blast off Danny Duffy capped a six-run rally in the fourth inning that put Milwaukee ahead for good.

— Tyler O’Neill slammed a two-run homer in the second inning to put the Cardinals ahead to stay in a 6-5, Game 1 victory at Pittsburgh. Kolten Wong opened the scoring with a solo blast and added an RBI grounder that put the Redbirds ahead, 6-2.

— St. Louis completed a sweep as Dylan Carlson’s three-run shot capped a six-run sixth that rallied the Cards past the Pirates, 7-2. A catcher’s interference call coupled with throwing errors by infielders Ke’Bryan Hayes and Josh Bell prolonged an inning that allowed the Cardinals to move back to .500.

— Ozzie Albies smacked two of the Braves’ six home runs in a 15-2 blowout over the Mets. Max Fried (freed) improved to 7-0 by breezing through five innings that only help his credentials for the NL Cy Young Award.

— Erick Fedde (FEH’-dee) allowed one hit in six innings to pitch the Nationals to a 5-0 victory over Sixto Sanchez and the Marlins in the opener of a twinbill. Andrew Stevenson poked a two-run single against Sanchez, whose ERA rose from 1.69 to 2.75.

— The Marlins gained a split of the doubleheader as Brian Anderson tied a franchise record with three homers and drove in seven runs to lead a 14-3 dismantling of the Nats. Corey Dickerson hit a solo homer for the Marlins, who remained in second place in the NL East as they chase their first playoff berth since 2003.

MLB-BREWERS-MURPHY

Murphy rejoins Brewers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brewers bench coach Pat Murphy has rejoined the team just over six weeks after having a heart attack at Miller Park.

Murphy said he was feeling “pretty good” while talking to reporters before the Brewers’ game Friday night against with the Royals.

NHL-NEWS

Wild captain Koivu’s long run comes to an end in Minnesota

UNDATED (AP) — Mikko Koivu’s (MEE’-koh KOY’-vooz) extraordinary career with the Minnesota Wild is over.

General manager Bill Guerin (GEHR’-ihn) said Friday the team will not resign the 37-year-old Finn, whose contract is expiring.

Koivu is the only full-time captain the club has had. He returned from reconstructive right knee surgery for a 15th season and had four goals and 21 points in 55 games while playing mostly on the fourth line.

In other ice news:

— Penguins forward Jared McCann has signed a two-year contract that runs through the 2021-22 season. McCann tied a career high with 35 points during the 2020-21 season, collecting 14 goals and 21 assists in 66 games.

NFL-NEWS

No Kittle for Niners Sunday

UNDATED (AP) — The 49ers will be without All-Pro tight end George Kittle on Sunday because of a sprained left knee. The Niners head into the game against the Jets without two of their most important players. Cornerback Richard Sherman was placed on injured reserve with a strained calf.

In other NFL news:

— Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark won’t be available for Sunday’s game against the Lions after a groin injury knocked him out of a season-opening victory over the Vikings. Clark’s absence leaves Green Bay without its best defensive lineman.

— The Bills will be without two of their starting linebackers for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins. Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano have been ruled out by coach Sean McDermott after both were injured in the team’s Week 1 win over the New York Jets.

— Wide receiver Jamison Crowder has been ruled out for the Jets’ game Sunday against the 49ers because of a hamstring injury. Crowder led the Jets last season with a career-high 78 catches.

— Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown will miss Sunday’s home opener against the Jaguars with an injured knee. Brown led all rookies with 1,051 yards receiving in 2019.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPORTS

Two college football games postponed

UNDATED (AP) — Baylor’s football season opener against Houston is one of two Bowl Subdivision games postponed Friday, the day before before they were supposed to play.

Florida Atlantic’s opener against Georgia Southern was postponed earlier in the day, following the results of FAU’s COVID-19 testing Thursday. In both cases, the schools involved said they would try to find make-up dates.

In other developments related to the coronavirus pandemic:

— North Carolina State University says it has received permission from the state to allow up to 350 fans to attend its Saturday home football game against Wake Forest. The updated guidance from North Carolina’s public health department requires fans to wear masks and practice social distancing.

— The Maui Invitational will be played at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, North Carolina. Dates for the tournament have yet to be finalized. This year’s Maui Invitational field includes Alabama, Davidson, Indiana, North Carolina, Providence, Stanford, Texas and UNLV.

— Indianapolis Motor Speedway will open to fans for the first time in 2020 for the IndyCar doubleheader Oct. 3-4. The speedway will allow up to 10,000 fans each of the three days of track activity.

NFL-WILSON OBIT

Larry Wilson dies at 82

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Former Cardinals safety and Pro Football Hall of Famer Larry Wilson has died at 82.

Wilson spent more than 43 years in the Cardinals organization as a player and an executive.

A seventh-round draft pick out of Utah in 1960, Wilson played 13 seasons with the Cardinals. He was an eight-time Pro Bowl selection and a first-team All-Pro five times.